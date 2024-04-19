Passover 2024: Fun activities to do in Jerusalem

Things are very different in Israel this Passover. The usual pre-holiday excitement is subdued as we pray for the safe return of our hostages, quiet from Iran, and an end to the war. But spring is in the air, and the city remains upbeat and committed to hosting special events, activities, concerts, and shows throughout the holiday.

It’s amazing to see so many businesses reopening so that kids can still have fun in Jerusalem this Passover. The best way for you to show your support is by choosing to go out and have a good time with your family. Activity days during Hol Hamoed are fewer this year because Shabbat is among them, so whatever you do, we recommend that you book in advance.

Birkat Kohanim – Western Wall

Tens of thousands of people will come together to receive the priestly blessings from hundreds, maybe thousands, of kohanim (Jewish priests). This event happens twice a year, the other time being in autumn during Sukkot. The festivities end with a celebration in the Jewish Quarter.

When : Thursday April 25, at 9:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.

: Thursday April 25, at 9:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. Price : Free

: Free FIJ Tip: Plan to walk into the Old City and to walk back.

Holiday-themed Festivals & Special Events

Spring Festival at Ein Yael

The breathtaking outdoor museum of Ein Yael, nestled in the Jerusalem Hills, is holding its annual Spring Festival. Reconnect with nature and celebrate the renewal of the seasons with biblical theatrical street performances and lots of different creating-from-nature art workshops for all the family.

When : Wednesday April 24 & Thursday April 25, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday April 26, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

: Wednesday April 24 & Thursday April 25, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday April 26, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Price : Family ticket (five immediate family members) NIS 325; adults NIS 68; seniors NIS 55; disabled NIS 40; security services, reservists & evacuated families NIS 28.

: Family ticket (five immediate family members) NIS 325; adults NIS 68; seniors NIS 55; disabled NIS 40; security services, reservists & evacuated families NIS 28. Details: einyael@funinjerusalem.com

Join Yonina on a musical walking tour. (credit: Yonina)

Passover Musical Tour of Jerusalem with Yonina

Join Yonina for a musical tour, in English, around the Old City of Jerusalem. The tour is family friendly, off the beaten track and filled with stories, music, and inspiration.

When : Thursday April 25, from 10 a.m.-noon.

: Thursday April 25, from 10 a.m.-noon. Price : Adults NIS 120; children NIS 60.

: Adults NIS 120; children NIS 60. Details: yonina@funinjerusalem.com

Passover at Kol HaOt

Kol HaOt invites you to come together, in the hundreds, to sing songs of prayer and hope at a special Singing Experience, inspiring support, love, and togetherness this holiday. Be part of a video being produced against a magical Jerusalem setting. It is also hosting guided tours in English and Hebrew of the “Between The Lines” exhibition at the Kol HaOt gallery in the Artist’s Colony (Hutzot Hayotzer). And there’s a gallery talk with artists Michal Greenboim, Ruth Eliav, and Yarel Yair; and daily guided tours of the gallery, in English & Hebrew, throughout Hol Hamoed.

When : Thursday April 25, at 4 p.m. (guided gallery tour), 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (Singing Experience). Talk with artists, Wednesday April 24 at 11 a.m. Guided tours Wednesday April 24 at 4 p.m. (Hebrew), 4:30 p.m. (English), Thursday, April 25, 12 noon & 4:30 p.m. (English), 12:30 & 4 p.m. (Hebrew), Friday April 26, 11 a.m. (in Hebrew), 11:30 a.m. (in English). Gallery opening times Wednesday April 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday April 25, 12 noon – 7 p.m., Friday April 26, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m..

: Thursday April 25, at 4 p.m. (guided gallery tour), 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (Singing Experience). Talk with artists, Wednesday April 24 at 11 a.m. Guided tours Wednesday April 24 at 4 p.m. (Hebrew), 4:30 p.m. (English), Thursday, April 25, 12 noon & 4:30 p.m. (English), 12:30 & 4 p.m. (Hebrew), Friday April 26, 11 a.m. (in Hebrew), 11:30 a.m. (in English). Gallery opening times Wednesday April 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday April 25, 12 noon – 7 p.m., Friday April 26, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.. Price : Singing Experience & Gallery Talk. Individual ticket NIS 25; group ticket (5 people) NIS 100. Daily guided tours throughout Hol Hamoed. Free. You just need to pre-register.

: Singing Experience & Gallery Talk. Individual ticket NIS 25; group ticket (5 people) NIS 100. Daily guided tours throughout Hol Hamoed. Free. You just need to pre-register. Details: kolhaot@funinjerusalem.com

Ancient Shilo

See the Mishkan (the portable Holy Temple in the desert) come to life. Enjoy an interactive, full-scale exhibition of the Mishkan’s furnishings, try on the priestly garments, play the Levites’ instruments, and participate in a workshop making harps, breastplates, and incense. They’ve even got a red heifer and VR goggles for a virtual tour inside of the Mishkan. There will be street actors and guided tours, and there’s a picnic site.

When : Wednesday April 24 & Thursday April 25, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

: Wednesday April 24 & Thursday April 25, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Price : Private tours NIS 450; individual tickets NIS 39; children & students (5-18 years) and seniors, NIS 35.

: Private tours NIS 450; individual tickets NIS 39; children & students (5-18 years) and seniors, NIS 35. Details: ancientshilo@funinjerusalem.com

An Amazing Race

Enjoy a thrilling and meaningful activity with your entire family. Have an amazing time and support Crossroads, a social services organization that provides essential prevention and intervention programs for at-risk Anglo ​teens and young adults in Israel. Race through Jerusalem exploring well- and lesser-known landmarks in a fun and creative way. The race begins with a brief orientation and activity in Independence Park (Gan Hatazmaut), followed by WhatsApp clues guiding participants along the race route.

When : Friday April 26, from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

: Friday April 26, from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Price : NIS 100 per person

: NIS 100 per person Details: crossroads@funinjerusalem.com

Mimouna Celebrations

Mimouna is a Moroccan Jewish festival that has spread into mainstream Israeli culture. One of the biggest gatherings is at Sacher Park, where thousands of people are expected to celebrate the end of Passover with a feast of Moroccan pastries, sweets, and music. The president and the prime minister often drop in to join the celebrations.

When : Monday April 29. Starts an hour after the end of the holiday.

: Monday April 29. Starts an hour after the end of the holiday. Price: Free

Holiday-themed Tours & Workshops

Passover Tours at the Israel Museum

Unlock Passover secrets with Nachliel Selavan, aka “The Museum Guy,” who will be guiding private and public tours in his own engaging style, at the Israel Museum throughout Hol Hamoed. Together you’ll explore ancient and modern history, stories, artifacts and concepts, and add another dimension to your holiday.

When : Private tours throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice. Public tour Wednesday April 24, from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

: Private tours throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice. Public tour Wednesday April 24, from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Price : Public tour NIS 55-NIS 65; private family tours start at NIS 1,300.

: Public tour NIS 55-NIS 65; private family tours start at NIS 1,300. Details: nachliel@funinjerusalem.com

Celebration at the Farm in the Ben Himnon Valley

Enjoy an out-of-the-ordinary agricultural experience on the farm at the Ben Himnon Valley, surrounded by the walls of Jerusalem. Step back into ancient times for a fun family day out with a range of fascinating workshops teaching ancient agricultural crafts, a children’s play area, and magnet photos, in biblical-style clothing. There are also guided walking tours from the First Station to the valley. This year, you can walk across the longest suspension bridge in Israel and take in the breathtaking views across the ravine.

When : Wednesday April 24 and Thursday April 25 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and Friday April 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

: Wednesday April 24 and Thursday April 25 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and Friday April 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Price : Free

: Free Details: cityofdavid@funinjerusalem.com

Elijah’s Cup Glass-Blowing Workshop

Learn to make your own Elijah’s cup in honor of the holiday at a glassblowing and flame-working workshop with Yael (a Bezalel Art School graduate) and her team. Her studio is right near the First Station. Pre-book this one-hour activity – it’s really popular.

When : Private workshops throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice.

: Private workshops throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice. Price : NIS 680 per couple. Each additional participant is NIS 220.

: NIS 680 per couple. Each additional participant is NIS 220. Details: glass@funinjerusalem.com

Sun-Printed Matzah Covers & Afikoman Bags

Liana, the owner of Studio Kliche, is offering a Passover workshop, uncovering the mystery and magic of sun printing using the sun or UV lamps. She will teach you how to use cyanotype, a beautiful blue dye that is sensitive to sunlight, and help you make your own blueprints to create your own sun-printed matzah covers and afikoman bags.

When : Private workshops at a time of your choice.

: Private workshops at a time of your choice. Price : NIS 250 per person (3 people minimum).

: NIS 250 per person (3 people minimum). Details: studiokliche@funinjerusalem.com

Make your own artisanal Seder plate

This Passover, you can paint your own artisanal Seder plate at Kiyor Studio. Make a treasured family heirloom and wonderful memories with this special experience that celebrates family unity, as well as the individuality of each member, who add their special touch to this family project – all handcrafted by owner & artist Chaya Esther Ort.

When : Private workshops throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice.

: Private workshops throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice. Price : $250 (NIS 875) and up (depending on what design you choose)

: $250 (NIS 875) and up (depending on what design you choose) Details: kiyor@funinjerusalem.com

Outside Jerusalem

Matzah Making at Meshek48, Kibbutz Rosh Tzurim

Before David Katz was an artisan sourdough bread baker, he was a matzah baker. He has spent the past 20 years trying to understand what makes matzah... matzah. This Sunday is the last chance to join David at Meshek48 in Rosh Tzurim and explore the world of the (usually) crispy and flat holiday bread. This is a great pre-Passover matzah-making workshop for schools, midrashot (girls’ seminaries), yeshivot (boys’ seminaries) and families.

When : Sunday, April 21 (schedule directly with Devorah)

: Sunday, April 21 (schedule directly with Devorah) Prices : NIS 100 per person (open workshop); NIS 2,000 (private workshop)

: NIS 100 per person (open workshop); NIS 2,000 (private workshop) Details: meshek@funinjerusalem.com

Kakadu Passover Family Festival, Ella Valley

Join Reut Shachar on a journey of self-discovery at a Passover family festival presented at her and her partner Aharon’s Kakadu “Art for the Heart” studio and gallery. Create exclusive, beautiful, functional artistic products for you and the family to enjoy for years to come. Choose from a variety of handmade wooden objects to paint in the distinctive Kakadu bold colors. The Kakadu Studio is in the stunning pastoral setting of Moshav Tzafririm, 10 minutes outside of Beit Shemesh. Reservations required.

When : Wednesday through Friday, April 24-26 at 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

: Wednesday through Friday, April 24-26 at 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Price : Minimum NIS 60 per person

: Minimum NIS 60 per person Details: kakadu@funinjerusalem.com

The Ten Plagues at the Biblical Museum of Natural History, Beit Shemesh

Meet the frogs, wild animals, and locusts of the Ten Plagues, along with many biblical animals, at the Biblical Museum of Natural History. Enjoy encounters with all kinds of live exotic creatures, and experience many fascinating exhibits, in a guided tour through the animal world of the Bible. Tours are available in English & Hebrew. The museum is located 10 minutes off the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway, just outside Beit Shemesh. Pre-booking is required.

When : Throughout Hol Hamoed

: Throughout Hol Hamoed Price : Adults NIS 50; children NIS 40

: Adults NIS 50; children NIS 40 Details: biblicalnaturalhistory@funinjerusalem.com

Elijah’s Cup Judaica Wood Workshop, Kfar Etzion, Gush Etzion

Create a magnificent Elijah’s cup and other beautiful handmade pieces of Judaica at this wood workshop. Owners Mandy & Jeremy Broder will teach you how to take wood in its raw form and create a finished piece, learning all aspects of the process along the way. Pre-booking required.

When: Private workshops throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice. Ask about open workshops.

Price: NIS 2,200 for a private workshop. NIS 280 per person for an open workshop. Reservations required.

Details: theworkshop@funinjerusalem.com

Glass-Fused Seder Plates, Moshav Mevo Horon

At Artesana, it’s okay to break glass – in fact, it’s encouraged. Discover the magical world of glass and create an array of beautiful holiday-themed and other pieces of art, such as Seder plates, bowls, trays, mezuzot, jewelry, and pictures. Reservations required.

When : Private workshops throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice.

: Private workshops throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice. Price : NIS 160 per person (three people minimum).

: NIS 160 per person (three people minimum). Details: glassart@funinjerusalem.com

Resin Art, Beit Shemesh

Nurture your creative side at a fabulous resin workshop at the Nicole Friedman Studio in Beit Shemesh. Create color-busting, usable art and experience first hand what the resin art hype is all about.

When : Schedule your session at a time that suits you.

: Schedule your session at a time that suits you. Price : Starts at NIS 125 per person (depending on the project).

: Starts at NIS 125 per person (depending on the project). Details: resin@funinjerusalem.com

Guided Tours of Hebron

The Hebron Tour is an entertaining and inspirational tour for all ages, visiting Kever Rachel (Rachel’s Tomb) and Ma’arat HaMachpela (the “double cave,” where the other patriarchs and matriarchs are buried) – two of the top 10 most-visited sites in Israel. Walk in the footsteps of our matriarchs and patriarchs, visit the site where Abraham purchased the cave to bury his beloved wife Sarah, pray at the two popular sites, and meet IDF soldiers and Jewish residents of Hebron who are safeguarding our sacred city.

When : Ask about the special schedule for Passover tours

: Ask about the special schedule for Passover tours Price : $50 (NIS 190) per person. Free for kids under age 5.

: $50 (NIS 190) per person. Free for kids under age 5. Details: hebron@funinjerusalem.com

Other Activities

Hop-On, Hop-Off Bus Tours

Red Bus City Tours are a new addition to the tourism scene in Jerusalem. They are ready to take you on a journey through our magnificent capital, from the Mahaneh Yehuda “shuk” market to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial on Mount Herzl. Whether you are a history buff, a culture lover, or simply seeking a thrilling adventure, a Red Bus City Tour is the perfect way to discover the hidden gems that Jerusalem has to offer.

Tickets are available for 24, 48, or 72 hours, giving you the flexibility to hop on and off the bus at your leisure. They have stops next to all the major hotels and points of interest across the modern part of Jerusalem. The tour begins and ends at Independence Park, 14 Agron Street. Free for children under 6 years of age.

When: Daily (including Hol Hamoed) between 10 a.m.-4 p.m., except Friday, Shabbat, and Jewish holidays.

Price: Adults NIS 107; children (aged 5-15) NIS 90; seniors NIS 95; free for children under age 5.

Details: redbus@funinjerusalem.com

Passover at the Jerusalem Cinematheque

The Jerusalem Cinematheque has a new series of movies for English speakers. Over Passover, there is a wide array of movie options, all with English subtitles. There’s a tribute to Japanese animator, filmmaker, and magna artist Hayao Miyazaki, with 10 family-friendly screenings of some of his best works. Cinema Italia 2024, which is now in its 11th year, showcases some of the greatest Italian movies of all time. It’s being run under the auspices of the Italian Embassy in Israel. And there’s a special screening of Dune Marathon, an excellent adaptation of Frank Herbert’s masterful novel Dune.

When : April 21 – May 5. Check times of individual screenings.

: April 21 – May 5. Check times of individual screenings. Price : From NIS 20 – NIS 50 per person

: From NIS 20 – NIS 50 per person Details: cinematheque@funinjerusalem.com

EZ Raiders & Bike Rentals

EZ Raider is a new concept in off-road mobility brought to you by Smart Tour. Glide through the streets of Jerusalem on a Classic Old City tour or take the panoramic tour of Armon HaNatziv Promenades in the southern part of Jerusalem. They also have different kinds of bike tours available. EZ Raider tours are from Smart Tours’ new HQ on Washington Street (near the King David Hotel). Bike rentals are also available from the First Station for the two weeks before and during Passover (April 15-29).

When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed Price : 1.5 hour EZ Raider tours NIS 299 (drivers aged 16+); children NIS 150 (3-15); 2.5 hour bike tours NIS 299.

: 1.5 hour EZ Raider tours NIS 299 (drivers aged 16+); children NIS 150 (3-15); 2.5 hour bike tours NIS 299. Details: smarttour@funinjerusalem.com

The Tisch Family Biblical Zoo

Passover is the perfect time of year for a family visit to the zoo! Spring is in the air, the trees are in bloom, and the animals are emerging from a long, difficult winter and ready to play. In the run-up to Passover, they have a huge range of special, fun, family activities, including musical performances, workshops, juggling and circus acts at the plaza entrance, a special navigation game called "Discovering the secrets of the Zoo" which takes players between the different displays in search of different characters, enrichment workshops and guided tours of the animal enclosures and the Beit Chai to introduce younger children to small and special animals – including ferrets, turtles, snakes, hedgehogs. The guided tours and enrichment workshops continue throughout chol hamoed too!

When: Sunday, April 14 – Monday, April 29. Weekdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Erev Chag, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., chol hamoed, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Erev Seventh Day Chag, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Weekdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Erev Chag, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., chol hamoed, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Erev Seventh Day Chag, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Price : Family Tickets (4+ people): NIS 120, all other tickets range from NIS NIS 30 – NIS 71.

: Family Tickets (4+ people): NIS 120, all other tickets range from NIS NIS 30 – NIS 71. Details: zoo@funinjerusalem.com

The Gottesman Family Israel Aquarium

There is so much to do this Pesach at the Gottesman Family Israel Aquarium, which focuses on Israel's marine environment – The Red Sea, The Mediterranean Sea, the Sea of Galilee, and the Dead Sea. In the lead-up to the holiday, they have special family activities, including guided stations, craft workshops, and a Passover "Hagaddah" booklet of all their animals. You can also watch the hatching of young crabs and jellyfish that have just emerged into the water and meet Sandy, a 17m long minke whale skeleton, during the restoration and conservation works. Over chol hamoed, they have daily, guided tours of the aquarium and the Butterfly House.

When : Erev Chag, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Chag, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Chol Hamoed Wednesday & Thursday, April 24 & 25, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, April 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Shabbat April 27, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday April 28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. & Monday, April 29, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

: Erev Chag, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Chag, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Chol Hamoed Wednesday & Thursday, April 24 & 25, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, April 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Shabbat April 27, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday April 28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. & Monday, April 29, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Price : Family Tickets (4+ people): NIS 120, all other tickets range from NIS 30 – 65 NIS.

: Family Tickets (4+ people): NIS 120, all other tickets range from NIS 30 – 65 NIS. Details: aquarium@funinjerusalem.com

Dig-for-a-Day Archaeology Experience

Learn how to look for artifacts, sift through dirt from the Second Temple period, and go caving in an unexcavated cave at the Beit Guvrin National Park. Reservations required. Public and private digs are available in English & Hebrew.

When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed (check times & availability online)

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed (check times & availability online) Price : Public dig: Adults NIS 95; children (5-18 years old) NIS 72; mixed group (minimum 20 people) NIS 67

: Public dig: Adults NIS 95; children (5-18 years old) NIS 72; mixed group (minimum 20 people) NIS 67 Details: dig@funinjerusalem.com

The Time Elevator

Take an amazing trip as you enjoy a multi-dimensional movie experience at the Time Elevator Jerusalem, located inside the Mamilla Mall. The Time Elevator is a journey through the rich 3,000-year history of Jerusalem. You will be entertained on screen by Fiddler on the Roof star Chaim Topol. Different characters will lead you on an unforgettable journey moving through Jerusalem’s historic turning points, beginning with the City of David and ending with the 1967 Six Day War.

When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed (check times & availability online)

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed (check times & availability online) Price : NIS 54

: NIS 54 Details: timeelevator@funinjerusalem.com

Climbing Wall

The Bloc Climbing Center is the hub for rock climbers in Jerusalem. Opened by three friends who love to climb, it is a great place to learn to climb and improve your technique.

When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Price : NIS 45 – NIS 65 per person

: NIS 45 – NIS 65 per person Details: bloc@funinjerusalem.com

Jerusalem Ropes Course at Ammunition Hill

Learn about the bravery of the soldiers who fought in the Battle of Ammunition Hill near the beginning of the June 1967 Six Day War as you conquer the Omega zip line, tackle the rope ladder and climbing wall, and swing in the sky swing.

When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Price : Depends on the number of people. Private groups can be arranged.

: Depends on the number of people. Private groups can be arranged. Details: ropes@funinjerusalem.com

Jerusalem Xtreme Paintball

Compete against your friends and family in this exciting game as you race through the course trying to catch your opponents. Choose from Capture the Flag – “Paintball Style,” Water Tag, Laser Tag, Gelly Ball, Team Building exercises or an awesome “only in Israel” VIP Army Day. Courses are in Cinema City and DCity (right outside Ma’aleh Adumim). Check venues when booking.

When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Price : Depends on activity

: Depends on activity Details: paintball@funinjerusalem.com

Hadara Ceramics

Hadara provides all the materials you need and will guide you through a fun and creative ceramics workshop. This is one of the most popular workshops for families with little kids. The studio is located in the German Colony on Emek Refaim Street.

When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Price : NIS 165 per person (2 hours); NIS 210 per person (3 hours)

: NIS 165 per person (2 hours); NIS 210 per person (3 hours) Details: hadara@funinjerusalem.com

Rave Mosaics

Glass mosaic art is made with a technique of taking broken glass and creating beautiful pieces of artwork. Roochie guides participants in creating their own unique pieces and provides tools, Italian glass, and wood substrate at her studio in the Artists’ Colony.

When : Schedule your session at a time that suits you.

: Schedule your session at a time that suits you. Price : NIS 200 per person

: NIS 200 per person Details: rave@funinjerusalem.com

Laughter Workshops

Laughter Games Workshops are a great way to bring a family or a special group together. Energize your day by making it more fun through interactive and practical positivity games. Passover is the perfect time to exercise your brain and your funny bone as you enjoy special quality time with your family and friends. Debbie’s workshop can be done virtually or in person.

When : Schedule your session at a time that suits you.

: Schedule your session at a time that suits you. Price : Varies depending on a number of factors. Contact Debbie for details.

: Varies depending on a number of factors. Contact Debbie for details. Details: laughter@funinjerusalem.com

Outside Jerusalem

Yvel Factory Tour, Mevaseret Zion

Yvel invites you to enjoy a tour of her world-renowned jewelry factory in Mevaseret. Explore the Megemeria Craft Center with artistry demonstrations. Enjoy guided tours in English of the Megemeria School of Jewelry & Art and Yvel Design Center and visit their factory store – a great place to find the perfect afikoman gift!

When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Advance booking required.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Advance booking required. Price : Free for tourists with passports; NIS 25 for locals.

: Free for tourists with passports; NIS 25 for locals. Details: yvel@funinjerusalem.com

Genesis Land, outside Ma’aleh Adumim

Enjoy an ancient experience at Genesis Land (Eretz Bereshit) when you are greeted by Eliezer, Abraham’s manservant, and brought to his master’s tent of hospitality. Be a part of the biblical story as you ride a camel to the tent and enjoy some light refreshments from the couple known for their hospitality. They have some great family packages that include camel rides, hospitality, and a workshop – one of which is an ancient brick factory, where you’ll learn how the Israelites made bricks back in Egypt.

When : Daily, throughout Hol Hamoed.

: Daily, throughout Hol Hamoed. Price : Family package (ages 4+) NIS 105 per person; camel rides between NIS 35-NIS 55 per person.

: Family package (ages 4+) NIS 105 per person; camel rides between NIS 35-NIS 55 per person. Details: genesis@funinjerusalem.com

Jeep Tours of the Judean Mountains

Join Hidden Valley Jeeping for an exciting trip into the Judean Mountains. Tour the beautiful nature between mountain ranges and riverbeds, visit ancient ruins, cross rivers, and be impressed by the agriculture of biblical times. At special viewpoints, you’ll learn about the geopolitical complexity of the region, see sunsets or sunrises, and breathe the mountain air. The team members are all experienced guides who have lived and breathed the land all their lives. This is a really great tour for all ages.

When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Pre-booking is required.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Pre-booking is required. Price : NIS 1,100 per jeep (seats 6-8 people) for 2 hours.

: NIS 1,100 per jeep (seats 6-8 people) for 2 hours. Details: nir@funinjerusalem.com

Horseback Riding & Pony Trails, Yishuv Yad Shmona

King David Riding Stables has a 45-minute magical guided trail tour through the magnificent hills surrounding the capital – plus a 15-minute tutorial before setting out. Horseback riding is for ages 9 and up. There are pony rides for younger kids (ages 6+)

Reservations and pricing via phone (Anthony or Arik): 053-739-8866 or 053-747-1681.

When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Price : Contact Arik for prices

: Contact Arik for prices Details: kdstables@funinjerusalem.com

Dead Sea Bike Rides, Northern Dead Sea

Passover is a wonderful time of year to visit the Dead Sea. The weather’s cooled off just enough to enjoy a self-guided bike ride to the salt diamonds, or take a trail ride to some magical viewpoints among the date groves and along the seashore with Dead Sea Bikes. They also have Riders – a totally new concept in bike riding. It’s like a Segway that hovers just above the ground. We promise you, you’ve never experienced anything like it! They also have a kosher for Passover food truck, with a Rabbanut certification). No kitniyot (legumes or similar products).

FIJ Tip : For families with younger children, ask about tandem and add-on options for babies, toddlers, and pre-schoolers.

: For families with younger children, ask about tandem and add-on options for babies, toddlers, and pre-schoolers. When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Registration required.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Registration required. Details: deadseabikes@funinjerusalem.com

Mezuzah Making, Ma’aleh Adumim

Visit Uri Kalfa’s studio to learn about the history and significance of the mezuzah, and then hand carve and decorate your own mezuzah case from olive wood.

When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Price : NIS 120 – NIS 360 (depending on the size of the group)

: NIS 120 – NIS 360 (depending on the size of the group) Details: urikalfa@funinjerusalem.com

Laser Tag, Northern Dead Sea

Test your family’s skill, strategy, and agility at Falcon Laser Tag. They have Laser Tag and Gelly Ball (a friendlier version of Laser Tag that is great for families with younger kids), Water Tag, and “Never Again” – a special IDF Army Day option. They’ve temporarily relocated to Kalia Beach in the Northern Dead Sea.

When : 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily throughout Hol Hamoed.

: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Price : Laser Tag (up to 15 people) NIS 1,800 for 1 hour. Ask about prices for other activities.

: Laser Tag (up to 15 people) NIS 1,800 for 1 hour. Ask about prices for other activities. Details: lasertag@funinjerusalem.com

Galita Chocolate Workshop, Kibbutz Tzuba

Learn to make kosher for Passover treats at Galita chocolate workshops in Kibbutz Tzuba. No kitniyot, Mehadrin kosher certification. Reservations required.

When : First-day festival eve, Monday, April 22 at 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Chol Hamoed, Wednesday, April 24, and Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and the last-day festival eve, Sunday, April 28 at 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

: First-day festival eve, Monday, April 22 at 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Chol Hamoed, Wednesday, April 24, and Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and the last-day festival eve, Sunday, April 28 at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Price : NIS 109

: NIS 109 Details: galita@funinjerusalem.com

Passover in Gush Etzion

The Zomet Institute, Alon Shvut

Find out how rabbis and engineers solve techno-halachic problems with activities, workshops (adapted according to age), and interactive exhibits in the Zomet Institute’s Visitors Center in Alon Shvut. There’s no need to pre-book but we advise it, especially for the English tours at 11 a.m. on both days.

When : Wednesday April 24 & Thursday April 25 from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (last tour is at 4 p.m.).

: Wednesday April 24 & Thursday April 25 from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (last tour is at 4 p.m.). Price : Family ticket NIS 140 (immediate family); individual tickets NIS 35.

: Family ticket NIS 140 (immediate family); individual tickets NIS 35. Details: zomet@funinjerusalem.com

Caliber 3, Gush Etzion

Caliber 3 is the leading counter-terror, defense & security training academy in Israel and the world. They have some awesome Commando Tourism packages for a real “only-in-Israel” experience that includs an IDF Shooting Adventure; 360 Shoot House; Krav Maga; and an Urban Combat Simulator. Ask about their VIP packages, too.

When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Price : Depends on chosen package.

: Depends on chosen package. Details: caliber@funinjerusalem.com

Creative Crafts Café, Kfar Etzion, Gush Etzion

The Creative Crafts Café has relocated to a fabulous new indoor sit-down, air-conditioned location in Kfar Etzion. This Passover, Dana and the team are offering family mosaic workshops, glass-fusing workshops, candle and wax hand workshops, tie-dye, slinky dinks, and slime-making sessions. Reservations required.

When : Wednesday April 24 – Tuesday April 30 (check times for individual workshops)

: Wednesday April 24 – Tuesday April 30 (check times for individual workshops) Price : Starts at NIS 50 per person (depending on activity).

: Starts at NIS 50 per person (depending on activity). Details : creativecrafts@funinjerusalem.com

: creativecrafts@funinjerusalem.com Sheep-Herding & Cheese-Making Workshops at Kashuela

Throughout Passover, the Kashuela Farm is hosting sheep-herding and cheese-making workshops for families and groups. This is a really fun family activity. Advanced booking is required.

When : Wednesday April 24 & Thursday April 25; schedule directly with the farm.

: Wednesday April 24 & Thursday April 25; schedule directly with the farm. Price : Cheese-making workshop NIS 40 per person (minimum 30 people). Sheep-herding workshop NIS 50 per person (minimum 30 people).

: Cheese-making workshop NIS 40 per person (minimum 30 people). Sheep-herding workshop NIS 50 per person (minimum 30 people). Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com

Night Trek to the Dead Sea

Instructors from the Kfar Etzion Field School will take you on the trip of a lifetime, starting at dusk and ending at dawn. Guided by moonlight, cross the Judean desert, from Tekoa to the Dead Sea (20 km.), where you’ll watch the spectacular sunrise at the lowest place on Earth.

When : Wednesday April 24 & Thursday April 25, from 9 p.m.-8 a.m.

: Wednesday April 24 & Thursday April 25, from 9 p.m.-8 a.m. Price : NIS 175 per person

: NIS 175 per person Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com

Trek the Jerusalem Trail

Inaugurated 20 years ago, the Jerusalem Trail passes through historical and exciting sites of the capital. Unlike other long trails in Israel, the Jerusalem Trail can be completed in two days, making this Hol Hamoed the perfect time to take up the challenge. This is a partnership of Emitim for Tours, the Kfar Etzion Field School, and the City of David.

When : Wednesday April 24 &/or Thursday April 25, from 6 a.m.-5 p.m.

: Wednesday April 24 &/or Thursday April 25, from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Price : One day NIS 65; both days NIS 120

: One day NIS 65; both days NIS 120 Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com

Lantern Tour of the Russian Monastery

Take a lantern tour of the Russian Monastery in Gush Etzion. Visit the caves of the monks, go up to the remains of the monastery, and learn about the battles that raged there and the brave commanders who fell in battle defending it.

When : Wednesday April 24 & Thursday April 25, from 7:30 p.m.-9:15 p.m.

: Wednesday April 24 & Thursday April 25, from 7:30 p.m.-9:15 p.m. Price : Adults (18+) NIS 30; children (ages 3+) NIS 20

: Adults (18+) NIS 30; children (ages 3+) NIS 20 Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com

Guided Tours of Gush Etzion

Throughout Passover, the Kfar Etzion Field School is giving guided tours of different sites throughout the Gush, including easy trips that are suitable for the whole family to trips for seniors.

When : Wednesday April 24 & Thursday April 25, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

: Wednesday April 24 & Thursday April 25, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Price : Adults (18+) NIS 30; children (ages 3+) NIS 20

: Adults (18+) NIS 30; children (ages 3+) NIS 20 Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com

Now it’s up to you to choose which activities your family will enjoy. Whatever you do, you’ll be sure to have fun in and around Jerusalem this Passover!

For a full listing of events in Jerusalem, visit the Fun In Jerusalem Calendar www.funinjerusalem.com/pesach

For a listing of our FUN Favorite activities that require advanced reservations: www.funinjerusalem.com/fun-favorite/

Joanna Shebson is the founder of Fun In Jerusalem (www.funinjerusalem.com). She lives in Jerusalem with her husband and three kids and loves to inspire family fun. joanna@funinjerusalem.com

Ronit Ansbacher is the content & sales manager at Fun In Jerusalem. She lives in Efrat with her husband and two kids and loves promoting all the fun stuff going on in and around Jerusalem. ronit@funinjerusalem.com■