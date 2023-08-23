The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Druze protest Assad in Southern Syria, fueled by economic desperation, security challenges

Citizens accuse the government of negligence in resolving the region’s issues.

By DEBBIE MOHNBLATT/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 06:14
SYRIAN PRESIDENT Bashar Assad attends the Arab League summit in Jeddah last month. (photo credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/REUTERS)
SYRIAN PRESIDENT Bashar Assad attends the Arab League summit in Jeddah last month.
(photo credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Residents of the Druze-majority governorate of Sweida in southwest Syria demonstrated against the government through the weekend, protesting the deteriorating economic situation and a surge in fuel prices. Over 20 small protests throughout the area were accompanied by a general strike and road closures.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

“Long live Syria and down with Assad,” protestors chanted during the demonstrations.

Taim (not his real name), a resident of Sweida, told The Media Line that on top of the economic crisis and poor living conditions, the people from the region feel that the government has failed to look after it.

“They are neglecting the area. They do not care about [Sweida]. They say they care, but the government does not care. It gives bits and pieces just to keep us calm,” he said.

Demonstrators protest against the Syrian government decision on increasing the prices of fuels in Sweida, Syria, August 17,2023 (credit: Sweida 24/Handout via REUTERS)Demonstrators protest against the Syrian government decision on increasing the prices of fuels in Sweida, Syria, August 17,2023 (credit: Sweida 24/Handout via REUTERS)

Druze community in Syria

The Druze community in Syria constitutes about 3% of the country’s population and is located mainly in the south. Throughout history, the Druze community in Syria has maintained significant engagement with the Ba’ath Party, an Arab-socialist political faction associated with both President Bashar Assad and his predecessor, former President Hafez Assad. Nevertheless, during Hafez Assad’s tenure, the Druze community distanced itself from the party. Subsequently, when Bashar Assad assumed power in 2000, the Druze community exhibited a partial realignment with the party, and even some of them supported him during the civil war that began in 2011.

“When Assad came to power, things were changing for good in the beginning. There was nothing against him, in a way [people] said they loved him,” Taim said.

But the situation has changed, due to the poor life quality the Druze of Sweida are experiencing and the sense of the government’s negligence toward solving their hardships.

“Now you go down to the streets and ask people, everybody is cursing him. They don’t like him anymore. Even the people who supported them during this war now do not, because they are suffering,” Taim said, pointing out that many may still be afraid to publicly criticize Assad.

Valeria Scuto, principal analyst on the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey at Sibylline Ltd., a strategic advisory firm, says that the trigger for these recent protests was a hike in fuel prices after the announcement of subsidy cuts earlier this month, which also resulted in a significant drop in the Syrian pound.

However, she tells The Media Line that these protests are not necessarily a new development.

“They are broadly consistent with similar bouts of unrest observed in December 2022 in the Sweida governorate and are symptomatic of the growing discontent over Assad’s government and the worsening socioeconomic conditions over the past years,” Scuto said.

Hamza (name changed), another citizen of Sweida, explains that his city especially suffers from the rise in fuel prices due to its agricultural nature and small-town status, as it relies heavily on sourcing its necessities from other provinces.

“With the rising fuel costs, drought, and the inability to market agricultural products, citizens are finding it increasingly challenging to cope,” he told The Media Line, adding that this is particularly exacerbated by the absence of factories, companies, or tourism in the city, which creates a lack of income alternatives.

According to Hamza, Sweida currently relies entirely on remittances from its expatriate community abroad. Taim explained that many of this governorate’s citizens abroad are living either in Latin America or working in the Gulf.

“Every house has one or two people that are living outside of Syria, so they can send money to them,” he said.

But the economic situation of the local people has deteriorated to an extreme.

“There is no milk for the kids, and even if it’s available, it’s very expensive and people cannot even purchase it. They cannot even [travel] to their jobs. It’s more expensive to go to your job than your monthly wage,” Taim said.

In addition to the economic hardship, security is also an issue that Sweida’s population must confront. Hamza says that the phenomenon of the proliferation of armed elements in the form of road-blocking gangs is common in the area.

“These groups engage in violence, including the killing and kidnapping of residents, stealing cars and homes, and demanding tributes from merchants,” he said, adding that many of them have ties to internal security agencies or external entities to facilitate smuggling.

Taim adds that people that live in south Sweida suffer also from the drug industry originating in southern Lebanon.

Scuto reports recent additional demonstrations in Assad’s strongholds, including protests by taxi and bus drivers in the capital Damascus last week. These further highlight growing public discontent and socioeconomic grievances.

As in other areas controlled by the Syrian government, “resources to improve living conditions in Sweida remain limited, undermining efforts to defuse tensions in the near term and sustaining the risk of further unrest,” she said.

“I think we are likely to observe harsh security measures should these protests see a further uptick in the coming week, as in December 2022,” Scuto noted.

She argues that the increasingly recurrent nature of protest activity will sustain the likelihood of government forces carrying out arbitrary arrests and the use of live ammunition by security forces to disperse demonstrators.

Despite the fact that the Druze population has been considered a politically sensitive minority by the government, with the Druze having remained largely neutral on Assad, Scuto maintains that there have been growing signs of restlessness since 2018. Incidents of Druze youth absconding from their military service illustrate this.

According to her, the Assad regime will take note especially of the fact that the demonstrators revived chants from the Syrian Revolution and that similar protests took place in Daraa and Rif-Dimashq governorates in 2011.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by