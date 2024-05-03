Gov't set to close Al Jazeera, Israeli strike reported in Syria

Columbia professor Shai Davidai speaks at EndJewHatred event. credit: Hannah Sarisohn

Shai Davidai, an Israeli associate professor at Columbia Business School, has become the face of the pro-Israel movement not only for students and staff on campus - but for the greater Jewish community.

On Wednesday morning, he came to speak on the steps of City Hall in lower Manhattan at the invitation of EndJewHatred, an organization dedicated to Jewish unity and solidarity.

He was greeted with hugs, handshakes, thank you's.

Two women asked to take a picture with him.

He'd just returned from five days in Israel, where he told reporters he felt safer walking the streets in Tel Aviv than he did in New York.