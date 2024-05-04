Bibi reveals vision for future Gaza, US hands Gaza dock to Israel
IDF is operating north of Tulkarm, Gaza • Netanyahu publishes plan for Gaza
Hamas confirms its delegation to visit Cairo on Saturday, Hamas official says
Palestinian terrorist group Hamas has confirmed its delegation will visit Cairo on Saturday, a Hamas official told Reuters on Friday.
Yemen's Houthis: 'Serious about accepting anti-Israel students who have been suspended in US'
The Iran-back terror organization offers those who have been suspended from their studies to study in Yemen.
The Yemen-based terrorist Houthi movement is offering students, who have participated in anti-Israel protests on US college campuses and were suspended as a result, to study in Yemen, the country's Sana'a University stated on Friday.
"We are serious about accepting students who have been suspended from universities in the United States for their support for the Palestinians," a senior official at Sana'a University, which is controlled by the Houthis, told Reuters. "We are fighting this battle with Palestine in every way we can."
From crisis to prosperity: Netanyahu's vision for Gaza 2035 revealed online
The plan lays out a three-step program for returning Gaza to self-governance and eventually reintegrating Gaza into the regional economy.
There has been much debate about exactly what Israel's plans for a post-war Gaza would look like. Documents from the Prime Minister's Office were published online on Friday, showing Israel's plan to revitalize the Gazan economy.
The documents published online showed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempt to bring about a lasting peace and reintegrate Gaza into the regional economy through large infrastructure and economic investment.
The plan laid out the goal of rebuilding Gaza in order to moderate its politics.
US temporarily suspends assembly of floating dock off Gaza and hands control to Israel
The pier's construction will be finished before being placed on the Gaza shoreline where aid can be directly delivered to the population.
US CENTCOM announced on Friday that it had suspended the construction of the floating pier off of Gaza and had handed over control to Israel.
The pier has been partially built and is being moved to the Port of Ashdod due to unsafe weather conditions.
Update on the Construction of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability in Mediterranean Sea— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 3, 2024
Yesterday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) temporarily paused offshore assembly of the floating pier in the vicinity of Gaza due to sea state considerations. Forecasted high winds and… pic.twitter.com/cIY2TUn7NX
IDF is operating north of Tulkarm, Gaza - report
Clashes broke out between IDF forces and Palestinians in the town of Deir el-Ghusun, north of Tulkarm, Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen news agency reported overnight Saturday.
Earlier in the night, Israel allegedly attacked in the area of Nuseirat in Gaza, Al-Mayadeen network claimed. No wounded were reported.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 132 hostages remain in Gaza
- 38 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says