03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Orphaned Land’s style of music is described as a “fusion of rock and metal elements,” mixed with traditional poems and Psalms.
By SAMMY HUDES
Buy living within your means and planning for the future, your chances of building a financially stable home will greatly improve.
By AARON KATSMAN
Maccabiah athletic competition brings Jews from around the world to experience Israel.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
The US met its match in the race, for its three Olympic athletes and incredible fourth swimmer, 53-year-old Alexander Blavatnik, were competing against an all-Olympic Israeli team.
By KAYLA STEINBERG
The US Maccabiah swimming team shares sage wisdom after winning gold in several races, including a 400 meter men's medley featuring three Olympic athletes.
Just when the audience thought they'd seen it all...
Dr. Shimon Samuels says athletes faced anti-Semitic taunting from German Muslims and neo-Nazi threats.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Alex Averbukh, une légende du sport israélien, revient à la compétition à l’âge de 38 ans, dans l’espoir d’apprendre aux jeunes deux trois petites choses…
By ALLON SINAÏ
Un homme parcourt le globe à la recherche de « communautés juives perdues », pour les faire participer aux 19es Maccabiades.
By SYLVIE BERG
Dans quelques jours, Jérusalem va donner le coup d’envoi de la 19e édition des Maccabiades. Un événement majeur pour le maire Nir Barkat.
By CARA DORRIS ET OURIEL STURM
Researchers balance citizens’ privacy with need to increase officials’ disaster response times.
By CARA DORRIS
Most of all, I will remember how my grandfather - Maccabiah Olympian Reuven Helman - saved a nameless elderly woman in the Judaean Desert.
By ELIYAHU FEDERMAN
A Q&A with Shlomo Shmeltzer, chairman of the board for Shlomo Sixt Group and Honorary President of the Paralympic Sports Association in Israel.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The opening of the world's largest Jewish sporting event meant different thing to different people.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Russian ice dancers Cirque de Glace will wow the capital with chilly acrobatics.
By AMY SPIRO
From Kahn’s successes in the world of business he was able to dedicate more of his life to his true calling: helping people and the environment.
By GABRIEL SMITH
The 20th edition of the Jewish Olympics come to a close after two weeks of exciting competition
By KAYLA STEINBERG,ISABEL FEINSTEIN
Finals were played across the country, including in Jerusalem, Ra’anana, Netanya, Kibbutz Gezer, Ramat Gan and Tiberius.
By ALLON SINAI
There will be finals played across the country, including in Jerusalem, Ra’anana, Wingate Institute, Kibbutz Gezer, Ramat Gan and Tiberius.
Dorozhon’s Olympic dream ended in tears last summer after she just missed out on a place in the Rio Games.
American Olympic champion Anthony Ervin claimed his first gold medal of the 20th Maccabiah in the first day of competition on Sunday, winning the 100-meter freestyle final.
Olympic champion Anthony Ervin makes a splash at the 20th Games.
The atmosphere in the packed hall was one of happiness and joy, but as loud as the applause was for Rivlin.
Israeli Olympian Cohen victorious in judo; Brazil soccer legend Ronaldo’s son in Maccabiah.
Ervin, a native Californian now living in Florida, is the biggest name competing at this year’s Maccabiah.
Jewish athletes from around the world welcomed home in Jerusalem for Maccabiah.
The official slogan of the games is “80 countries, one heart” and is meant to represent the unity of the worldwide Maccabi community.
It is the third largest sporting event in the world!
By JTA
While the Maccabiah is first and foremost about sports, it is the stories behind those competing that turn it into a truly special event.
That the first Maccabiah actually did take place, despite very long odds against it, still seems miraculous.
The blue-and-white finished the two-day event on Sunday a mere 3.5 points ahead of relegated Serbia, which came 10th.
The International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame/Yad Le’ish Hasport Hayehudi was formally inaugurated on July 7, 1981.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Sherf ’s side claims dramatic double-overtime victory over Rishon Lezion to close on first title.
The 20th Maccabiah draws a record 10,000 athletes from 80 countries.
With the ‘Young Turks’ from the Likud snapping at his heels, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces critical political and diplomatic challenges
By LESLIE SUSSER
Former chairman of organizing c'tee convicted of criminal negligence for role in bridge collapse now serves in Maccabiah senior position.
Celebrate the 19th Maccabiah Games with The Jerusalem Post special feature
By JERUSALEM POST
By STEVE LINDE
By ROBERT SLATER
By TAL BRODY
One young athlete’s love-story with Israel through her two Maccabiah experiences and how she returned to play professional soccer as an ‘Olah’
By GENNA BRAND
Israeli legend Alex Averbukh returns to competition at 38 hoping to teach the youngsters a thing or two
By DAVID BLATT
By URIEL STRUM AND ALLON SINAI
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat has rejuvenated the sporting vibrancy of the
Israeli capital, and the return of the Maccabiah Games is just the latest example.
By URIEL STRUM
President Shimon Peres, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Sports Minister Limor Livnat reflect on the meaning of the Maccabiah, as the 19th games begin.
Maccabiah organizers announce that Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman will compete at the summer games in Israel.
In the spirit of the Maccabiah, we revisit the capital’s historic soccer sites and their forgotten stories.
By URI LEVI
An exhaustive history of the Maccabiah Games from 1932 until today.
By SHANA MEDEL
Squash is a break with a burn: Players work up a steaming sweat. In 2003, Forbes magazine rated it as the healthiest sport in the world.
By PAMELA PELED
Jeffrey Sudikoff is working to bring representatives of more than 20 countries
to the Maccabiah that have never participated before.
Garrett Weber-Gale was part of 200-member Maccabiah delegation that met with President Shimon Peres.
Ministry of Immigrant Absorption anticipates the Maccabiah games will offer Jews from abroad opportunity to be introduced to Israel.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Avi Alkaim, 24, faces charges of racially-motivated aggravated assault and battery for incident.
By BEN HARTMAN
The most evocative, interesting and thought-provoking pictures of the year.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
We need to preserve our heritage and nation by building a new creative link in the wonderful chain of Jewish continuity.
By DVIR KAHANA
The reason that it was so important to him to convey the Kaddish to Sharansky was because it was the Kaddish that had opened his own eyes and his heart to his heritage.
By GIL TROY
Reader's thoughts on the Rabbinate blacklist, El Al and the 20th Maccabiah games.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Reform Judaism denies a fundamental belief that the Torah is Divine.
The Maccabiah is not about just discovering who is the fastest Jewish swimmer, as opposed to the world’s fastest swimmer.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
While we enjoyed the spectacle and felt so proud of all the athletes, our capital city has much to improve before the 20th Maccabiah Games.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Stoudemire’s agent, Happy Walters, told New York magazine that the Knicks’ power forward is in the process of becoming an Israeli.
As the sun set on the 19th Maccabiah Games following Tuesday night’s electrifying closing ceremony, the record 9,000+ athletes, coaches and staff have begun returning home to their 78 different home countries.
Two hundredths of a second were all that stood between Gal Nevo and a place in the 200-meter individual medley semifinals at the swimming World Championships in Barcelona on Wednesday.
Australia, which won the gold at the 18th Maccabiah, gave a fight and played a persistent game, but it wasn’t enough against the Israeli players, who were very determined to win.
By ALON MELAMED
Barkat, Casspi present most outstanding athlete award to American swimmers Andrea Murez and Garrett Weber- Gale.
Fourteen victories over the past four Maccabiah Games. This is the record of Mexico soccer coach Jacques Pass.
By BORISS WEISSMAN
The USA outplayed Argentina to claim the basketball gold medal at the Maccabiah on Monday, winning 85-76 at Malha Arena.
During a horse riding competition last year, Goldstein fell off her horse and broke her back in three different places.
Squad qualified for the last semifinal spot in the group over third place Greece.
Former NBA champion impressed by tournament and touring the country; Zilberman takes gold in badminton.
By ALON MELAMED AND BORIS WEISSMAN
US team wins gold with 9-0 victory over Canada; Israel vs Brazil, Russia vs Argentina in Futsal semifinals Sunday.
In the end, Israel won 49-16, but the Chileans have nothing to be ashamed of.
Shulman wanted to come back for this year’s Maccabiah Games, having been told by his teammates that “you haven’t done Maccabi until you’ve done it in Israel.”
Alex Averbukh won his second Maccabiah gold medal on Wednesday evening four years after retiring.
In an intriguing men’s 100m back final, Israel’s Guy Barnea (55.00s) beats countryman Jonatan Kopelev (56.00s).
This year’s Maccabiah has brought 9,000 athletes from across the globe to Israel and with it, generations of athletes who have passed the torch to the future of the Jewish nation.
By KARINE E. BROWN
Andrea Murez of the US set a new Maccabiah record on her way to a second gold medal in as many days in the new swimming pool at Wingate Institute.
By ALLON SINAI AND ALON MELAMED
“I’m very proud of myself that I’m still able to play at this level,” he said. “There are talented young players in the roster and I hope to help them with my experience.
Garret Weber-Gale picked up his first gold medal of the Maccabiah games on Sunday, winning the men’s 100-meter freestyle final in 48.99 seconds.
By ALLON SINAI AND BORIS WEISSMAN
South Africa won the Rugby-7 Juniors tournament by beating Israel 5-0 in the final. Great Britain won the bronze.
Knicks star is acting in the Maccabiah Games as Canada’s basketball team’s assistant coach.
By YOAV VICHSELPISH
NBA star is in Israel as an assistant coach for the Canadian basketball team competing in the Maccabiah Games.
19th Maccabiah Games open with sensational show, meaningful moments at Jerusalem’s Teddy Stadium.
By URIEL STURM
Over 30,000 attend opening ceremony of Maccabiah Games, which PM Netanyahu and President Peres address.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Four years of waiting will come to an end in spectacular fashion.
The city of Jerusalem took center stage as Mayor Nir Barkat hosted a spectacular gala event on Wednesday night at the Tower of David, just 24 hours ahead of the Opening Ceremony for the 19th Maccabiah Games at Teddy Stadium.
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat welcomes an elite group of USA Maccabiah athletes to the Israeli capital on Sunday.
By MATTHEW MATILSKY
Several thousand police units to monitor largest Maccabiah Games in history; Thursday’s opening ceremony in capital to host some 30,000 spectators.
Argentina will be sending a record delegation of 419 athletes.
By DIEGO MARTIN MELAMED
The owners of six NHL teams have stepped to ensure that upcoming Maccabiah ice hockey tournaments will continue as planned.
Around 9,000 athletes from 72 different countries are expected to participate in the Games, far exceeding the record set four years ago.
If El Al chooses to be the official carrier for the 20th Maccabiah Games major changes must take place quickly.
By MARK FELDMAN