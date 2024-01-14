البث المباشر لقناة الميادين https://t.co/XqdON1Q2rz — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) January 12, 2024

"Israel was not able to destroy the resistance, not even the Hamas government. All the areas that were evacuated in the north of the Gaza Strip are currently managed by the Hamas government. The enemy was not able to stop the rockets, even from the north of Gaza. The Israelis say that after 100 days, Israel is mired in failure, and some use the phrase 'a deep hole' from which its leaders do not know how to get out. What did it achieve in 100 days other than killing?

"It failed to achieve even a semblance of victory," Nasrallah added. Members of Hezbollah attend the funeral of Wissam Tawil, a commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces in Lebanon, January 9, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

Israeli citizens killed by Hezbollah missile

Two Israeli citizens were killed on Sunday by an anti-tank missile from Lebanon and were later named as 40-year-old Barak Ayalon and his 70-year-old mother Mira, Israeli media reported on Sunday. Ayalon was part of Kfar Yuval's emergency response squad, where he was killed. His father was also seriously injured in the missile fire.

The IDF responded by targeting an operational command post as well as one other military target belonging to the Lebanon-based Iranian terror proxy, Hezbollah, on Sunday, the IDF stated. Advertisement

Hezbollah could turn the entirety of Lebanon into a war zone, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said in a Saturday evening address.

"Southern Lebanon is a war zone and will remain as such as long as Hezbollah continues operating from within it," Halevi said. "Hezbollah may turn all of Lebanon into a war zone, there will be dire consquences for that," he warned.