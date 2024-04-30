Houthis target US ships and expand operations as part of attack escalations in the region

The Iran-backed Houthis have increased their attacks over the last several days. The terrorist group said on Tuesday that they “targeted two American destroyers and two ships in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean.” The spokesman for the group said they used drones to target the US ships. This comes after a month or more in which it appeared Houthi attacks had either been reduced or plateaued.

US Central Command said on April 29, “Between 10:00 am and 5:20 pm (Sanaa time) on April 29, Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) and three UAVs from Yemen into the Red Sea towards MV Cyclades, a Malta-flagged, Greece-owned vessel. Initial reports indicate there were no injuries, and the vessel continued on its way.”

The new attacks are raising eyebrows in the region. They were front-page news at the pro-Iran Al-Mayadeen news, and this shows that Iran and its proxies view the latest attacks as important moves for the Iran-backed “axis of resistance.” Iran has been continuing to push Hamas and Hezbollah to carry out attacks on Israel. For instance, terrorists in both Lebanon and Gaza have targeted Israel with rockets in recent days.

The Houthis are a third front where Iran seeks to escalate attacks. The Al-Ain media in the Gulf said that “new naval attacks were carried out by Houthi militias against American cargo ships and destroyers, extending from the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean.” The report said that the Houthi spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said that the militias carried out a series of attacks that targeted the "Israeli ship MSC Orion," the "Cyclades" ship, and two American destroyers, according to his statement.

The Iranian-backed groups often claimed to attack Israeli ships or Israel-linked ships without providing evidence of the connection or claim. We reported overnight at The Jerusalem Post that the Portugal-flagged MSC Orion was sailing between the ports in Sines, Portugal and Salalah, Oman and its registered owner is Zodiac Maritime, according to LSEG data.

Houthis expand operations

A Tribesman loyal to the Houthis mans a machine gun mounted on a pick-up truck during a military parade for new tribal recruits amid escalating tensions with the U.S.-led coalition in the Red Sea, in Bani Hushaish, Yemen January 22, 2024. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

The report goes on to claim that the attack on the MSC Orion took place in the Indian Ocean. This is also an escalation because the Houthis have often concentrated attacks in the Red Sea and carried out attacks in the Indian Ocean, which expands their area of operation. The report at Al-Ain media said that the Houthis had “confirmed that the hit on the Cyclades ship came after an attack targeted it in the Red Sea.” The Cyclades sails under the flag of Malta, reports said.

It was targeted with drones and missiles for "violating the ban and heading to the port of Eilat on April 21, using deception and camouflage, under the pretense that it was heading to another port,” the report claimed, based on the Houthi claimed.

In addition, the Houthis are escalating attacks on US ships. The US ships have been trying to prevent Houthi attacks over the last five months. The ships come under US Central Command’s overall mission to secure shipping and avoid regional destabilization.

“Last week, the Houthi militia claimed responsibility for targeting the Andromeda Star ship in the Red Sea and shooting down an American drone in its home stronghold of Saada, in the far north of Yemen,” Al-Ain noted. The same report said that the Houthis had targeted the MSC Darwin sailing in the Gulf of Aden, the American ship Maersk Yorktown and an American destroyer in the Gulf of Aden, and the “Israeli ship MSC VERACRUZ in the Indian Ocean.” The Houthis have now attacked 102 ships, the Houthis claim.

They also claim to be expanding operations in the Indian Ocean. The Houthis put out a video message about this claim. There was no immediate elaboration on these incidents, however the Houthi claims clearly show how they want to appear to be increasing their attacks.

On April 29, US Central Command said that their forces “successfully engaged and destroyed one Houthi launched airborne unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on a flight path towards USS Philippine Sea and USS Laboon in the Red Sea. No injuries or damages were reported by US, coalition, or merchant vessels.” On April 28, the US said, “between 1:48 and 2:27 a.m. (Sanaa time), On April 28, the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) successfully engaged five airborne unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over the Red Sea.

It was determined the UAVs presented an imminent threat to US, coalition, and merchant vessels in the region. These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels.”