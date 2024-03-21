Jewish communities unite for Kriat Shema for return of hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Promo video ahead of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum's Global Hour of Jewish Unity

The Jewish world will come together for an hour of Jewish unity and to read the sacred prayer of Kriat Shema on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Israel time (10:30 a.m. EST) for the release of the hostages and their safe return home.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum will host the live stream alongside Aish. It will begin at 4:30 p.m. with several speakers, including hostage families, and build up to the Kriat Shema, which will be at 5:30 p.m.

The historic event, expected to be the largest Kriat Shema in history, will feature Jewish communities from across the globe, hosted by Aish Chief Media and Marketing Officer Jamie Geller.

A simple act of unity

The event is described as “a simple act of unity which will give a lot of strength to those who need us the most.”

“Join us live from the Western Wall to hear the voices and exclusive stories of the hostage families, concluding in a moment of prayer and solidarity with millions of Jews from around the world,” said the announcement of the event.

You can watch the live stream in full below:



