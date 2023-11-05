Arab MK asked to resign after denying Hamas's murder of babies, rape

Following the interview, Ra'am's leadership announced that there was no place for Khatib-Yassin in their list and asked her to resign.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Updated: NOVEMBER 5, 2023 17:39
Iman Yassin Khatib, poised to become the first lawmaker in Israel's history to wear a hijab or head scarf, which she does as a Muslim, following results of her Arab Joint List party in Israel's election, participates in an interview in a radio show in Naz (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iman Yassin Khatib, poised to become the first lawmaker in Israel's history to wear a hijab or head scarf, which she does as a Muslim, following results of her Arab Joint List party in Israel's election, participates in an interview in a radio show in Naz
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Ra'am MK Iman Khatib-Yassin was reportedly asked to resign on Sunday after claiming that Hamas didn't slaughter babies or rape women on October 7.

In an interview with the Knesset Channel, she said that according to the footage presented in the IDF Spokesperson's Unit's documentary, no babies were slaughtered during the attack, and no women were raped.

The documentary in question was made up of footage taken from security cameras and cameras that were taken from killed or captured terrorists. At 47 minutes, it does not contain all existing footage from throughout the whole attack.

Not seen the video

Khatib-Yassin also said she didn't watch the film herself.

"I couldn't watch it, but I heard about it first-hand," she said.

House committee approves bill to disperse the Knesset, December 26th, 2018. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
House committee approves bill to disperse the Knesset, December 26th, 2018. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

She also admitted that she actively avoids any messages or footage from October 7.

Following the interview, Ra'am's leadership announced that there was no place for Khatib-Yassin in their list and asked her to resign.



Related Tags
arab parties
Knesset members
Ra'am
The October 7 Massacre