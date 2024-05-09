Lieberman: Netanyahu is inclined towards declaring a Palestinian state, cares about his survival

In an aggressive interview with Maariv, Avigdor Lieberman, chairman of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for prioritizing a Palestinian state over Israel’s welfare. "Netanyahu doesn't care about the state, only personal survival," Lieberman claimed, asserting that the Israeli economy thrives not because of the government but despite it. "I am fully committed to advancing the elections," he added.

Lieberman also recalled Netanyahu’s past demands for accountability, particularly after the Second Lebanon War. "He spoke then and said Olmert must go home. He who demands fairness should embody fairness. And now I say: 'Netanyahu, how do you not have the shame to continue as prime minister after such a catastrophe? Take responsibility and go home.'"

Lieberman accuses Netanyahu of harboring a substantial but undisclosed plan that includes commitments to a Palestinian state and a nod to a Saudi nuclear initiative. "Today he speaks differently, but as Smotrich said, 'You shouldn't believe a word he says, but look only at his actions,'" Lieberman remarked. He believes that Netanyahu aims to secure an arrangement with Saudi Arabia, endorsing a Palestinian state to facilitate his electoral strategy, motivated not by peace but by Saudi interests in advancing their nuclear agenda in the US Congress.

"Netanyahu will promote in return a declaration of a Palestinian state as he already did in the Bar-Ilan speech. The most severe is his endorsement of the Saudi nuclear program, which, in my view, is a disaster that will throw the entire Middle East into a frantic nuclear arms race," Lieberman warned. Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend the special plenary session opening the winter session of the Knesset, on October 23, 2017. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Lieberman says governmental policy in economics is deterimental

Lieberman pointed out that the economy's success is due to the strength of the private market, not government policy, which he views as detrimental. "The government is sabotaging efforts: allocating five billion shekels for Avi Maoz's unit to strengthen Jewish consciousness and billions to the ultra-Orthodox sector. They’re increasing the deficit without making crucial economic decisions. An important measure, like bringing in hundreds of thousands of foreign workers, isn’t happening because the government fails to decide. The government is functioning bizarrely."

Lieberman also highlighted the challenges facing Israel’s tech sector. "Right now, they're killing high-tech, which is Israel's most important growth engine. Start-up companies, particularly young entrepreneurs leaving Israel with their laptops, suffer the most. We're set to lose valuable brains and knowledge in the coming years. A normal government would formulate an emergency plan and secure alternatives for foreign investments that do not reach Israel. Start-up companies need support through institutional bodies."

Lieberman emphasized the critical role of American support in the relationship with the US. "We live by American generosity. If the US had not used its veto right in the Security Council, the world would have ended relations with us long ago. The relationship’s deterioration and collapse are solely because Netanyahu wants to survive at any cost. He lacks care for the state, driven only by political survival."

Lieberman concluded, stressing the urgency of early elections. "I am doing everything to ensure the elections occur as soon as possible. Every day counts. I am in talks with members of Knesset from Likud and the coalition, striving to bring the elections forward with all my might. Politicians must realize this isn't a child’s play. Everyone must transcend personal considerations and prioritize the elections."

The full interview is set to be published on Friday in Maariv.