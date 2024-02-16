Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah warned Friday that Israel will "pay in blood" for civilians killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah, adding that Israel had "gone too far in this matter."

The Hezbollah leader stated that the rocket barrage that hit Kiryat Shmona on Thursday was an "initial response" to recent airstrikes.

Nasrallah pointed to two airstrikes that targeted Nabatieh and Al-Sawaneh in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, killing at least 11 people altogether. "The enemy’s goal, by killing civilians, is to pressure the resistance to stop the front, and the answer to this matter must be through continuing and escalating the resistance work on the front," said Nasrallah.

The Hezbollah leader insisted that Israel could have hit the targets it was trying to hit in Nabatieh and Al-Sawaneh without harming civilians.

Intensive fighting along the Lebanese-Israeli border

Nasrallah's speech comes after a week of intensive fighting along the Lebanese-Israeli border. Men carry a portrait of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, during the funeral of Hezbollah member Abbas Raad, senior Hezbollah figure and member of parliament Mohammad Raad's son, November 23, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)

On Wednesday, an IDF soldier was killed after a barrage of rockets was fired from Lebanon toward the Safed area. An IDF base was directly hit by the barrage.

After the barrage, the Israeli Air Force launched extensive airstrikes in Lebanon, eliminating numerous Hezbollah terrorists, including Ali Muhammad AlDabs, a central commander in Hezbollah's Radwan Force who was responsible for organizing the roadside bombing near Megiddo last year.