arab parties

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Interior Minister Arye Deri said he hoped stripping former MK Azmi Bishara’s citizenship would help deter future spies.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Abbas praised China’s fourpoint plan to resolve the Israeli- Palestinian conflict, and said the Palestinians are ready to coordinate with Beijing to implement it.
By ADAM RASGON
Ayman Odeh leaders criticize closure of Aksa Mosque after two policemen are shot dead.
By LAHAV HARKOV,BEN LYNFIELD
Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay stressed both security and readiness to negotiate with the Palestinians in his leadership election campaign.
Speaking to members of the Foreign Press Association on Monday, MK Ayman Odeh (Hadash) heeded that peace will not be achieved if Israel's Arab sector will not be fully included in the process.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
“Where will you sleep?” a boy sitting on rubble was asked. “We won’t sleep,” he said.
Arab citizens throughout the country shuttered shops, schools and offices in observance of a one-day general strike to protest the demolitions.
“If the situation continues like this, it will be necessary to think twice before running for Knesset."
Hadash MK requests Arab parties be included in projection polls, parties demand informational advertising in Arabic.
By ILENE PRUSHER
Ediles, députés, journalistes ou simples citoyens. Que pensent les Arabes israéliens de la récente vague de violence ? Enquête au sein d’une société divisée
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
Les partis arabes se sont réunis sur une liste commune et pourraient créer la surprise de ces élections…
By GERSHON BASKIN
That, it turns out, is exactly what the new, higher electoral threshold has done.
By EVELYN GORDON
Beduin especially at higher risk than all others.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Knesset speaker discusses minority rights; Tibi receives death threat.
By REBECCA ANNA STOIL AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Tibi echoed the Joint List head comments to Post implying that negotiations would take place with Herzog in order to seek a deal to recommend him for PM.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Gal-On: Hope this won't elect Netanyahu
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Joint List spokesman to ‘Post’: We cannot be a part of a government that still occupies our people
Chosen printer for election slips raises outrage with the Joint List, want printer inside Green Line.
By LAHAV HARKOV
VP Pence’s Biblical speech to Knesset met with multiple standing ovations.
“We want to see more and more young men and women from the Arab sector integrating into hi-tech industries. This will contribute to their well-being and help narrow the gaps in Israeli society."
By SARAH LEVI
Arab Mks say that should a bill proposing to eliminate Arabic's official status in the country pass, it will be a "nakba of our language."
Ghattas, who accepted the sentence as part of the plea deal in March said he smuggled the phones and SIM cards for “humanitarian and moral reasons.”
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The meeting took place at the annual iftar dinner hosted by President Reuven Rivlin on Monday.
One dead as father says security guard ‘murdered’ his son.
‘We make sure we have matzot,’ one proprietor says.
Ghattas will start serving his sentence on July 2 at Dekel Prison.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The bill had sparked anger in the Arab sector since the beginning of the legislative process with members saying it was designed to target them.
By UDI SHAHAM
Senior Israeli officials who spoke with the Post said any summit would require an informal settlement freeze outside of established blocs.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Northern District Police have yet to make any arrests in the shootings and a gag order was imposed on details of the investigation.
The court's decision on sentencing was set for April 9.
The demolitions come nearly a month after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted in media reports as calling for heightened demolitions in Arab towns.
By BEN LYNFIELD,UDI SHAHAM
Balad leader says Joint List MK’s arrest part of larger "attack" on Arabs.
By BEN LYNFIELD,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Ghattas is being investigated for smuggling phones to two Fatah prisoners in Ketziot Prison.
Unofficial cultural embassy hosts olive harvest festival.
Yesh Atid overspent the most.
By GIL HOFFMAN
In a statement on the Balad party’s Facebook page on Monday termed the investigation “political persecution against the Arab public and its parties.”
He fled Israel in 2007 on suspicion of aiding and passing information to Hezbollah, including during the 2006 Second Lebanon War. He is currently wanted for questioning by police.
By YOSSI MELMAN
After Peres’ death, not one MK from the Joint List released a statement about Peres, even upon request.
“Fatah and Hamas have been urged for more than 10 years to reconcile, public opinion is overwhelmingly in their favor and that has not been enough."
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,ADAM RASGON
The party, whose name is an acronym for “National Democratic Alliance,” was founded in 1995 by Azmi Bishara, who entered the Knesset alone after running on a joint ticket with MK Ahmad Tibi.
Police hope that more Arab officers will assist their effort to reduce crime in the communities and establish trust between police and citizens.
“This community suffers the most from state neglect, mainly in the areas of education and housing,” says MK Ahmad Tibi.
Odeh asserted in the Monday meeting that it is time for Israel to treat Palestinian citizens as equals and as a national minority with “real democracy and real citizenship” and not dismissively as “Israeli-Arabs.”
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Netanyahu initiated the bill to suspend MKs after Jamal Zahalka, Haneen Zoabi and Basel Ghattas met with 10 families of terrorists who murdered Israelis.
A 5-year plan would include a 350m budget and another 135m would include funding for community and nature centers and youth groups. Another 150m would go to boosting police and security.
Israel's Arab citizens face a variety of problems. Many have less access to good public transportation. Arab education lags behind, and language and cultural barriers pose an additional hurdle.
By NIV ELIS,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The Arab-Jewish Hadash Party, which is the most moderate of the parties in the Joint List, declared this week that it supports boycotting Israeli companies in the settlements.
Dr. Mordechai Kedar to ‘Post’: Arab bloc is full of contradictions that will prevent it from becoming a formidable force in Israeli politics.
Zoabi was not harmed, but Emily Moatti, a strategist for the Joint Arab List, was attacked in the ensuing fracas and taken to hospital afterwards.
By BEN HARTMAN
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
Arab powers want written assurances from US president after framework agreement with Iran leaves much of its nuclear infrastructure intact.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The question is how do the Palestinian Arabs see their own future?
By YOAV J. TENEMBAUM
Presently, Arab citizens are under the impression that homicide victims are not treated equally in the State of Israel. Jewish and Arab blood must be valued identically.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The low point in relations between Arab Israelis and the police came in October 2000 when clashes left 12 Arab Israelis dead and dozens injured.
The Knesset must not approve the MK Suspension Bill since it will severely weaken Israel’s democratic character.
By AMIR FUCHS
Moving to the Puerto Rico model would force the Arab east Jerusalem community to engage with the Israeli state in ways that it now is unwilling to.
By ROBERT CHERRY
The focus of the vocal Arab political sector is not economic or social advancement within Israel.
By NORMAN L. CANTOR