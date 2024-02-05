Mr. Joseph Lipsey III: A champion of humanitarian causes

During his visit to Israel, Mr. Joseph Lipsey III made a heartwarming stop at the Shiba Hospital, where he handed out special gift cards to wounded soldiers, distributed by Colel Chabad. This gesture of kindness was a testament to his commitment to supporting those in need. (credit: Yossi Rosenbaum)

Mr. Lipsey has a long history of charitable work, dedicating his time and resources to helping those who need it most. From supporting orphanages and schools to providing aid to natural disaster victims, Mr. Lipsey's generosity has made a tangible impact on countless lives.

Later, Mr. Lipsey attended the historic opening of the Indigenous Embassy in Jerusalem, joined by Vice President Veronica Abad of Ecuador. This momentous occasion brought together leaders from diverse indigenous communities, celebrating unity and cross-cultural understanding.

(credit: Yossi Rosenbaum)

As a strong supporter of Colel Chabad, Mr. Lipsey was eager to attend the Bat Mitzvah celebration for 120 orphan girls, hosted by the organization. He was warmly welcomed by Rabbi Menachem Traxler and Rabbi Shaul Perlstein of Chabad of Chattanooga, who is the son-in-law of Rabbi Shalom Duchman, Director of Colel Chabad. Mr. Lipsey was deeply moved by the joy and excitement of the young women, and praised Colel Chabad for their tireless efforts in providing support and opportunities to those in need.

But the visit didn't end there. Mr. Lipsey and Vice President Abad also made a special trip to the Western Wall, where they were greeted by Rabbi Samuel Rabinowitz, the Rabbi of the Western Wall. They took a moment to pray and light candles in memory of the victims of the October 7 massacre. They were also treated to a special tour of the historic underground tunnels of the Western Wall, which date back over 2000 years.

(credit: Yossi Rosenbaum)

After the visit, there was a warm reception at the Rabbi's headquarters in honor of Vice President Abad and Mr. Lipsey. It was a fitting end to a trip that celebrated unity, understanding, and compassion. Advertisement (credit: Yossi Rosenbaum)

Mr. Lipsey's visit demonstrated his commitment to supporting meaningful causes and fostering connections with communities worldwide.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel