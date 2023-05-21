The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Maccabi World Union elects Michael Siegal as next president

Siegal has served as the chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel as well as the Jewish Federations of North America.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 21, 2023 19:11
Michael D. Siegal receives the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor and citation from President Isaac Herzog at the President’s Residence on December 11. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Michael D. Siegal receives the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor and citation from President Isaac Herzog at the President’s Residence on December 11.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

At Maccabi World Union's Annual Congress event, the movement elected a new president. Michael Siegal will begin a term as the movement's next president, working as head of the umbrella organization.

Maccabi World Union is part of the global Maccabi movement, which boasts 400,000 members and represents 70 different countries. It is also the largest Jewish organization in the world. 

Siegal is making history for the Maccabi World Movement. He will serve as the organization's first American president. Previously, he served in other prominent leadership roles such as chairman for Israel Bonds and the Jewish Federations of North America.

Siegal also served as chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel among other organizations.

In a statement released by the Maccabi World Union, chairman Amir Peled said,  “We are honored to have Michael at the helm of our movement, especially at a time when we are expanding our work in North America, the world’s biggest Jewish community.”

Maccabi House serves as the home of the Maccabi World Union and houses the new World Jewish Sports Museum. (credit: FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE) Maccabi House serves as the home of the Maccabi World Union and houses the new World Jewish Sports Museum. (credit: FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE)

Siegal himself expressed gratitude and excitement for his new opportunity. "I am excited to head the Maccabi movement, the largest Zionist and Jewish organization in the world, and to use sports as a lever to create Jewish unity and solidarity worldwide," he shared.

What kind of work does Maccabi World Union do?

In addition to organizing athletic and educational events, they also organize long and short-term travel initiatives to the holy land and beyond. The movement boasts more than 450 clubs across 5 continents, with 85% of the hundreds of thousands of members under the age of 35, according to the organization's website. 

It is the only Jewish and sports-based organization, using the interest and passion for Zionism as a central pillar to attract members since it was founded in 1895.

Every four years, the organization famously holds the Maccabiah Games in Israel, known to many as "The Jewish Olympics."



