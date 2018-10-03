Bashar Assad

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
US President Donald Trump vowed to stop waiving US sanctions unless the Europeans agreed to strengthen the deal's terms.
By REUTERS
Netanyahu on Friday expressed Israel's readiness to continue striking Iranian targets in Syria should it prove necessary.
By EYTAN HALON
“We in the Arab Syrian Republic – army and people – have risen from the rubble and destruction and debris and we have gained back our health.”
By BEN LYNFIELD
Beit Jinn has been held by Syrian rebels for the last several years, surrounded on three sides by the Syrian regime and its allies.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Israeli jets destroyed Assad regime SA-5 anti-aircraft battery after it fired on Israeli reconnaissance planes.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Syrian Deputy Prime Minister Walid Al-Moualem charged, more specifically, that Israel has provided funds, arms, and communications support for the groups fighting Syrian regime forces.
By ERIC SUMNER
Hamas chief in the Gaza Strip Yahiya Sinwar rarely speaks to the press, but he reportedly met with journalists in Gaza for two hours Monday.
By ADAM RASGON
Liberman denies breakthrough over soldiers’ bodies.
By HERB KEINON
The Knights of the Golan group is located in the pastoral village of Jubatha al-Khashab which is a few kilometers from Israeli route 98 and the Druze village of Buq’ata.
According to the IDF, the Air Force struck the source of the projectile and was “acting proportionally to prevent any deterioration.”
Participants in Ruderman Family Foundation video defiantly say: “Polish Holocaust.”
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Der Dritte Weg is also pro-Assad and pro-BDS.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Visite à l’hôpital de Naharia où sont traitées les victimes de la guerre civile syrienne
By SHLOMO MAITAL
La propagande mise en place par Bachar el-Assad peine à dissimuler les failles de son pouvoir
By JONATHAN SPYER
La vision d’une « Grande Syrie » qui guidait Assad père, apparaît nettement moins dangereuse que celle d’une Syrie plus modeste au service des intérêts impérialistes de l’Iran
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
“No need for empty words or gimmicks, including glowing orbs, when you’re busy actually working for peace and against terror.”
Assad, rarely seen outside Syria, traveled to Russia to discuss his country's future with President Putin.
Netanyahu and Putin speak for 30 minutes after Putin's meeting with Assad.
Hezbollah would prioritize bringing the next war onto Israeli soil – potentially holding ground deep inside the country for a period.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The IDF identified five projectiles launched towards Israel from Syria.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,HAGAY HACOHEN
"We cannot forget for a single minute that Iran threatens every day to annihilate Israel," said the Israeli prime minister
By REUTERS,HERB KEINON
The ‘Greater Syria’ vision that guided Assad the elder is making way for a ‘Smaller Syria’ ploy in the service of an imperial Iran.
According to General Sha'arq Zuhair al-Skeit, Tehran is building short- to medium-range missiles with chemical warheads in Syria.
By GIDEON KOUTS / MAARIV
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says 800 civilians have been killed by government bombing and shelling.
The Russian proposal did not specify where the rebels would go.
"The convoy is not sufficient."
High-ranking Russian officials claim countries are lining up to purchase battle-tested hardware.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
More than 500 people have been killed in the strikes by pro-Assad forces in the past week.
A surge of rocket fire, shelling and air strikes has killed nearly 500 people since Sunday night, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
“Assad and Hezbollah are the same, and if there will be an attack against us, we will not be obligated only to act against the the source of the attack."
Grigory Yavlinsky, a veteran liberal politician who is running for president in elections next month, called on President Vladimir Putin to disclose how many Russians had been killed in Syria.
No American troops were killed or wounded in the incident, officials said.
Chemicals dropped from the air caused at least nine people to suffer breathing problems in an attack in northwest Syria.
Syrian experts reported on Monday that President Bashar Assad’s regime conducted a fresh chemical-warfare attack.
Backed by Russian strikes, government forces have escalated military operations against Eastern Ghouta in recent months.
Syrian Preisdent Assad now appears militarily unassailable, but relies heavily on his allies Russia and Iran, as well as regional militias backed by Iran.
This is the first time the US defense secretary has said that there would be an increase of diplomats in the parts of the country retaken from Islamic State militants.
Videos posted on social media showed demonstrators chanting "Death to Rouhani" and "Death to the dictator".
French response: "When you have spent your days massacring your people, you should be generally a little more discrete.”
With the war on the ISIS “caliphate” coming to an end in Iraq, many are wondering how many more shahids, or martyrs, will be swept up in the violence.
Tehran outlined "the basic principles" of cooperation between the two partners.
The group said at least 127 people, including 30 children, have been killed by air strikes and shelling since the Syrian army backed by Russian jets began an offensive nearly two weeks ago.
Syrian President Bashar Assad reportedly offered Netanyahu a comprehensive deal that would include a demilitarized zone stretching 40 kilometers from the border.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Since Russia joined the war on behalf of Bashar Assad's government three years ago, Damascus has recaptured all of Syria's major cities from anti-Assad rebels.
Israel has repeatedly warned against Iran’s plans for planting more roots close to the northern border.
Turnout for the annual Iranian street rallies commemorating the embassy takeover appeared higher than in recent years.
The Kremlin maintains that there is no evidence to show Damascus is behind the attack on the Idlib province which killed scores and left hundreds injured.
"The United States wants a whole and unified Syria with no role for Bashar Assad in the government," Tillerson told reporters.
Analysts contend that Syria will gradually enter into a perpetual state of low-intensity conflict, with Assad maintaining his rule over large portions of the country.
Kurdish expert to 'The Post' Iranian-backed victory in Kirkuk has allowed Iran to create a new route to northern Syria and Mediterranean, increasing pressure on Israel.
Kurdish fighters and their allies celebrate in Raqqa as the US-led coalition’s allies defeat ISIS and wonder what comes next in eastern Syria.
A senior Israeli official said that Israel never asked for the buffer zone.
By HERB KEINON,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Russia dramatically altered the landscape of the Syrian civil war after its intervention in September 2015, but the war is far from over.
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah made a momentous public appearance to announce that the battle against ISIS has been won, stating clearly that he is receiving full backing from Tehran.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked addressed some of the major threats emanating from Israel's neighboring countries, warning that Syria's Assad has to counter the growing Iranian stronghold.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"I am not the one to write the history of this conflict... but at the current moment I don’t think anyone can actually claim to have won the war."
In their 14th report since 2011, UN investigators said they had in all documented 33 chemical weapons attacks to date.
Syria’s focus on the Euphrates valley redraws the strategic balance of the parties involved in the country’s six-year civil war.
The US fears confronting Iran could destabilize Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.
As the Syrian regime attacks ISIS near Damascus and US-led coalition forces close in on Raqqa, the region's power dynamics are changing.
Hezbollah is demanding the release of five of its fighters held by Nusra Front in Syria as part of the deal.
Israel cannot expect Russia to act against Iran in Syria, says former US ambassador Robert Ford.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Several thousand Syrian refugees are living in camps in Juroud Arsal, the area of the joint operation.
Israel consulted in Trump's first diplomatic test.
The army general command said that it was being done to support "reconciliation efforts" in the second unilateral ceasefire in the last two weeks.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The release of the new notes was delayed "due to the circumstances of the war and exchange rate fluctuations."
Syrian rebel source says civilians need aid and rebel factions should receive military support from the West against regime which has Iranian and Hezbollah allies.
The White House warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad he and his military would "pay heavy price" if it conducts an attack.
European leaders see no successor to lesser of several evils.
A former top IDF commander familiar with the region says that while the recent spillover is probably a result of the "direction" of combat, Assad's threats are very real.
There should be no illusions that the trouble on the Golan border will recede any time soon.
Assad has not made a declared visit to Hama, which is about 185 km (115 miles) from Damascus, since the war began.
Israel has reportedly been discreetly supporting Syrian rebel groups for years in order to protect its northern border from the war raging in Syria.
By JOY BERNARD
From US President Trump depicted as a refugee carrying a child in his arms to PM Netanyahu standing in line for food rations, one Syrian artist shows world leaders from a different viewpoint.
His father expressed surprising feelings about the media's use of his son.
By ARIANE MANDELL
The fall of the city would, in effect, mark the end of the Iraqi half of the "caliphate" declared nearly three years ago by ISIS.
Terrorist Hezbollah has more impolite words for US President Donald Trump.
The innocent people in eastern Ghouta pay the price for the inability of the imperialist powers, the US and Russia, to reach an agreement that would end the bloodbath.
By DAVID MERHAV
Breaking this dangerous cycle will require diplomatic intervention from the US and, more importantly, Russia with its direct line to the Assad regime in Damascus.
By JOSHUA S. BLOCK
A diplomatic blueprint vis-a-vis the escalation in Syria.
By MICHAEL HARARI
Trump, the most inconsistent and uninformed president in recent history, may be much more of a threat to the Jewish state than its embattled prime minister realizes.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
The Assad regime began in 1970, when Hafez Assad took power.
By EHUD EILAM
Starting professional life as the offspring of a famous parent cannot be easy, especially for those with genuine talent, whether or not parental influence has smoothed the path.
By NEVILLE TELLER
The ceasefire in southern Syria negotiated by the US, Russia, Jordan and reportedly Israel began on Sunday.
By ELIZABETH TSURKOV
It is a question of the trade-off we want between freedom of speech, freedom of press and an obscure, unproven potential harm to Israeli security.
By YAAKOV KATZ
If we do not take the lead in sanctifying human life, then how can we expect others to follow?
By SHMULEY BOTEACH