Bank of Israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Rina Schenfeld’s latest piece is based on the close relationship that
developed between her and fellow dancer Pina Bausch over the years.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
One of the Bank of Israel's new regulations includes not charging customers who deposit bad checks, as well as not allowing banks to charge customers for debit cards.
By NIV ELIS
Nearly eight weeks of fighting in Gaza have taken a toll on economy, though growth was stalled before operation began.
Flug said that Lapid’s plan would not only fail but possibly make the situation worse.
State to guarantee $530 m. of medium-to-long-term export deals through Israel Credit Insurance Company and another $300m. through private companies.
The bank says sluggish economic growth does not necessarily reflect the state of real economic activity.
Report cites 2013-2014 deficit drop for restoring country’s fiscal credibility.
In comparison with the same time period the previous year, Israel's non-diamond exports rose only 1% in dollar terms.
The low exchange rate, a sign of the shekel’s strength, has been a persistent problem for the Bank of Israel.
The idea is to give a flat, affordable fee up front to banking customers.
Bank of Israel accentuates that virtual currencies do not constitute legal tender.
Despite the overall improved outlook, several problems remain , including housing market, the shekel's appreciation, and political risks.
Nonresident net investments reached about $1.5b in TASE shares in 2013, primarily in pharmaceuticals, banking and communications.
Chief economist at Bank Hapoalim says maintaining the floor would be difficult and challenge the bank’s credibility.
Though labor participation and employment levels are at record highs, the overall poverty level has remained stable at around 20%.
The damage inflicted on the business sector by the shekel’s strength represents an existential threat to the Israeli economy. Not so the discomfort, however intense, of small groups within the population.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
Asquith prides itself on taking a long view of investment, looking to help undervalued companies scale up for the long haul.
Justice Ministry, Bank of Israel discuss implications of virtual currency, particularly susceptibility for laundering, illicit transactions.
Exports rose by an annualized 2.7% from August to October, following 9.8% drop in previous quarter.
At ceremony, Flug reveals personal details, tells how her parents survived Holocaust, moved to Israel from Poland when she was 3.
By NIV ELIS AND GREER FAY CASHMAN
Taub Center for Social Policy analysis finds ‘middle class’ jobs are disappearing.
Incoming BoI Governor makes first public speech since nomination.
Move advances the process of replacing Stanley Fischer after months of delay.
The Zurich-based Zwei Wealth Experts AG, founded by Patrick Müller and Klaus Wellershoff, chose Tel Aviv as the site of their first overseas office in 2017.
By MAX SCHINDLER
The buyers insist on anonymity at this stage, but they are believed to be entities that manage billions of dollars and that currently have almost no activity in Israel.
By GLOBES
From the Governor of the Bank of Israel to three bank CEOs, women dominate the top echelons of Israel's financial system.
By VERED RAMON-RIVLIN/GLOBES
Proposal would spin credit card companies out from biggest banks, allow them to become banks in their own right.
The cumulative deficit for the first four months of the year amounted to NIS 0.9b, but last year it was a NIS 0.1 billion surplus, a NIS 1 billion difference.
While pleased with the level of economic growth in the private sector, Rivlin was never-the-less troubled by the huge gap in wages between high and low income earners.
By NIV ELIS,GREER FAY CASHMAN
The battle over how to regulate the companies extracting gas from Israel's reserves has been a long and bruising one, and has gone all the way to the Supreme Court.
Once the bill is passed into law, it will represent the first time Israel becomes a founding member of a global development bank.
The banking system, which demonstrated its worth as a strategic asset by protecting Israel
from suffering severe damage during the global economic crisis, will be an integral part of this innovation.
By YAIR SEROUSSI
errorism typically affects the economy in two ways: it drags down tourism, and keeps people from going out and spending money.
The new bill will feature a likeness of poet Natan Alterman.
Securitization became infamous alongside financial tools like Credit Default Swaps and Collateralized Debt Obligations in 2008.
Instead of 28 currencies from 38 countries, the new index includes 26 currencies from 33 countries.
Israel regularly vied for the lowest spot in the OECD's poverty rankings. Between 1997 and 2013, the percentage of working poor has steadily risen.
First of plans will broaden a mechanism for doling out subsidized state land to developers who promise the lowest cost for their units.
The 0.8 depreciation of the shekel makes it the worst currency on the global market.
The consumer needs to realize that building wealth is a long-term process; There are no quick fixes.
By AARON KATSMAN
Committee will seek to find balance between competition and financial stability.
The card features a centuries old trope of the hook-nosed Jew, wearing a kippah and a prayer shawl, rejoicing against the backdrop of gold coins.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Reforms in tax rates according to vehicle pollution rankings have prompted consumers to purchase more environmentally-friendly cars.
By SHARON UDASIN
Flug was the economic week’s heroine, but the soft spoken economist evidently lacks heroic pretensions, and can be expected to maintain a low profile as long as external events don’t suck her into politics.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The shekel is now 11% stronger than it was at this time last year, with one dollar trading for 3.4 shekels, according to the Bank of Israel rate on Monday.
It is becoming harder for the real power brokers to hide behind straw people even in foreign lands.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Stanley Fischer to serve in role that gives him a powerful perch to help shape US monetary policy.
By REUTERS
Fischer is widely expected to win Senate approval, both as a member of the Fed's Board of Governors and as the central bank's No. 2 official.
Kahlon: We know that there’s a balance you have to strike between competition and stability.
By NIV ELIS,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
The Bank of Israel believes that the reasons for the absence of a credit bubble lie in the rapid rise in wages in recent years, which has enabled Israelis to pay for their shopping spree.
By AMIRAM BARKAT/ GLOBES
Global political instability - stemming from Israel's closest ally, the US - has the potential to devastate Israel's economy.
By GLOBES/AMIRAM BARKAT
"The year 2017 was a good one for the Israeli economy."
By MICHAL GALANTI
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange also fell on Wednesday, as stocks went down by 0.8%.
Two banknotes featuring the portraits of female poets Rachel Bluwstein and Leah Goldberg went into circulation, completing a poetic series that includes poets Shaul Tchernichovsky and Natan Alterman.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Former Bank of Israel governor calls educational system 'bad.'
By YAIR ETTINGER
Money laundering - the practice of concealing the origins of illegally-obtained money - helps finance terrorist and criminal groups.
Lawmakers seek expanded powers to force banks to reveal confidential information about customers.
By LAHAV HARKOV
American-Israeli Eliezer Jaffe works to bring interest-free loans to first-time home buyers.
PayPal said that regulatory requirements make it difficult to provide service to Palestinians but it was working to find a way to expand access.
Bank of Israel introduces banking ‘ID cards’ to boost competition.
Rivlin calls on the Knesset and the incoming government to formulate and pass the budget as quickly as possible.
The snooping can have an opposite effect.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Bank of Israel chief says Israel only spends a third of what other OECD countries spend on active labor policy; PM Netanyahu promises deregulation.
For the past two months, BoI has put the interest rate at .25%, the lowest it’s ever been, in order to battle sluggish inflation, weaken the shekel, and give the moderating economy a shot in the arm.
After a marathon meeting, ministers overwhelmingly vote to approve budget; Peretz was only minister to oppose.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,NIV ELIS
There is a lot of money to be made in the nuts-and-bolts, everyday life companies. Their only sin is familiarity.
By HAROLD GOLDMEIER
I can’t tell you how often I have met Americans who relocated, neglected their finances and are now paying the price.
Israel’s economy is booming despite a strong shekel and stagnant export markets.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
It is a crucial, open question whether Israel’s major banks will adapt quickly enough to the disruption of modern technology or become obsolete and irrelevant like the dinosaurs.
All Karnit Flug has to do is stabilize the currency, battle inflation and
deflation, cool housing prices, and fight inequality and poverty.
Tel Aviv City Council member Karnit Goldwasser gave birth to a girl at Ichilov Hospital.
Critics decry campaign, calling it ‘political tool to keep haredi community in ghetto.’
By JEREMY SHARON
Big governments today, dominating GDP accounts, wield much the same economic power as that of the monarchies of old.
By ALEX BENEDYK
The banks make good money off interest payments and the public loves to live well on loans.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Earlier this month, Bank of Israel Chair Karnit Flug warned that Israel’s economic future was in grave danger due to one singular problem – productivity.
By ELI COOK
Ambition must be matched with action to break up Israel’s harmful banking oligopoly that leaves customers frustrated and small businesses short of credit.
While the Swiss banks have set down definitive dates in advance so as to enable their customers to organize their affairs appropriately, in Israel there is pure uncertainty.
By SHIRA SHINE
Israel’s spiking real estate prices are staple fodder for populist cannons. Politicians and opinion-molders alike love hyping the gripe and proposing facile remedies.
By ANNIKA HERNROTH-ROTHSTEIN
The Israeli political discourse has been afflicted by pronouncements that could have easily been drawn from the Orwellian lexicons of 1984.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
Peace is usually achieved first through a mutual balance of fear, or through understanding that mass bloodletting in every generation is inhuman, stupid and degrading.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
Top economists have strongly opposed Finance Minister Yair Lapid’s plan to lower housing prices, warning that it could ultimately cause more harm than good.
By JPost Editorial
In the final analysis, Flug has shown that she essentially subscribes to the groupthink of her counterparts abroad.
Fischer’s track record as the governor of the Bank of Israel is a topic of heated debate in Israel.
By GILAD ALPER
The wave of layoffs at Office Depot, Bazan and Teva is a reminder that we live in an increasingly globalized and competitive world economy.
The British learned to take the revolt seriously. And the more seriously they took it, the more they realized that they would have to go.
By DANIEL TAUBER
Is it too late for the Bank of Israel to change course?
By BRENDAN BROWN
She has remained a professional voice of reason in a decision-making process that so often devolves into political deal-making.
See all our mock headlines in honor of the Jewish holiday.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF