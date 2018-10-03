03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
A Palestinian fishing ship entered waters deemed illegal by Israel, one man was taken after sustaining injuries.
By NOAM AMIR/MAARIV
Gov't officials say envoy to UN Prosor gave "free publicity" to activist ship 'Estelle' with letter to Secretary-General Ban.
By HERB KEINON
The Estelle leaves from Italy carrying human rights activists, humanitarian aid in an attempt to break Israel's Gaza blockade.
By JTA AND JPOST.COM STAFF
‘Protector’ equipped with 360-degree cameras, water cannons; ship designed to support maritime security.
By YAAKOV KATZ
The seizure of the 'Victoria' cargo ship is just another chapter in the larger covert war that Israel is waging against Iran.
Canadians activists plan to start construction with the Palestinians this summer, aim to break out of the coastal strip.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN / THE MEDIA LINE
Protesters who took over coal ship headed for Hadera freed.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The military vessels will operate in the Western Pacific rather than making previously planned port visits to Australia.
By REUTERS
According to German paper, country is providing rebels with information gathered by navy vessel off the coast of Syria.
Costa Cruises, is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation, whose CEO and chairman is the Israeli-born businessman.
By NADAV SHEMER
Death toll rises to five, confusion about number of missing; South Korean honeymooners and crewmember saved.
Crew and salvage experts abandon ship; significant amount of oil leaked, headed for beaches; weather, sea conditions halt salvage operation.
"Zim" company ship carrying goods and trying to make its way back to Israel avoids seizure attempt by pirates.
By RON FRIEDMAN
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The captain of the 'Strofades IV' reportedly sails to Greece, instead of Gaza, after a dispute with British aid workers over money.
Pyongyang believed to have plutonium for at least 6 nuclear bombs.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israel Counter-Terrorism Bureau lifts travel restriction on Turkey.
By YAAKOV KATZ AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Foreign Ministry wants promise vessels won't run blockade again.
Navy deputy chief says plans to build 10 more vessels, including destroyers, missile-launching frigates.
26-year-old said to be suffering from depression; man’s father found a suicide note; helicopters and ships scouring area.
Jerusalem: "Low probability" it will try to break naval blockade.
'Africa Star' crew safe after second gunfight with pirates in 72 hours.
The Etzel Museum in Tel Aviv tells of heroic battles against the British and Arabs, but also the chilling story of Jews fighting Jews.
By LYDIA AISENBERG
Retired brigadier general Amos Gilboa reveals secret story of cooperation between Israeli intelligence and CIA in history-changing capture of Karin A mega-arms ship.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Advanced patrol vessel will secure northern border
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Israeli researchers identify origin of previously unknown boat found off coast of Israel in 1966.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Next transportation reform "won’t leave single place out," says Katz.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
The Arleigh-Burke class destroyer has been deployed to help defend Israel from the threat of ballistic missiles from Iran, Syria and Iraq, US ambassador says.
By ROSIE PERPER
By NETTY C. GROSS
Ship's cargo contains 45 ton of weapons, was reportedly heading to Egypt; Egypt says ship was Togolese, not Iranian.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON AND REUTERS
In line with EU sanctions, Standard Club cuts insurance for Russian ships suspected of ferrying weapons to Syria's Assad.
Authorities in Beirut say they discovered rocket-propelled grenades, rifles in ship that was sailing from Libya via Egypt.
Erdogan says Turkey won't allow weapons into Syria, will stop shipments by land, sea, air; EU imposes sanctions on Syrian companies.
Senior member of the IHH says Turkish vessel to be turned in to museum to commemorate the 9 activists killed, Channel 10 reports.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, YAAKOV KATZ AND BEN HARTMAN
Report: Religious, political figures board blockade-breaking vessel.
Israel advocacy group StandWithUs to surprise the European convoy at sea.
By ZOE FOX
Ships carrying 10,000 tons of construction material and humanitarian aid will attempt to sail from Turkey to Gaza on Sunday.
A memorable week in the Caribbean aboard the 5,000-passenger ‘Norwegian Escape’.
By DAVID BRINN
Rescuers use explosives to cleave their way into Costa Concordia more than a week after it flipped over off the coast of Italy.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Greeks say vessel detained last week while refueling will now sail to the island of Rhodes, activists vow final destination is still Gaza Strip.
By REUTERS AND YAAKOV KATZ
Some 36 activists on 'Audacity of Hope' flotilla boat forced back to port by Greek authorities. Jessica Gray reports.