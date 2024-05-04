Bibi reveals vision for future Gaza, US hands Gaza dock to Israel

Tribesmen loyal to the Houthis march on U.S. and Israeli flags during a military parade for new tribal recruits amid escalating tensions with the U.S.-led coalition in the Red Sea, in Bani Hushaish, Yemen January 22, 2024. (photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

The Yemen-based terrorist Houthi movement is offering students, who have participated in anti-Israel protests on US college campuses and were suspended as a result, to study in Yemen, the country's Sana'a University stated on Friday.

"We are serious about accepting students who have been suspended from universities in the United States for their support for the Palestinians," a senior official at Sana'a University, which is controlled by the Houthis, told Reuters. "We are fighting this battle with Palestine in every way we can."

Students have rallied or set up tents at dozens of campuses in the United States in recent days to protest against Israel's war in Gaza, now in its seventh month.