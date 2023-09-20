Syria’s Assad seeks China support in historic trip

Syria’s President Bashar Assad is expected to head to China this week, according to various reports. This will be a momentous and important trip for the Syrian regime leader.

While the regime has been able to come in from the cold in the Middle East in the last year, with key meetings in the Gulf, it has not been able to expand its international relations contacts much beyond Russia and Iran. Russia and Iran backed Assad during the civil war.

China has interests in Syria but has been cautious regarding the instability in the country. China wants to increase its influence in the Middle East, particularly the Gulf. China also has expanded its investments in Africa and also ties with Iran and Russia. Hosting Assad will be a major step for Beijing. For Syria, it could be a major transformation because Damascus lacks investment and resources and is under heavy sanctions from the West.

Assad to make the visit at China's invitation

According to France24, in response to an official invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping, Assad and his wife "will visit China starting Thursday", the Syrian presidency said in a statement. "The visit includes a number of meetings and events," the report said. Assad will bring a political and economic delegation with him.

“Pro-government newspaper Al-Watan said Assad was expected to attend the opening of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 23,” the report said. Syria's President Bashar al-Assad welcomes Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Damascus, Syria May 3, 2023. (credit: SYRIAN PRESIDENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Al-Mayadeen, which is pro-Iran, noted that “Assad stressed that Syria does not forget that China stood by its side during the war in order to defend Syrian sovereignty in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter, and it also appreciates all the assistance provided by Beijing during the earthquake period.”