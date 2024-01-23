Father arrested after son bowed down on Temple Mount

A Rabbi was detained on behalf of his son on Thursday, for allegedly praying at the Temple Mount, the NGO Beyadenu reported.

While on break from serving in the reserves on the Gaza border, Rabbi Avraham Yitzchak Peirman took his three kids to the Temple Mount. While on the stairs of the western side of the Temple Mount, his three-year-old child playfully laid down on one of the steps, which led to a police investigation, on suspicion that the child had prayed.

After the Rabbi was detained, he explained what happened, "I left home after Shabbat and went up to the Temple Mount with my three children, the eldest being six and the youngest three. The youngest child was in a gleeful mood, and when we reached the western side and stood to pray and take pictures, he lay down on one of the steps. When we left the Temple Mount, we were informed that I was detained with the children on suspicion that my son had prostrated himself."

Following involvement with Beyadenu's legal team, they were released.

Tom Nisani, CEO of Beyadenu commented, "The Israeli police on the Temple Mount really have no shame, and now are resorting to detaining three year olds! It's important to remind the police at this time that there is no law against praying or bowing on the Temple Mount.

Beyadenu is a non-profit organization that supports the realization and application of full Israeli sovereignty on the Temple Mount, full equal rights for Jews on the Temple Mount, and the restoration of the Temple Mount back to its natural status as the heart of the Jewish nation: a place of ascension, a place of longing and aspiration, a central spiritual, religious, and national site where Jews can ascend freely, visit, and worship, according to its website.

Controversy surrounding Jewish prayer at the Temple Mount

Beyadenu facilitates Jews going to the Temple Mount, while providing guided tours and education on the topic.

Praying at the Temple Mount is illegal and violates existing rules for Jewish conduct at the site. This law has become extremely controversial and contentious. Numerous Jewish groups have been arrested for attempting to pray at the site.

There has been significant pressure in recent years from right-wing activists and politicians to allow Jewish prayer at the site, known to Muslims as Al-Haram al-Sharif. It's a move that has sparked protest in the international community, especially among Palestinians and in the Arab world.

50% of Jewish Israelis support Jewish prayer at the Temple Mount, while 40% are against such prayer, according to a poll by the Viterbi Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research of the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) published in May 2022.