'Lebanon will be next': Iran greenlights Hezbollah attack on Israel - report

Iran has given Lebanese terror organization Hezbollah the green light to escalate its attacks along Israel's northern border, the Arabic Post reported on Wednesday, citing high-level Iranian and Lebanese sources.

The Islamic Republic has reportedly set conditions for Hezbollah, ordering it to launch a large-scale attack on Israel only after it "had become certain of Israel's intention" to carry out an invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

As per the report, Tehran gave the go-ahead amid fears that, after the IDF completes an invasion of Rafah, southern Lebanon "will be next."

Nasrallah calls emergency meeting with Quds Force chief over Israeli threats

A source from Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) told Arabic Post that Esmail Qaani, the IRGC's Quds Force commander, visited Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah on Monday to discuss "the latest developments" along Israel's northern border. Esmail Qaani, the head of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, speaks in Tehran, Iran April 14, 2022 (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The meeting between the two was reportedly held at the request of Nasrallah, who called for the "necessity" of holding an emergency meeting after "information was obtained" indicating Israeli intention to launch a large-scale assault on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"Hassan Nasrallah told Qaani that the attack is likely to be very imminent, most likely in the month of Ramadan, or with Israel’s invasion of the city of Rafah," an IRGC source told Arabic Post. "Nasrallah said that he is completely certain of [Israel's] intention to launch a large-scale attack on Lebanon, and he asked Qaani to give him complete freedom in how he intends to attack," another diplomatic source in Iran said.

Tehran disapproved of Hezbollah's 'uncoordinated' attack on Safed

According to the same sources, Qaani expressed Tehran's disapproval of a reportedly uncoordinated launch of rockets by Hezbollah on the northern Israeli city of Safed, with one hitting the entrance to the Ziv Medical Center. The director of the hospital, Dr. Salman Zarka, wrote after the attack, "We are very lucky here. The missile did not explode."

Another rocket launched during the same barrage hit a military base, killing IDF Staff.-Sgt. Omer Sarah Benjo and wounding 10 other soldiers.

Hezbollah's attack on Safed "angered Tehran to some extent" due to Iran's insistence that Hezbollah adopts a "policy of strategic patience in the face of Israeli and American provocations," the Arabic Post added, citing Iranian sources.