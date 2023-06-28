The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Assaf Goren to lead Maccabiah 2025

The upcoming Maccabiah is going to be the largest Maccabiah in history with over 70 delegations from the Diaspora

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 11:27
Maccabiah Opening Ceremony (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Maccabiah Opening Ceremony
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Assaf Goren was recently appointed chairman of Maccabiah 2025, by Amir Peled, chairman of Maccabi World Union.

The upcoming Maccabiah is going to be the largest Maccabiah in history with over 70 delegations from the Diaspora, a record number of participants and an Israeli sports celebration in many cities. 

The Maccabiah headquarters consists of 13 divisions that deal with the various aspects, and a public committee and the organizing committee, which will accompany and supervise the preparations. The Maccabiah budget will be over NIS 200 million for the activities in Israel alone, excluding the preparations and flights of the participants.

Goren, 46, graduated with an MA from Bar-Ilan University and a BA from the Interdisciplinary Center and academic courses in the field of hotel operations, mediation and negotiation, and he completed a directors' course.

Goren previously served in senior positions in the tourism industry and at Maccabi World, among them: CEO of Issta Israel, CEO of Tourism Conference, CEO of Issta Sport and head of Maccabiah Headquarters.

Picture of Maccabiah 2025 Chairman Assaf Goren (credit: MACCABIAH) Picture of Maccabiah 2025 Chairman Assaf Goren (credit: MACCABIAH)

Goren currently accompanies companies in the implementation of strategy and transformation processes and serves as the chairman of the board of directors at Kibbutz Shefayim’s tourism corporation.



