Gov't set to close Al Jazeera, Israeli strike reported in Syria
NYPD says nearly 50% of protesters weren't students at schools • Israel waiting for Hamas response to hostage deal proposal
US says Israel should prevent attacks on aid convoys, Hamas diverting aid also unacceptable
Israel should prevent further attacks on aid convoys bound for Gaza after Israeli settlers attacked a shipment from Jordan, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday, who also called Hamas actions to divert aid "unacceptable."Go to the full article >>
WATCH: Columbia professor Shai Davidai: 'I'm just asking for equal treatment'
Davidai told The Post he's been "raising the alarm" since October 12 and accused the university of doing nothing about it.
Shai Davidai, an Israeli associate professor at Columbia Business School, has become the face of the pro-Israel movement not only for students and staff on campus - but for the greater Jewish community.
On Wednesday morning, he came to speak on the steps of City Hall in lower Manhattan at the invitation of EndJewHatred, an organization dedicated to Jewish unity and solidarity.
He was greeted with hugs, handshakes, thank you's.
Two women asked to take a picture with him.
He'd just returned from five days in Israel, where he told reporters he felt safer walking the streets in Tel Aviv than he did in New York.Go to the full article >>
IDF elevates new generals, including first Religious Zionist from Eli Academy
According to Walla, Brig, the decisions are based on evaluations of commanders distinguished in combat and staff roles during the 'Iron Swords' war.
The IDF spokesperson announced the names of officers who will ascend to senior roles in the General Staff forum on Thursday evening, following discussions between Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of the General Staff, Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi. According to Walla, the decisions are based on evaluations of commanders distinguished in combat and staff roles during the 'Iron Swords' war. Brig.-Gen. Shlomi Binder is set to lead the Intelligence Division and Brig.-Gen. David (Dado) Bar Kalifa will head the Personnel Division.
The Defense Minister approved the Chief of Staff's recommendation for the following appointments: Brig.-Gen. Avi Blut will be designated as the Central Command chief. This officer will be elevated to major general. Brig.-Gen. Shlomi Binder will head the Intelligence Division and be promoted to major general. Brig.-Gen. Dan Goldfus will take over as commander of the Northern Corps and head of the Ground Forces' Maneuvering System, with a promotion to major general. Brig.-Gen. David (Dado) Bar Kalifa will lead the Personnel Division, with a promotion to major general. Brig.-Gen. Aviad Dagan will head the Communications Division and be elevated to major general. These appointments will be implemented in the coming months on a phased basis.
Blut, a highly decorated combat officer, is also the first major general from the religious Zionist Eli Pre-Military Academy alumnus in the IDF. Blut, a flesh-and-blood representative of the settlers of Judea and Samaria, will now challenge those on the right to decry discrimination, neglect, persecution, and misunderstanding of Central Command's needs for their security and today’s realities.Go to the full article >>
Israel announces 2024 Independence Day torchbearers amidst war
"This year, the torches will be lit in groups, not individually," Miri Regev stated on Thursday, emphasizing a focus on collective representation of Israeli heroism.
Transportation Minister Miri Regev unveiled the list of individuals who will carry torches in this year's Independence Day ceremony, noting a shift from previous ceremonies. "This year, the torches will be lit in groups, not individually," she stated on Thursday, emphasizing a focus on collective representation of Israeli heroism.
Security Forces Torch
Amid the backdrop of the October 7 massacre and the ongoing conflict in Gaza, significant changes have been made to the selection of torchbearers. Regev (Likud), a retired major general, highlighted the bravery displayed on October 7, "a day when the resilience and heroism of our security forces came to the forefront, as they managed to contain the invasion and continue their vigilant defense of our nation."
Selected for their exceptional service and bravery are Captain Shavit Ben Moshe from the IDF, Commissioner Amir Cohen from the Israel Police, an unnamed Shin Bet fighter, and a Mossad intelligence officer. They will carry the Security Forces Torch at Mount Herzl. Each has shown extraordinary commitment in the face of danger, exemplifying the spirit of the Israeli security forces.Go to the full article >>
Iranian-backed terror group in Bahrain claims to target Israel
Saraya Al-Ashtar confirmed on Thursday, “that it targeted the headquarters of the company responsible for land transportation in the occupation entity...in the city of Umm Al-Rashrash, Eilat..."
The “Islamic Resistance in Bahrain, Saraya Al-Ashtar” claimed Thursday that it had attempted to target Israel with a drone attack, according to reports posted on social media and also by pro-Iranian media in the region. The pro-Iranian Al-Mayadeen said that the group had “announced the targeting of the depths of the Israeli occupation entity, with drones, in support of the Palestinian cause and in support of the resisting people in Gaza, in the first operation since the beginning of the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ operation.”
Saraya Al-Ashtar confirmed, in a statement published on Thursday, “that it targeted the headquarters of the company responsible for land transportation in the occupation entity, Trucknet, in the city of Umm Al-Rashrash, Eilat, south of occupied Palestine.” It claimed that it had carried out the attack on April 27. In a video online the group appeared to use an Iranian-style drone launched from a metal frame using a propellant. The drone then soars into the distance.
First time group claims to attack IsraelGo to the full article >>
US-Saudis close to defense pact, calm in Gaza needed to advance — Miller
“There are a few details [on the defense pact] that we have to continue to work through, but we think we can reach agreement on those details in very short order,” Miller said.
Washington and Riyadh are close to finalizing details of a defense pact, but the Gaza war must end for that agreement and the one regarding normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia to be completed, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington on Thursday.
“There are a few details [on the defense pact] that we have to continue to work through, but we think we can reach agreement on those details in very short order,” Miller said.
“We are very far along,” he said.
He explained, however, that this defense agreement is just one part of a triad understanding that would also see a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia and would set out a pathway for Palestinian statehood.Go to the full article >>
Eight Syrians injured in first alleged Israeli airstrike since Iran escalation
Initial reports indicated that several people were injured in the alleged Israeli airstrikes.
Eight Syrian soldiers were injured in alleged Israeli airstrikes that targeted a building in the Damascus area on Thursday night, the first such strikes reported since several senior commanders in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike in early April.
According to Syrian reports, the airstrike on Thursday targeted a building used by Syrian security forces near Najha, south of Damascus.
The Syrian state news agency SANA reported that the airstrikes were carried out from over the Golan Heights, causing material damage and injuring several Syrian soldiers in the Damascus area.
Local media outlets reported that ambulances were seen in the area shortly after the strike and that three missiles targeted the building south of Damascus.Go to the full article >>
Jewish groups demand further action to combat antisemitism at Columbia
“Just because they’ve cleared away the encampment doesn’t mean that they have dealt with the underlying problems,” said Kenneth L. Marcus, the founder of the Brandeis Center.
On Tuesday night, as police cleared protesters out of a Columbia University building and arrested more than 100 people, lawyer Gerard Fillitti said fault lay with the students who had erected an unauthorized pro-Palestinian encampment at the school.
But they’re not the only ones he blamed. Although Columbia’s administration had called in the NYPD, Fillitti said Tuesday’s clashes were the result of inaction by Columbia’s leadership — not just during the two weeks of the encampment, but in the more than six months since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.
“The university failed to maintain order on campus to provide for the safety of its students and to safeguard the civil rights of Jewish students,” Filitti, senior counsel of the Lawfare Project, which aids pro-Israel and Jewish students, told the New York Jewish Week. He called the worsening conditions for Jewish students “a direct result of the school’s failure to address antisemitism after Oct. 7.”
Filitti, along with others who oppose the encampments, had repeatedly called on Columbia to crack down on the pro-Palestinian activists. But now that that has occurred, they aren’t celebrating. Rather, pro-Israel groups want the school to do more to address the root causes of campus antisemitism. They’re calling on Columbia to enforce its rules, penalize faculty members and change campus culture. Some say its president, Minouche Shafik, must resign.Go to the full article >>
Dror Or killed on October 7, body taken by Hamas - Kibbutz Be'eri
Dror Or's wife, Yonat, was murdered on October 7 as well. They leave behind their three children.
Dror Or, a resident of Kibbutz Be'eri, was murdered on October 7, and his body was taken by Hamas to Gaza, the kibbutz announced on Thursday evening.
Or's wife, Yonat, was murdered on October 7 as well, and their children, Noam and Alma, were kidnapped and released in the ceasefire deal in November. Their eldest son, Yahli, was in northern Israel at the time, escaping the Hamas assault.
A committee of experts met on Thursday and, together with representatives of the Health Ministry, intelligence officials, Israel Police, the Religious Services Ministry, and the Chief Rabbinate of Israel, determined that the evidence shows that Or was murdered.
"Together with the Be'eri community, we wished and held onto the hope all the time that Dror would return alive from captivity to the arms of his children, parents, brother, and sister. Unfortunately, a committee of experts that met today determined, based on the findings presented to it, that Dror is not among the living," said the Eshkol Regional Council on Thursday.Go to the full article >>
Iran-backed militias in Iraq claim to target Israel with cruise missiles
Iran-backed militias in Iraq claimed they launched cruise missiles toward Tel Aviv and Beersheba on Thursday afternoon in two statements published by the militias on Thursday night.
No alerts were activated and no entry of projectiles was reported from the direction of Iraq at the time.Go to the full article >>
