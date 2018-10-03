Avigdor Liberman

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman made the comments during a visit to assess the security situation in Hebron ahead of Purim.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Netanyahu on tour of fortified emergency room in Ashkelon says while we fortify hospitals, in Gaza they build terrorist tunnels.
By HERB KEINON,ANNA AHRONHEIM
The IDF carried out 18 retaliatory airstrikes against Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip overnight.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The arrest of an Islamic Jihad terror cell was cleared for publication on Sunday morning.
“The Palestinian officers and the security coordination deserve a good word. The Palestinians also understand that the security coordination is a mutual interest, which is why we work to preserve it.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,ADAM RASGON
"There are no restrictions, we do not accept any restrictions. We acted with determination and responded to every provocation. We will continue to defend our vital security interests," he said.
"Whoever suggests we take Israeli taxpayers’ money and give it to Gaza is mistaken."
By LAHAV HARKOV
“There won’t be pictures like the ones from the Second Lebanon War showing people on the beach in Beirut while Tel Aviv residents sat in bomb shelters."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,REUTERS
Such a public difference of opinion between two close allies is remarkable.
By REUTERS
Yair Lapid, Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Liberman will discuss Israel's security challenges on the second day of the 2018 INSS conference.
By DAVID BRUMMER
Yehonatan Geffen compared imprisoned Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi to Anne Frank.
By AMY SPIRO
Israel Beytenu chairman MK Robert Ilatov called for the death penalty for the murderers of Rabbi Raziel Shevach.
By ARIANE MANDELL
Liberman believes Hamas should stop spending its money on war and killing people and instead invest in the development of Gaza
By GIL HOFFMAN
Several right-wing lawmakers echoed Liberman’s comments.
Defense Ministry exposes Palestinian terror price list of how much prisoners get on crime scale.
After latest round of tit-for-tat fire, defense minister compares opposition leaders and rogue terror groups.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
IDF statement says Iran to blame for escalation, "Playing with the lives of Gaza residents."
19 year-old Omar al-Abed stabbed to death three members of the Salomon family in July.
“Whoever goes wild during the day, will be arrested at night. This is also an important message,” Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said.
"We know what to do, how to do it and, most importantly, when to take action," Israel's defense minister said during a survey of southern communities.
“We can all be calm. We know what to do, how to do it and when to do it,” Liberman said.
“These people work to harm the State of Israel, they work against the State of Israel from within our midst... these people have to understand they are not wanted here.”
By BEN LYNFIELD
"I call for a boycott of [the city of] Umm el-Fahm, they should be made to feel unwanted here," Liberman said, referencing a protest on Friday that drew several thousand people.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has repeatedly warned of Iranian entrenchment in the war-torn country.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV,ANNA AHRONHEIM
The defense minister’s comments go against the repeated warnings of the prime minister.
Liberman called on Arab leaders to follow former Egyptian president Anwar Sadat’s footsteps on the eve of the anniversary of his historic visit to Israel.
Liberman was responding to comments made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who said that Iranian presence in Syria was “legitimate.”
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,MICHAEL WILNER
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to maintain Israel's defensive edge following the strike on the tunnel.
By EYTAN HALON
Premier marks line in the sand, says Israel wont accept spillover fire from Syria.
Israeli jets destroyed Assad regime SA-5 anti-aircraft battery after it fired on Israeli reconnaissance planes.
"Whoever wants peace must prepare for war, and I hope that our enemies on the other side will think carefully about every step taken against the State of Israel," says Defense Minister Liberman.
Decision to seal off access to Palestinians came after deadly Har Adar terror attack.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,JPOST.COM STAFF
Decision made following Har Adar terror attack, which left three Israelis dead last week.
Palestinians have insisted that settlement activity is a stumbling block to peace and the US has frowned on such building.
“It is our belief that the direct financing of activities that endorse draft dodging is unacceptable, especially between respectable allies and friends like the United States and Israel.”
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Streaming live on Wednesday December 6th from the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem.
Les propos très controversés sur les femmes dans l’armée tenus par certains grands noms du mouvement national-religieux pourraient présager d’une nouvelle guerre des cultures
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
In the past year, Eisenkot has faced much criticism from the public, especially surrounding the controversial case of former IDF soldier Elor Azaria, who was convicted of manslaughter.
Netanyahu will convene his cabinet and his coalition party leaders on Sunday and reveal to them whether he intends to seek an election.
By JEREMY SHARON
However, both said that Netanyahu told them he will prevent early elections.
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman commented on the incident on Twitter, calling it a "horrifying sight."
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
The defense ministry said that his party will not compromise on any issues affecting Israeli security.
By LAHAV HARKOV,JEREMY SHARON
Ofek Rahav project will consolidate four IDF bases into one large base near Ramle.
Referencing Hamas leaders while visiting the region, the defense minister said that “they are not the ones missing electric power, nor food nor medications.”
By HAGAY HACOHEN
No holes in coalition support for Netanyahu remaining in office until Attorney General determines his fate.
Liberman's demand for increase arises from the introduction of "equilibrium breaking" weaponry into the region in the past two years.
By YUVAL AZULAI AND TAL SCHNEIDER/GLOBES
“The issuing of fines [on Shabbat] in Ashdod is outrageous, this is religious coercion and an attempt to change the status quo in the city. We have to oppose it."
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman accepted the poet's remorse after the week-long scandal.
Thousands of lone soldiers took part in one-stop personal shop to take care of personal affairs.
“We, the sons and daughters of religious Zionism, vigorously protest the injury to the honor of the rabbi”.
Gidi Gov apologizes for mocking Liberman’s accent over scandal.
UTJ issued a public statement on Sunday, denouncing his “event of defiance” his use of government resources on Shabbat, and what it described as his “fanning of the flames" against Haredim.
"When you prevent a Jew from saying the Kadish prayer for his mother in the name of freedom of expression it is no longer democracy but violent bullying.”
Defense Minister regrets "unnecessary friction" in the port city of Ashdod, informs the media he will not allow Rabbis who speak against women serving in the IDF in military functions.
The defense minister said Israel has been monitoring growing relations between Hamas and Hezbollah.
Defense Ministry benefits and occupational training are behind a recent boost in minority recruiting.
By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV
The resolution would empower the defense minister to instruct the relevant authorities to undertake the necessary steps to formally establish the settlement legally and with regard to infrastructure.
Israel expects next war in the north to be along the entire northern border
At times the hearing became intense.
The Sephardi Chief Rabbi said instituting the death penalty offered "no gain" for the Israeli public, only offering potential danger for world Jewry.
The program is aimed at improving the quality of life and increasing security in Jewish settlements in the West Bank
On July 21, 2017, 19-year-old Palestinian Omar al-Abed entered a home in Halamish and killed three members of the Salomon family.
By EYTAN HALON,ANNA AHRONHEIM
The grocery law, if passed, would give the interior minister the authority to block bylaws passed by municipal authorities that allow grocery stores and other businesses to open on Shabbat.
"There are enough people in the coalition who didn’t come to politics to be a smokescreen for criminal activity."
The death penalty has not been invoked in Israel since Nazi commander Adolf Eichmann was hanged in 1962.
Abu Rokun, 58, will replace Maj.-Gen. Yoav Mordechai who has held the post for the last four years.
Former foreign minister Tzipi Livni told the 'Post' Netanyahu’s Europe trip was a missed opportunity.
Religious disagreement? Or race war?
The law against boycotts may apply to what Liberman says, but he has immunity.
Defense minister says Israel will keep Temple Mount status quo.
By YAAKOV KATZ,TOVAH LAZAROFF
The law, if passed, would give the interior minister the authority to block bylaws passed by municipal authorities that allow grocery stores and mini markets to open on Shabbat.
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman sent a letter to the president two weeks ago asking him to pardon Elor Azaria.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,GIL HOFFMAN
IDF believes Hezbollah will try to infiltrate Israeli community in next war
Of the lower ranking appointments, two have stood out as controversial promotions.
Tens of thousands of soldiers will be relocated from bases in central Israel to the Negev as part of "Project IDF Ascent to the Negev"
"Elor and his family paid a heavy personal and family-wide price as they struggled with Elor's trial and with the unprecedented and drawn out public exposure," Liberman wrote.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
One coalition member after the next says they won’t sit in a government headed by Labor’s leader.
President Reuven Rivlin's office said he will only discuss the matter with experts upon his return from a state trip to Spain.
''There is no difference between an attack that ends in murder and an attack that ends in serious injury,'' says Lieberman.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Elor Azaria is commonly known as the "Hebron shooter," and his case has gained country-wide attention.
Sergei Shoigu's visit comes days ahead of Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's visit to Washington, DC.
“The Europeans continue to put their heads in the sand, exactly like they did before World War II.”
Liberman accuses Bayit Yehudi leader of putting politics over national security.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman are expected to discuss Jerusalem's concerns about Iran.
At IDF college ceremony, Liberman says Jerusalem is source of Israel’s strength.
A weekly selection of opinions and analyses from the Arab media around the world.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
Israel will do everything necessary to prevent Iran from entrenching themselves in Syria, said Liberman.
Israel has repeatedly warned against Iran’s plans for planting more roots close to the northern border.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The conflict in the Middle East stems not from religious division, Israel's defense minister said, but the fight between radicals and moderates.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Moscow agrees to a new buffer zone along Israel's border with Syria in the wake of the harsh exchange between the Jewish state and Damascus.
The video of the test of the Khorramshahr, which is capable of hitting Israel, is said to have happened in January.
The educators at Bnei David should reconnect with their original messages of synthesis and pragmatism that have proved so successful and leave the religious zealotry to others.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
We believe, however, that the preferred solution is to privatize Army Radio.
Many Israelis and Europeans believe that killing a terrorist is more moral than allowing a situation in which he or she can be let free. We don’t disagree.
The education system today must be the spearhead of transformation, as educators are our most significant change agents.
By YANIV SAGEE
The Russians would not necessarily see the enemies of Iran and Turkey as their enemies.
By JONATHAN ADELMAN
When policy debates are won and lost in 140-character outbursts, something is terribly, terribly wrong.
By VIVIAN BERCOVICI