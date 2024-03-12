This is why Israel lets Hezbollah leader Nasrallah live, ex-IDF col. says

IDF Col. (Res.) Ronen Cohen, former head of the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism, was recently interviewed by Liat Ron on Radio 104.5FM. Cohen discussed the possibility of war against the terrorist organization Hezbollah and the reason the war in the North hasn't escalated.

Cohen stated, "I'm not sure the senior leadership is willing to wage war in the North. I'm not sure we are in a position of true capability to handle such a war. We are capable but the cost will be very heavy on the ground forces."

Cohen further explained the option of war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, "Of course, the Americans are the last ones wanting war in the North, and we are dependent on them in terms of armament. I'm also not sure there is a willingness in the senior leadership; they would prefer to reach an agreement and end the war in the South.

"This is the first war in Israel that we are unable to fight on two fronts. Certainly, if we could, we would, and this shows what happened to the army over the past 20 years," he added.

Hassan Nasrallah (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

Nasrallah is still alive, IDF holding its breath

Cohen concluded, "When we are at war, [Hezbollah chief Hassan] Nasrallah learned to quickly enter a bunker. When we are in routine, we do not want to start a war. It is clear that such an assassination has the potential to start a war - that's why Nasrallah is still alive. This is the whole story of the new security perception, articulated by former defense minister Moshe Ya'alon who said, 'We are destined to live between rounds, and our job is to keep the next round at bay.' Immediately, everyone realized that this should not be on their watch, and it's better to maintain peace while the enemy has grown stronger beyond the fence."