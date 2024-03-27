Jerusalem Post
'We need you': Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich tells haredi Jews they are needed for IDF draft

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 27, 2024 13:46

"It is possible to combine Torah and the army," said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in a message to the haredi Jewish community during a speech at the National Religious Sector Managers' Conference in Eilat on Wednesday.

"This great enterprise of the Hesder Yeshivas, which proves that it is possible to combine Torah and the army, places a very great demand on our ultra-Orthodox brothers as well. We need you, Israel's security needs you, and the people of Israel need you with us with this great privilege of helping Israel in a time of need," said Smotrich.

"A great deal of Torah and fear of God is possible, along with responsibility, carrying a burden, and military service. We will do it together, and we are determined to do it," he added.



