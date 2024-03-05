FM Katz summons Israel's ambassador to UN Erdan for consultations

Foreign Minister Israel Katz has summoned Israel's ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan back for consultations, he wrote in a post on X on Tuesday morning.

כשר החוץ אני קובע את המדיניות ואת סולם הערכים של משרד החוץ ולכן הנחיתי לנקוט מיד בצעד תקדימי ויוצא דופן בזימון שגריר ישראל באו"ם להתייעצויות, והוא נמצא כעת על המטוס בדרכו לישראל, וזאת מתוך הבעת מחאה על העובדה שמזכ"ל האו"ם פועל למסמס את הדו"ח החמור שהוא עצמו הזמין על פשעי המין של… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) March 5, 2024

"As the Foreign Minister, I determine the policy and the scale of values ​​of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and therefore I instructed to immediately take the unprecedented and extraordinary step of summoning Israel's ambassador to the United Nations for consultations, and he is currently on the plane on his way to Israel," Katz said.

This is a developing story.