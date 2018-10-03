Hassan Nasrallah

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Netanyahu on Friday expressed Israel's readiness to continue striking Iranian targets in Syria should it prove necessary.
By EYTAN HALON
"In the oil and gas battle, the only power (the Lebanese) have is the resistance," said Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.
By REUTERS
12 years ago, Hezbollah and Israel were left gutted by a summer war that was costly for both sides.
By JTA/RON KAMPEAS
Israel has begun construction of upgraded border fence in order to prevent Hezbollah infiltration.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
"Hezbollah are not using their weapons in internal politics. They only ensure our resistance against the State of Israel."
The following are five reasons that Hezbollah’s latest statement has ramifications for Israel and the region.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The meeting took on particular importance given recent developments in Qatar.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
"The solution in Kara's opinion is a killer robot, like in the films of Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger," Al-Akhbar newspaper article says after Likud minister's comments.
Hezbollah leader says Wednesday's Trump-Netanyahu meeting signaled the death of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Hezbollah's legitimacy in the Arab world and Lebanon has taken a serious hit due to its involvement in the Syrian civil war. Nasrallah knows that the threat he serves to Israel can fix this.
Zionist Union MK says that this difference is a victory in itself.
The Hezbollah leader has an interest in exaggerating Israeli-Saudi relations.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Saudi Arabia is "creating contact, normalizing relations, acknowledging the existence of Israel - and then cooperating with it.
Hezbollah chief slams Gulf Arab countries for decision to designate the group a terrorist organization.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
Terrorist chief vows to bomb Haifa’s ammonia storage tanks.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,YAAKOV LAPPIN
The current Palestinian wave of terror may have brought Hezbollah to the conclusion that the West Bank is fertile ground for recruitment.
Hezbollah's Unit 133 transferred instructions, funds for suicide bombings and shooting attacks; Shin Bet: This is a must unusual incident - the cell was ready to attack.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Monday's incident on the northern border reflects the new reality in which Hezbollah is up to its neck in Syrian fighting.
Defense minister: If enemies try to harm us, we can hit back from the air, sea, or surface
Prime minister's comments come days after Hezbollah leader vowed to avenge the assassination of Samir Kuntar.
While one Iron Dome interceptor missile costs some $70,000, the estimated cost of a David's Sling interceptor missile is approximately a million dollars.
Hezbollah leader: "We have no doubt that the Israeli enemy was behind the assassination in a blatant military operation."
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,REUTERS
Hezbollah's leader has previously warned that he would retaliate to any Israeli attempt to hurt his people.
Yisrael Beytenu chief says Israel should take the warnings issued by Nasrallah seriously.
Nasrallah, who gave the speech from his hiding place, praised "the heroes of the resistance who fought to their last drop of blood in July 2006."
By MAARIV ONLINE
Hezbollah leader makes comments in speech memorializing group's martyrs.
The Shi'ite group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, gave a televised address in Lebanon in which he extolled the "fusion of Lebanese-Iranian blood on Syrian territory."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Reports of the arrest sent shock waves through the group, whose supporters have always boasted it could not be infiltrated.
Hezbollah leader makes speech via video link to a crowd of thousands in southern Beirut.
Hezbollah leader says group rejects pundits who believe events in region connected to the fulfillment of Shi'ite Islam prophecy.
The lines of communication between us and Hamas were never severed, Hezbollah leader tells Lebanese paper; Nasrallah played down the success of the Iron Dome defense system.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Senior Revolutionary Guard commander says Lebanese group "can attack any target in any part of the occupied territories.”
During first speech at the UN General Assembly, Iranian president decries "unjust" and "inhumane" Western sanctions.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Iranian president makes first-ever speech at UNGA in an attempt to present the Islamic Republic in a new light; says Iranian threat is an imaginary one; Obama-Rouhani meeting in NYC nixed due to "complications."
By LAUREN IZSO, JULIE STEIGERWALD, YAARA SHALOM
After the 2006 war, it waited until the opportunity to fight in Syria and against ISIS presented itself.
As Bashar Assad loses more ground, Hezbollah is being drawn deeper into the Syrian quagmire
By JONATHAN SPYER
Lawmakers wary of Iranian "charm offensive"; senators: We mustn't allow Iran to use talks as a tool of delay, deception.
Hezbollah chief accuses Israel of trying to stop nuclear deal in attempt to drag Middle East into conflict.
As Iran seems keen to heal old conflicts internally and with the West, the state is reviewing house arrest of opposition leaders Mirhossein Mousavi, Mehdi Karoubi; conservatives may fear consequences of freeing men
Moshe Ya'alon says new Iranian president displays nicer face of Iran, but won't make significant concessions on the nuclear issue.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF, LAHAV HARKOV, REUTERS
Rouhani chooses outgoing foreign minister for position responsible for operating Iran's nuclear facilities.
Senior IDF official: "We are ready for war."
Hezbollah says most effective immediate response is social media and summoning US ambassadors throughout region.
The Hezbollah leader accused Israel of pushing the region into war.
By REUTERS,ANNA AHRONHEIM,HERB KEINON
Northern Israel faces threats from Hezbollah and the danger that a miscalculation could result in war on the Golan.
“Going to a rally with your BDS friends?” I ask, referring to the local anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.
By ROBERT HORENSTEIN
A testimony to the victims of Hezbollah terror, but also a wake-up call to any government that is pondering whether the group is a "resistance" and "political" movement, as it claims to be, or a global threat.
"What is happening in Iran is being well contained and is not comparable with what happened in 2009," said Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.
Hassan Nasrallah heaped criticism on Arab foreign ministers who accused his group of terrorism at a Sunday emergency Arab League meeting.
Saad al-Hariri, a political ally of Saudi Arabia's, resigned on Saturday in an unexpected declaration from the kingdom.
Nasrallah said that the US is ''delaying the Syrian military'' in its operations to retake territory from ISIS.
By ANGUS MACDOWELL/ REUTERS
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah made a momentous public appearance to announce that the battle against ISIS has been won, stating clearly that he is receiving full backing from Tehran.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
"Lebanon was kidnapped by a terror organization operated by another country," charges Israel's former defense minister Moshe Ya'alon," and the world has become accustomed to it."
Iran-backed Shi'ite Hezbollah and Syrian troops have been fighting to oust Islamic State militants from Syria's western Qalamoun region.
Terrorist Hezbollah has more impolite words for US President Donald Trump.
Hezbollah-affiliated television station Al-Manar is expected to air a special report on Monday night, purporting to show how unprepared Israel is for a possible Hezbollah military infiltration.
Maria Maalouf, a controversial and outspoken Lebanese television reporter, tweeted that Israel should rid the world of Hassan Nasrallah and urged the country to execute an aerial attack targeting Hezbollah's leader.
"So what if Trump comes?" he asked. "What's new?"
Lebanon has been without a president for more than two years, part of a political crisis that has resulted in a breakdown in many basic services and concerns about the country's stability.
Nasrallah’s threats to Israel are designed to remind the organization’s supporters and critics that the bedrock of its existence is the principle of resistance, i.e., the struggle against Israel.
By OMER EINAV
Saudi Arabia, the Sunni monarchy, considers Iran-backed Hezbollah a terrorist organization.
"You are free to consider Iran an enemy but how can you consider Israel a friend and an ally? This issue must be confronted in a serious manner."
By ZACK PYZER
After his release from Israeli prison in 2008, he had a series of sexual affairs – some with women being pressured and intimidated by Kuntar, sources say.
By NOAM ROTENBERG
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for Friday's attacks, which killed 129 people in Paris.
Hezbollah chief says Saudis must remember that Israel remains their real enemy.
Hezbollah leader welcomes Moscow's increased support for common ally - the Assad regime in Damascus.
Officials and analysts say Iran's nuclear deal may be eroding its isolation overseas, but at home it is deepening political infighting within the country's complex power structure before votes.
Hezbollah chief is reportedly holed up in a network of tunnels dug underground in south Beirut.
Iranian-backed Hezbollah has backed Syrian President Bashar Assad in his country's civil war.
The Hezbollah leader said that now is the time for mobilization. He called on everyone "who enjoys a reputation of integrity" to contribute.
Rumors questioning Nasrallah's health largely began in 2013 when Lebanese Radio reported that he visited Iran to undergo treatment for cancer.
Syrian sites say the Hezbollah leader is still in a Beirut hospital, under medical supervision and care.
The attack "will announce itself when it happens," Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech.
Both Assad and Hezbollah have been fighting against a Sunni Islamist dominated opposition, which includes various jihadi groups such as al-Qaida’s Nusra Front and Islamic State.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The Hezbollah leader’s fiery address came just hours after Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh said he would not leave the country.
While Nasrallah has tried to calm fears of nuclear war, conflict with Israel remains a possibility.
Joining ranks with Iran, Hezbollah calls for halt of Saudi-led air strikes; Lebanese Shi'ite group's leader blames Riyadh for "abandoning" Palestinians.
“We may not have spoken about Iraq before, but we have a limited presence because of the sensitive phase that Iraq is going through.”
Moscow’s deputy foreign minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, also met with the leaders of Lebanon’s rival political and sectarian factions.
The Hezbollah leader accuses the US of using the Islamic State threat to frighten the countries in the region.
Assad is struggling to end a more than three-year revolt which started as peaceful anti-government demonstrations that descended into civil war.
"The Syrian opposition deals with Israel as a usurper and occupier of Syrian land,” rebel leader says.
Shi'ite leader says Israel is wrong to conclude that it cannot fight because of its involvement in Syrian war.
Nasrallah says his Shi'ite gorup is protecting Lebanon and says it was late to join the Syria war.
Hezbollah chief says US signing of nuclear agreement with Iran signals end of American monopoly on power, likely prevents a Mideast war.
Hezbollah chief says his forces are present in Syria to confront international threats.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, REUTERS
Show which featured impersonation of Hezbollah leader causes anger; director rejects idea that some people can't be criticized.
Hezbollah leader calls for political solution in Syria.
Khalid al-Khalifa slams Hezbollah leader for previous remarks on Sunni-ruled Gulf kingdom's treatment of opposition Shi'ites.
The Shi'ite group's intervention in Syria has placed it at a crossroads.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL , JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDEN
Former Lebanese prime minister slams Nasrallah for vowing to up Shi'ite militant group's involvement in Syria after Beirut blast.
Nasrallah: Attack on Hezbollah won't hinder Syrian involvement, Sunni extremists blamed for south Beirut attack.
Sunni group claims attack, but Lebanese officials blame Israel as 60-80kg blast rocks Lebanon causing mass damage.
By YASSER OKBI AND REUTERS
Nasrallah says Hezbollah fighters planted bombs in area, detonating them when IDF soldiers arrived, injuring four last week.
Hezbollah leader accuses Israel of committing war crimes, accuses US of hatching plot to force Palestinians out of Gaza.
If we aren’t indifferent to Hezbollah’s expansion of its capabilities, what are we planning to do about it?
By CAROLINE B. GLICK