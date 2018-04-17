Ahead of Independence Day BBQs, vegan activists launch billboard campaign

NGO Vegan Friendly is running a massive billboard campaign in the lead up to Independence Day, on which Israelis all over the country traditionally consume huge quantities of meat during barbecues with their friends and families.



Under the slogan, "Independence for All," the campaign urges the public to refrain from meat consumption. Billboards appear at 200 bus stops across Tel Aviv and on 50 Dan buses, which travel across central Israel.





A 54-meter long and 2.4 high sign was also hung along Geha Bridge.The various posters and signs depict live animals packed into trays with the caption: "Please do not eat me."The entire campaign is funded by donations and is estimated to be worth some quarter of a million shekels. It's the largest project to date by Vegan Friendly, through its activist body, Vegan Active.Last year, the organization hung a huge billboard on Ayalon highway and called on the public to refrain from consuming milk before the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, during which it is traditional to consume dairy products.The organization believes the latest campaign has exposed more than 4 million people to its message within a few days.The association also got activists, celebrities and public figures to express solidarity with the campaign on social media.A spokesman for Vegan Friendly told The Jerusalem Post that the NGO has received hundreds of messages from people who said they have stopped consuming meat because of the campaign.Omri Paz, founder of Vegan Friendly and Vegan Active said, "We decided to run with the 'Independence for All' campaign to remind the citizens of Israel that their steak and hamburger are actually breathing, thinking and loving animals that have never done anything wrong to us. It's possible to celebrate independence, especially after 70 years, without taking independence from other animals, especially when there are so many other healthy and nutritious options. I hope the public will make the right choice and celebrate a truly happy holiday for everyone."