03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
An Israeli military spokesman said the man had been about to throw a fire-bomb at the troops.
By REUTERS
"Hezbollah declared its ranks in readiness for the past two days, for fear of Israeli aggression on Lebanon."
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman made the comments during a visit to assess the security situation in Hebron ahead of Purim.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The IDF had said on Friday that the man was killed by inhalation of tear gas, not by a bullet.
By ADAM RASGON
The company says it is not responsible for what Israel does with its army dogs.
By JTA
The IDF's previous claim had been that the Saradih was fatally wounded when IDF soldiers tried to arrest him after he tried to attack them.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
“This is a crime, an execution, and premeditated murder,” PLO Prisoners' Commission Chairman Essa Qaraqaa said.
Zarif described Netanyahu's speech at the Munich Security Conference as a "cartoonish circus."
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
In response, the IDF carried out large-scale strikes against six terrorist targets belonging to Hamas, including an attack tunnel.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
“Jews have to stand up EVEN when — ESPECIALLY when — the wrongdoing is BY Jews/the Israeli government,” Silverman tweeted.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
It also demanded that her trial, which began on Tuesday at Ofer military court, be held in public view, including to the media.
The US-based Jewish Voice for Peace hosted the convicted Palestinian terrorist Rasmea Odeh at its spring 2017 conference in Chicago.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Both soldiers were wounded and one of their weapons was stolen, according to an IDF statement.
"The next incident is only a matter of time," the official warned.
Footage released by the IDF shows Israel's reaction to airspace violation.
Air raid sirens sounded in the Golan Heights and upper Galilee, warning residents of potential rocket strikes.
IDF: No probes in cases of attackers.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"Israel Police and Border Police will continue operations in all areas."
By UDI SHAHAM
IDF forces surrounded an area of Nablus on Tuesday on a manhunt for Abed al-Karim Adel Asi, suspected of killing Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal.
Four others were injured during Saturday’s raid on the West Bank village of Burqin.
"They had no trust in their government and could not rely on it – instead turning to a country that for 50 years they were told was the enemy."
The IDF prosecution stated that Tamimi has a "pattern of lawbreaking" which requires her to remain in detention
The flyer bears IDF logos and has a header reading “Secret and classified,” with its title stating “Notice about the establishment of a special unit for pay-back actions.”
By JEREMY SHARON
Tamimi's message was that "Trump needs to take responsibility" for the decision that led to an outcry of Palestinian protests, according to her lawyer.
An IDF spokeswoman said the army was looking into reports that the man was shot dead.
During the panel discussion, protesters erupted into the room surrounding the speakers, shouting: “Fight the power, turn the tide, end Israeli apartheid.”
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
“Latino voices are carrying greater weight, leaders from their communities are rising to positions of influence at all levels at an increasing frequency."
The discovery identifies a new risk group for chronic renal failure, one of the most common diseases in the world.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Netanyahu will convene his cabinet and his coalition party leaders on Sunday and reveal to them whether he intends to seek an election.
"There are no limits to what you can do if you set your mind to it," said U.S. Army Maj. Mary Thorton.
The demonstrators blocked the entrance to the city for close to two hours until Border Police units moved in to disperse the protestors using water cannons and skunk sprays.
Juniper Cobra, the largest joint US-Israeli air defense exercise, is underway across the country.
The Jerusalem Faction announced on Wednesday night that it will be staging its first demonstration since Shmuel Auerbach’s death in February.
The IDF says it is "not surprised" by the electronic warfare component of the military operation.
The poll also demonstrated blanket opposition to the bill among every political party in the Knesset other than United Torah Judaism and Shas.
“Wherever the war will catch us, we will be unequivocally ready.”
Passing of Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach will not change the ideology of the Jerusalem Faction.
Funding for the procurement is to come from part of the memorandum of understanding signed last September between Jerusalem and Washington.
Maj.-Gen. Yoav Mordechai, the coordination of government activities in the territories alleged that the changing story was part of a “culture of lies and incitement.”
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The IDF has for the last 18 months been evaluating the possibility of integrating women into combat tank units for border defense duties, as well as opening the tank commanders course to women.
Senior IDF official: "We are ready for war."
The soldiers are part of a pilot program by the IDF to integrate women into the corps.
Auerbach was considered to be a great Torah scholar as well as a fierce force against Haredi service in the IDF.
Ofek Rahav project will consolidate four IDF bases into one large base near Ramle.
Army has also been revamping uniforms of regular combat soldiers.
The initiative is being promoted in tandem with the groundbreaking new film When the Smoke Clears: A Story of Brotherhood, Resilience and Hope by Jerusalem U.
By PENINA HOROWITZ
The ninth annual Juniper Cobra drill scheduled to take place from March 4-15, will be the largest IDF and US European Command joint exercise taking place this year.
Tensions between Israel and Lebanon have been heating up in recent weeks.
The navigator was injured when his F-16 was damaged while on a mission over Syria, the initial IDF investigation into the matter suggests human error on the side of the crew.
By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV
Yesh Din, army dispute why decision was reversed, whether High Court petition should continue.
After an intense Saturday, IDF forces struck 18 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. Air sirens were heard in communities close to the operations, yet no rockets were fired on Israel.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Maj.-Gen. Yoav Mordechai spoke to the people of Gaza, warning them, "Don't let them [Hamas] lead you to hell."
In a globalized world, with the threat of terrorism constantly changing, military relations and attachés take on even greater importance.
Israel and Cyprus and neighboring Greece are close allies and share a number of strategic interests.
They were making their way south on highway 6 in a convoy of three military jeeps when the truck driver, an east Jerusalem resident, lost control.
Religious women are able to gain an exemption from IDF service, but a not-inconsiderable number of women claiming an exemption on these grounds do so fraudulently.
The campaign involves high-school girls getting photographed with a message calling on the Education Ministry “not to interfere” with their education.
For former IAF Pilot Orly Lahat, watching his son serve at an IDF airbase is the culmination of all he fought to defend 30 years ago.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
In the next conflict, a total of 150,000 missiles – some 2,000 daily – could be fired into Israel by Hezbollah.
By MAX SCHINDLER
The first of four corvettes are scheduled to arrive next year.
The rabbis claim that the IDF is an inappropriate place for religious women owing to their proximity to young men and argue that women in the armed forces is forbidden by Jewish law.
"The spiritual ability of women is limited," said Kalner during his class. "They have spirituality, they have middling spirituality."
The Jewish National Fund is proud to kick off a series of events coinciding with Jewish Disabilities Awareness and Inclusion Month.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The party is considering pushing forward a law that enshrines Torah study as an "essential" Israeli value, and would attempt to block yeshiva students from being drafted to the army.
The Yesh Atid chairman referenced conservative national-religious rabbis who are campaigning against mixed-gender service and enlistment of religious women.
The technicians responsible for the installation of the joysticks did not have a high enough level of English to properly understand the guidelines.
The move is meant to improve dialogue and cooperation between relevant local authorities and the army.
Croatia has been searching for replacements for their outdated Soviet-built MiG jets
Thousands of lone soldiers took part in one-stop personal shop to take care of personal affairs.
"We are surprised and disappointed that you allow a public official to use his public status in order to work against the legitimacy of women’s service in the IDF and against female equality."
‘Armed soldiers are being robbed in broad daylight,’ says Berko
Several dozen IDF soldiers would attend the Torah lesson every week.
The new version of the IDF’s Skylark will be able to fly further and send back higher-resolution pictures.
“The politics of the defense minister and the orders of the IDF chief of staff do not overrule the law”.
UTJ issued a public statement on Sunday, denouncing his “event of defiance” his use of government resources on Shabbat, and what it described as his “fanning of the flames" against Haredim.
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman banned Rabbis Shlomo Aviner and Shmuel Eliyahu for calling on yeshiva students to not enlist, and for the IDF chief of staff to be fired.
Kokia was murdered in a terror attack in Arad in November by two Bedouin men.
"Eisenkot needs to wake up and the prime minister needs to tell him to go home," Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu said of the IDF Chief of Staff.
Rabbi Shlomo Aviner has warned religious men - but not women - not to enlist in the army for fear that they would serve with women.
Defense Ministry benefits and occupational training are behind a recent boost in minority recruiting.
What does an IDF captain have in common with a tyrant?
By YEDIDYA P. ALAVRAS
It is important for us to properly understand the ability of ultra-Orthodox society to adapt to contemporary challenges in order to design policy for the future.
By GILAD MALACH
"Iran was once again doing what it does – risking conflict and testing the will of its neighbors and opponents to resist its aggression."
Special needs volunteers to operate kennels on bases around the country.
Readers of The Jerusalem Post have their say.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The IDF began treating wounded Syrians in 2013, meeting them as they cross the border, treating their most serious and immediate medical needs, and then transporting them to hospitals inside Israel.
By KAREN HURVITZ
The educators at Bnei David should reconnect with their original messages of synthesis and pragmatism that have proved so successful and leave the religious zealotry to others.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
So why is that so controversial? Because my whole life story shatters the propaganda – the desperate smear campaign to delegitimize the State of Israel.
By HEN MAZZIG
Not everyone is happy about the IDF’s gender-blind meritocratic approach.
In Hebrew and Arabic, coaches are shouting commands, and families are shouting encouragement.
By BARBARA SOFER
During my entire first year of Sherut, I never received the laundry machine or Wi-Fi that were promised to me.
By GOLDA ABRAMSON - PRITCHARD
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.