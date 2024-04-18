IDF, Defense Ministry deposit 29 million Shekel worth of terror funds to Bank of Israel

The defense ministry and the IDF transferred 29 million Shekel worth of terror funds to the Bank of Israel, which was collected in Gaza, the defense ministry reported on Thursday.

Throughout the war, the Plunder Seizure Unit of the Technology and Logistics Branch identified and seized numerous terrorist funds from the Gaza Strip area. On Thursday, 18 April, 12 million Shekel were transferred to the Bank of Israel

The money-counting process lasted about five hours and took place at the Plunder Seizure Unit in Tzrifin. Upon completion, the money was placed in designated envelopes, and a Brinks truck arrived to transfer the money for deposit at the Bank of Israel.

Counting terror funds for deposit (18/4/2024) (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS OFFICE)

Counterterrorism efforts

This sum is added to approximately 17 million shekels seized in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war and deposited in the same process last week at the Bank of Israel. In addition, additional sums were transferred to the Finance Department in the Defense Ministry, and the deposit process will be completed later.

Terror funds were identified, among other places, in Hamas strongholds and in the homes of wanted individuals where there was terrorist activity.

Head of the finance department and accountant for the defense ministry, Dekel Cohen commented on the operation, saying, "The effort that began with IDF forces in the field, through the Plunder Seizure Unit, continued to the Finance Department of the Ministry of Defense, accompanied and coordinated closely with the Accountant General and his deputy, Mr. Bani Menachem, representatives of the Bank of Israel, the Ministry of Justice, the Legal Advisor to the Security System, and the IDF. This effort bore fruit and is a testament to the professional, financial, and legal work that was required of us as a result of the war."