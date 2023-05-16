The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Hadash-Ta'al head Ayman Odeh to leave Israeli politics

"Thank you all from the bottom of my heart," he wrote on Facebook. "I have decided not to run for the next term of the Knesset."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 16, 2023 20:04

Updated: MAY 16, 2023 20:48
MK Ayman Odeh speaks during a faction meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 6, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Ayman Odeh speaks during a faction meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 6, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Hadash-Ta'al chairman Ayman Odeh announced his retirement from political life in a video message released on his social media on Tuesday night. 

"Thank you all from the bottom of my heart," he wrote on Facebook. "I have decided not to run for the next term of the Knesset. I will seek with you to build the largest unit based on the political program that brought us to 15 seats [in 2020], to our collective and true sense of power. Thank you thank you all for every moment of the last 8 years."

Bringing in new blood

"He wants to bring in new blood and refresh the political landscape," sources close to Odeh told Maariv. "He understands that there is currently no possibility of uniting the Arab parties...so he is taking action and making room [for new people]."

Odeh is credited with founding the Joint List, a conglomeration of Arab parties that landed a record 15 seats in the 2020 Knesset.

Hadash leader Ayman Odeh casts his ballot at a voting station in Hafia, during the Knesset Elections, on November 1, 2022. (credit: RONI OFER/FLASH90) Hadash leader Ayman Odeh casts his ballot at a voting station in Hafia, during the Knesset Elections, on November 1, 2022. (credit: RONI OFER/FLASH90)

This is a developing story.



Tags Knesset arab sector hadash arab parties joint arab list Ayman Odeh Knesset members
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
3

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
4

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
5

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by