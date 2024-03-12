Switzerland to try Assad's uncle for crimes against humanity

Switzerland's Attorney General's Office said on Tuesday that it would put on trial Rifaat al-Assad, an uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, for war crimes and crimes against humanity dating back to his time as a military commander in 1982.

The office said in a statement that Assad is charged at the Swiss Federal Criminal Court with "ordering homicides, acts of torture, cruel treatments and illegal detentions" in February 1982 when he had charge of troops in the western city of Hama.

Assad, who was not immediately available for comment, has previously denied responsibility for the Hama deaths.