03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

IDF

The IDF, or, Israel Defense Forces, is the national military force of the State of Israel, consisting of ground, air, and navy forces. The force is currently led by Lieutenant General Gadi Eizenkot. The IDF was officially formed in May 1948 after the establishment of the Jewish state, by then prime minister David Ben-Gurion, incorporating the military groups Haganah, Irgun, and Lehi, which existed in Israel pre-formation of the state. Conscription to the force is mandatory for all Israeli citizens, male and female, who have reached the age of 18. The army has engaged in multiple wars since its establishment, amongst them, the War of Independence, the Sinai War, the Six-Day War, the Yom Kippur War, and the two Lebanon Wars. It has also engaged in a multitude of operations, amongst them, Operation Cast Lead, Pillar of Defense, and most recently, Protective Edge.

