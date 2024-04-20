Liberman: Netanyahu trying to avoid responsibility for October 7

MK Avigdor Lieberman criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday claiming that he wants to lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"As I said at the Knesset exactly a month ago, Netanyahu is about to dismantle the government based on an agreement with the Saudis," he posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

כפי שהודעתי מעל בימת הכנסת לפני כחודש בדיוק, נתניהו עומד לפרק את הממשלה על בסיס הסכם עם הסעודים. להלן, תכנית נתניהו:1. הכרה ישראלית במדינה פלסטינית. יהיו לכך סיפורים נלווים מבית היוצר של נתניהו כמו מדינה פלסטינית מינוס, כלומר מדינה שאין לה צבא וישראל תשלוט במרחב האווירי שלה… — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) April 19, 2024

In his tweet, Liberman raises three points. In these points, he claims that Netanyahu supports recognizing a Palestinian state, granting approval for the Saudi nuclear program, and assisting Saudi Arabia in transferring it to Congress and a future commitment not to attack nuclear facilities on Saudi soil.

Netanyahu's motivation is to dissolve current coalition

Liberman argues that Netanyahu’s motivation for all three points is his desire to dissolve his current coalition, writing “he understands that recognizing a Palestinian state would break his coalition, the Knesset would dissolve and we would go for elections.” Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: MENAHEM KAHANA/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Further in his tweet, regarding the agreement with Saudi Arabia, Liberman adds that it is a move aimed at helping Netanyahu escape taking responsibility for the October 7 massacre, saying that he “wants that the main topic of the coming elections would be the agreement with Saudi, and not his responsibility in the worst disaster in the history of the State of Israel.”

Lieberman concludes his tweet saying, “We must refuse the establishment of a Palestinian state and agree to the Saudi nuclear plan.” Liberman then suggests that a Saudi’s nuclear plan would lead “the entire region to a crazy nuclear race” which would include countries such as Egypt and Turkey.