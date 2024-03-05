Jerusalem Post
FM Katz summons Israel's ambassador to UN Erdan for consultations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Foreign Minister Israel Katz has summoned Israel's ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan back for consultations, he wrote in a post on X on Tuesday morning.

"As the Foreign Minister, I determine the policy and the scale of values ​​of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and therefore I instructed to immediately take the unprecedented and extraordinary step of summoning Israel's ambassador to the United Nations for consultations, and he is currently on the plane on his way to Israel," Katz said.

This is a developing story.

