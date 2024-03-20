As IDF soldiers fight on, Israeli parties call to cancel Knesset spring recess

Three political parties called on Wednesday on leaders of Israel's coalition to cancel a planned spring recess, which is scheduled to run between April 8 and May 19.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman was the first to raise the matter a few weeks ago. On Wednesday, both Yesh Atid, led by MK Yair Lapid, and National Unity, led by Minister-without-portfolio MK Benny Gantz, announced that they also supported the move.

National Unity conditioned its support for the move on the plenum and committees meeting only to address issues related to the war and only with agreement across the aisle. Later on Wednesday, MK Ze'ev Elkin announced that National Unity would support to move.

Yesh Atid MK Yoav Segalovitz initiated a petition to hand in to Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana (Likud) and collected signatures at the Knesset on Wednesday. Segalovitz wrote in the petition that as elected officials, members of the Knesset needed to contribute to the war effort, including "oversight and supervision over the government via the different Knesset committees, and providing solutions to problems that come from civilians."

Forer's statements

Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer said in a statement, "After Lapid and Gantz joined the initiative … I expect that [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu will join as well and order the coalition whip and head of the Knesset House Committee to act to immediately cancel the recess. It is clear to everyone that while our soldiers are fighting at the northern and southern fronts, the Knesset cannot recess. This should be clear to the coalition," Forer said. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset plenum on March 13, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The decision could also have political implications. One way Netanyahu's opponents are attempting to bring down the government is by having the Knesset pass a bill to disperse itself. Should the Knesset recess as planned, Netanyahu's government will remain stable until May 19. However, if the Knesset cancels the recess, the threat of the Knesset dispersing itself remains.