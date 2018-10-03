Western Wall

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
US President Trump's declaration is not meant to determine the boundaries of the city, which would still be subject to negotiation during the peace process, the officials said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
With Jewish National Fund’s Caravan for Democracy and Faculty Fellowship programs, the future leaders of tomorrow and the educators of today get their first glimpse of Israel.
By NOA AMOUYAL
In Jerusalem, the official state candle-lighting ceremony was, for the first time, dedicated to survivors.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The body searches were described as “belittling in the extreme” and “humiliating.”
By JEREMY SHARON
The Jerusalem Report invites prominent Diaspora figures to offer their ideas for how Jews can make religious peace among themselves.
By ELLIOT JAGER
"If we are one family you need to know that the actions of the [Israeli] government over the last couple of weeks feel like a betrayal."
Any photographer will tell you that if you want to capture the spirit of a place, and the transient dynamics of everyday outdoor life, you have to set out with a good deal of patience.
By BARRY DAVIS
From the Women of the Wall to the latest Kotel controversy.
By HERB KEINON
Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit has said that progressive Jewish prayer is a protected right at the prayer area at the southern end of the Western Wall.
Preparations to begin construction on physical upgrades to the prayer area for non-Orthodox services began last month under the direction of the PMO.
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan added that "agreements reached in good faith must be honored."
By GIL HOFFMAN
A book launch event commemorated the 1967 war and the return of Jews to Jerusalem.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
“I want to express my regret for the anguish suffered by your newspaper’s diplomatic correspondent.”
By JTA
While America may be Israel’s best friend and ally, it has no right to give orders to the Israeli media.
Women covering Kotel visit complain about being penned off.
The site was closed off to enable Pence and his delegation privacy during prayers.
Pence's last day in Israel includes a stop in Yad Vashem and prayers at the Western Wall.
Women of the Wall’s prayer services for the New Moon have been the subject of severe harassment by Orthodox protestors, including the mass use of whistles, shrieking, cursing and physical violence.
“You don’t need the legislature to tell you it's the Western Wall, it is the Western Wall. Everything we’re talking about is symbolic. Even if it’s not recognized in law, it is the Western Wall."
The progressive Jewish movements and the Women of the Wall organization have petitioned the court.
Four years of heavy drought have overtaxed Israel's unmatched array of desalination and wastewater treatment plants.
By REUTERS
"The Western Wall is the holiest place for the Jewish people, and I decided to call the train station that leads to it after President Trump."
By UDI SHAHAM,JPOST.COM STAFF
The synagogue is deep inside the complex and is adjacent to the area above which the ancient Jewish temples on the Temple Mount stood, and the inner sanctum of the Holy of Holies in particular.
Source in coordinating team denies report that Kotel Rabbi barred VP from talking to the press at sacred site.
Sara Greenberg, currently involved in a project at the Diaspora Affairs ministry, will soon be assuming the position as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's advisor “for world communities"
Palestinians fume as Greenblatt heads to Jerusalem in advance of Pence.
By MICHAEL WILNER,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Sources say that it is unlikely that Netanyahu will accompany the vice president to the Western Wall.
Violent scuffles break out again at the Western Wall as Reform group physically “asserts” its way into site with Torah scrolls and was forcibly resisted by police, security guards.
The prime minister insisted that he remains committed to advancing a solution for progressive Jewish prayer at the Western Wall, and that an upgraded site would be ready by next year.
45 men and women from the former Soviet Union belatedly mark the Jewish milestone in Jerusalem.
Smith arrived in Israel without fanfare, managing to keep his visit a secret until he was seen at the Western Wall.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The rift over the future of the egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall continues to deepen.
Rivlin lauds public servants, reiterates vision of four tribes.
Having liberated the Western Wall in the Six-Day War, former veterans are pushed away when wishing to support women who pray there.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
On the threshold of adulthood Bar and bat Mitzva event for IDF orphans demonstrates bright future ahead, despite suffering great loss.
“From a research perspective, this is a sensational find... We did not imagine that a window would open for us onto the mystery of Jerusalem’s lost theater."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Marc Israel Sellem, photographer for The Jerusalem Post, captures unique moments at the Western Wall.
The visitors were participating in an annulment of vows ritual.
Grandmother Ruti Yulzari's dream was realized last week thanks to Magen David Adom's "Ambulance of Wishes" initiative.
By EYTAN HALON
The beauty of High Holiday rituals in Jerusalem.
The annual initiative calls on Jews around the world to pray for peace.
“They don’t have Yom Kippur or Shabbat but they want to pray [at the Western Wall]. But no one should think that they want to pray, they want to desecrate the holy," said the rabbi.
In addition to coming on the Fauda set, O’Brien visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem and had dinner with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife.
By HANNAH BROWN
Judges indicated they strongly favor the implementation of the now-frozen 2016 government resolution to create a state-recognized egalitarian section at the southern end of the holy site.
Government action on Western Wall, conversion ‘raise doubts’ country is acting as nation-state for all Jews, says Federations head.
Allegations were made that a Women of the Wall activist tried to smuggle Torah parchments under her clothes.
“A clear majority of the Israeli public opposes the destructive monopoly of the rabbinical establishment at the Western Wall," Rabbi Gilad Kariv, head of the Reform movement in Israel, said.
Netanyahu’s decision came “following condemnations [of the agreement] from members of the Knesset from the ultra-Orthodox parties” and invited criticism from the Supreme Court, the report notes.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Differences set aside in search for common values at annual Tisha Be’av study session.
Some of the women were visibly frustrated, with many saying that a megaphone has never been used to drown out their service before.
By KAYLA STEINBERG
Progressive groups petitioned the court to handle government accountability regarding the egalitarian prayer space at the Western Wall.
Is this government move only meant to stave off the backlash following the highly controversial decision to nix the plan for a mixed-sex prayer space at the Western Wall?
Will the cabinet’s decision on the Kotel and conversion affect Jewish support from the Diaspora?
By MARK WEISS
Trump became the first sitting president to visit the site in May.
On a podium erected for the journalists, the women were required to stand behind the men. The women finally removed a tarp and stood on chairs so they could see over their male colleagues.
‘It is painful that my Jewishness and that of others may not be recognized in our homeland’
Reuben served in the director general’s department in the Foreign Ministry and subsequently in the National Defense College and in the digital diplomacy department.
A personal view on a controversial subject.
By JAMIE HALPER
This week’s Torah portion turns our attention to these values and calls on us to be fair, to fight for justice and to sustain moral values.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
We think, plan, try to steer the course of our lives. This is all good; but alongside this rational, thoughtout plan, there is a smidgen of doubt, something that shakes our self-confidence.
‘What about the restoration of the kingship? We pray for that too, but do we mean it, or in what way?’
By REUVEN HAMMER
During an official political visit it hardly seems necessary to enforce such strict gender separation. Even at synagogue events such as circumcisions, gender segregation is usually not enforced.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Our readers weigh in.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The debacle surrounding the Kotel reflects the degree to which Netanyahu’s ruling party, the Likud, is beholden to the special interest parties of his coalition, especially the Haredim.
American Jews are a minority group that has thrived in the world’s most tolerant and democratic nation.
“Peace” involves respecting fellow Jews, not just reconciling with enemies.
By GIL TROY
Israel must tread carefully, lest it arouse the rancor of the Arab world for daring to make even the most basic and necessary construction changes.
Netanyahu is devoting a sizeable amount of his time solely on his political survival.
This year we marked the 50th anniversary of our return to Jerusalem, remembering that heart-stirring moment when the first IDF soldiers arrived at the Western Wall.
By URI COHEN
I must respectfully challenge his underlying assumptions.
Let's keep Western Wall "crises" in perspective.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Benjamin Netanyahu: prime minister, prime sinner.
By GILAD KARIV
The story of the last Jew taken to prison for not blowing the shofar.
By MURRAY GREENFIELD
The rabbis and leaders of the Jewish Theological Seminary prayed separately until the 1980s, as also did most Reform Jews in Europe before the Holocaust.
By EINAT RAMON
The Islamic Wakf, haredi Jews and the Israeli archaeological community all oppose the creation of a mixed prayer area there.
By RACHEL AVRAHAM
Jerusalem Shas leader Arye Deri has it all wrong.
For many liberal American Jews it becomes harder to be as self-righteous in criticizing Israeli rightist politics now that we Americans also have President Donald Trump.
By JAMES ADLER
As frustrating as the present situation may be, it is important to remember that governments are by nature temporary.
By TALIA GORODESS,NAAMA KLAR
Don’t blame Israel’s current prime minister for the recent capitulation. His government’s survival depends on his unholy alliance.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
The Chief Rabbinate has long enjoyed a monopoly over marriage between Jews.
By STEVEN BAYME
The Wall is being manipulated as a symbol for respect.
By ARDIE GELDMAN
While I disagree with the Reform and Conservative rejection of the Torah, attracting new membership is certainly their prerogative
By LEAH AHARONI
Many of your articles and opinion pieces on the Western Wall issue have included the threat of withholding contributions to Israeli charities.
This is a climactic moment in a period of growing alienation between Israel and Diaspora Jewry.
By BETTY HERSCHMAN
It was largely the American Jewish community that would form the brunt of the backlash, with leading Jewish-American organizations swiftly condemning the move.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH