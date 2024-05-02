David fell on Oct. 7. His wife will honor him at Remembrance Day event 

On October 7, 2023, the morning of Simchat Torah, David Meir, 31 years old, was at home with his wife, Anat, and his seven-month-old baby, Shaked. A reserve fighter in a patrol unit, David was called up by the army that Saturday. He said goodbye to his wife and son without thinking twice and went south. David heroically fought in Kibbutz Be'eri. After being shot with a friend, they dragged themselves under a building and held out for 45 minutes until the rescue forces arrived. He had time to say a few last words to his friend: "Tell my wife I love her and our son and that I'm sorry."

Seven months later, Anat will light the torch at the Yom Hazikaron (Remembrance Day) Ceremony for the English-speaking community organized by the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization (IDFWO), The Jerusalem Post, and the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem (MOTJ). The event will take place at the Museum on the night of May 12, 2024 (doors open at 7:15 p.m.)

To register for the Yom Hazikaron event, click here

"David was a man of people, loved by so many," says Anat. He managed to win hearts in a second. He knew how to approach everyone and talk to them; he was always interested in getting to know the person standing in front of him."

"He always noticed everything and was the first to jump in when someone needed help.," she adds. "Everyone was always impressed with him. When David was around, everyone knew they didn't have to worry. He knew how to do everything, and what he didn't know, he just learned."

Anat also explains that David never stopped smiling. He loved life and lived it to the fullest in every moment. He loved to travel and never stopped singing. He loved the songs of the old Land of Israel and knew all the words. For him, the perfect pastime was an evening of poetry. He could have a long conversation with any person, a two-year-old child, and a 90-year-old adult.

A deep love for Israel

David loved Israel and was ready to sacrifice his life for it. He had clear opinions and wasn't afraid to voice them, but he still wanted to listen to what other people thought. He served in his army unit for seven years. He was a top fighter with extreme physical and mental strength.

"Almost ten years ago, our unit was tasked with a unique, complex, and unprecedented operation," his commander says. "As the commander of the operation, the scope of the challenge became clear as we got deeper into the process. When I thought about who I wanted by my side, I chose David. Without much noise, with a perpetual smile, and the determination of a herd of elephants, there was no task David could not perform." Anat and David Meir. (credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)

David became a father seven months before Simchat Torah, and everyone who saw him with Shaked couldn't believe how proud and in love a man could be with his baby.

"David succeeded in all areas of life," Anat adds. "He was an amazing husband, father, and professional, and nothing could stop him."

"David Meir's courage and sacrifice remind us of the profound cost of our freedom, especially as we approach Remembrance Day," says Tami Shelach, Chairwoman of the IDF Widows & Orphans Organization. His story, like those of many others who have given their lives, will be honored as we remember not just the fallen but the enduring spirit they embody."

"I invite everyone to join us in paying tribute to these brave souls at the Yom Hazikaron Ceremony we are hosting with the Jerusalem Post at the Museum of Tolerance on May 12 at 7 p.m.," she adds. "It's a time to come together, remember, and honor their memories."

“We may be one of the smallest nations on the planet, and yet we are definitely one of the very few nations with such a large family,” says Jonathan (Yoni) Riss, MOTJ’s director of operations. “Every day, we pay the price to protect our large family, and we proudly stand together.”

“On Yom Hazikaron, the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem salutes the fallen soldiers and their families for protecting the nation, the country, and our big family.”

