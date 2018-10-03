03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Founded by two women, the business provides a wide range of E-commerce solutions.
By FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE,DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
"After 17 years of missiles falling and reprisals like ping pong, it is time to separate the people of Gaza from terror by bringing more work to the people."
By GIL HOFFMAN
“Israel and Colorado have always been strong partners," said Rep. Dan Nordberg.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
By MAX SCHINDLER
As the US economic engine grows, it will pull the rest of the world along for the ride.
By AARON KATSMAN
The bank in recent years has boasted the highest growth rates in the banking system in every business parameter.
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Motorola Solutions recently held its annual R&D Innovation Exhibition in Israel.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
Each chip costs around $10 – leading to estimated revenue of tens of millions of dollars.
What helped kick start the process was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia in June 2016
Teva employs some 6,860 Israeli employees.
Patrick Drahi owns Altice, whose stock is down 40% in three weeks
Japanese and Chinese supercomputers may leave start-up nation in the dust
Unable to compete, local start-ups may be forced to ship jobs overseas as US firm sets up R&D center.
International venture capitalists are flocking to Israel’s burgeoning hi-tech scene as a place to invest.
Stock price lowest since 2000
Ties remain under the table, as long as impasse with Palestinians continues.
The new OH! firm took with them a number of clients from Rimon Cohen — subject to mutual agreement — including the Teddy Sagi Group and law firm DLA Piper, among others.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Head of $2.3 billion firm sits down with the Post to discuss how quicker data will transform the world.
The new treatment method harnesses body’s own immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells.
“The volume of information being produced is just enormous,” says Amir Orad, CEO of the business intelligence technology company Sisense.
Amazon said in an announcement that it is seeking to hire scientists, software engineers and product managers for the two offices.
By JTA
Lithuania was ranked the 21st easiest country in the world for starting a new business in 2016, according to the World Bank, compared to Israel’s rank of 50.
The expansion by 200 Apps is another sign of how Jerusalem continues to expand as an innovative start-up city and a rising competitor to Tel Aviv as Israel’s central hi-tech hub.
One Israeli smart device firm's creative technology is set to save a lot of money as well as make significant changes to the green industry in Israel.
The Australian company said that Herzliya-based Plarium is an ideal partner in its quest to become a global leader in social gaming.
By GLOBES
“The Israeli start-up ecosystem is one of the most mature and advanced ecosystems when it comes to building cutting edge technology.”
By SHARON UDASIN
The Israeli pharmaceutical company opened 17.5% lower in Tel Aviv this morning after losing 17.8% on Thursday.
On Thursday morning, workers burned tires and blocked the entrance to the southern factory, located in the Mishor Rotem Industrial Zone, just east of Dimona and south of Arad.
“This program is one of the key tools that will provide a short-term solution" to the shortage of quality personnel in high tech.
Serial entrepreneurs Amit Bendov and Eilon Reshef cofounded Gong.io in 2015.
Neither Mobileye nor Santa Clara, California-based Intel was accused of wrongdoing.
By REUTERS
Tech execs must realize their faults and start to correct them or else Israelis will continue to be labeled as brilliant technologists without the ability to build category-defining companies.
By MATTHEW KRIEGER
“We hope more Israeli companies will use this, so that we have better collaboration between the Palestinians and the Israelis,” says Mellanox CEO and president.
The parties signed the radar memorandum of understanding within the framework of the Indian business delegation that is accompanying visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“When companies are hacked, consumers don’t care whose fault it is. They just say the company wasn’t doing enough to protect their information.”
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Florida judge to decide whether to hear or dismiss case over alleged swindling of Israeli businessman by partners.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Meet the country's movers and shakers with the deepest pockets as of 2017.
By JOY BERNARD
BEPS takes aim at nearly all importers, exporters and e-commerce traders, large and small, even if they didn’t engage in aggressive tax planning.
By LEON HARRIS
“The need or the desire to develop more of this segment brought the TSX to realize that Israel is actually the Start-up Nation.”
The Caesarea-based Emefcy boasts an innovative sewage treatment technology.
"The agreement is a substantial step towards bringing competition and cheaper energy to the market for the benefit of Israeli consumers and the country’s economy."
Here are some tips that will enable you to start making smart financial decisions and get on track toward financial independence
Taxi finding app wins tender for airport service to Ben Gurion, promises 31% price drop
There are a few things that can be done that will get the couple on the right path.
The platform supports bots from both third-party developers or that brands develop themselves, and LivePerson has partnered with leading bot and AI providers.
“Rather than attending cushy meetings in the West, Iranian officials should be indicted for crimes against humanity.”
"Allowing BDS to infiltrate this state would greatly disenfranchise Nevadans and harm our long-term economic interests.”
We are all busy; most of us struggle trying to balance career and family.
“My most brilliant achievement was my ability to be able to persuade my wife to marry me.” – Winston Churchill
Slow and steady wins the game, and I can’t stress enough the importance of keeping it simple.
For many reasons an external consultant is the best friend a CEO can have.
By YOHAN ALBO
Infimé's cutting-edge technology allows the retailer to model entire collections rapidly using advanced modeling algorithms
The initiative is "the new game in town" for China - and perhaps Israel.
By TERRANCE MINTNER
The lawsuit accuses Apple of having “a clear interest in hiding the information from users because it would prefer they replace old iPhones with new ones as soon as possible.”
Ofra Preuss served for 20 years in the IDF Spokesperson’s Office and was the spokesperson for the Israeli delegation to the United Nations and for Cellcom.
Israeli employees from each company will spend six months in the Chinese capital.
“The move in locomotion from gasoline to electric, while being a crucial step, I now realize will also someday be seen as an historical footnote,” said Maniv founder Michael Granoff.
Intuition Robotics, known for developing the Elli•Q aging companion, announced on Tuesday that the company received a $14 million investment in a Series-A financing round.
Cannes Lions is continuously searching for the next hot thing
“The information coming today from Waze users is invaluable to nature, and it illustrates the depth of the problem of wildlife run-overs.”
In the latest “World Bank Doing Business Report,” Israel ranked 52nd globally in the “ease of doing business” index.
“It’s my hope that during my term we can establish a direct flight from Houston to Israel, with all the synergies that exist between the two.”
It seems the world is looking to Israel to bring it into the future of transportation.
By ARIANE MANDELL
Will the United States soon look more attractive as a base for Israeli businesses?
Be on the look out for these five Israeli startups.
Canada's Diamond and Diamond Lawyers has continued to grow and prosper since it was founded.
“You need to reduce your level of confidence and understand and that you need to learn, absorb and internalize over many, many months the method of doing business in China.”
First Ikea. Then Amazon. Now Walmart?
Where can an Israeli business find financial assistance?
"If [Indian Prime Minister] Modi makes it clear that he likes Israel and Netanyahu, and believes they can help India, that flows down to the people on the street."
By HERB KEINON
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Teva's CEO Kare Schultz on Thursday.
There was quite a large attendance at the Kazakhstan reception, and guests piled their plates with authentic Kazakhstan cuisine and came back for more.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Today, the authority to license business operations lies with municipal authorities
Teva lost due to new competition as Mylan N.V just got the green light to start selling its' own version of Copaxone.
The program will help Israeli hi-tech companies succeed in the huge Chinese market.
The companies announced the all-cash deal on Monday.
Reykjavik was the first European capital to support boycotting products from Israeli settlements.
Originally established in Hadera in 2013, CyberGym is a joint venture between the Israel Electric Corporation and CyberControl, an Israeli cyber-security consultancy group.
The NIS 37 million a year deal biggest in Tel Aviv office market in years
By SHLOMIT TSUR/ GLOBES
Hosting major international fora, Astana is becoming an important venue for Euroasian economy.
By UDI SHAHAM
“The market of tomorrow is India and China and the rest of Asia.”
“Cyber threats are increasing exponentially due to the complexity of the infrastructures and the goal of improving the service to customers with projects as smart grids.”
“We believe that we have a huge potential together, and we also believe that international relations are optimized by means of business.”
Countries that are well prepared will enjoy accelerated innovation and growth, and a rise in employment levels.
By DAPHNA AVIRAM-NITZAN
By day Labe works as a research assistant to a professor of dental medicine in Tel Aviv.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Reports that he was detained sent shockwaves across Jordan where Masri's investments are a cornerstone of the economy.
Ultramarathon runner Ashmoret Mishal is making a name for herself - from endurance athlete to business coach.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN
“Broadway is committed to providing the best theater experience possible for all viewers,” Schubert Foundation president Robert Wankel said.
Study reveals the needs and aspirations of the Middle Eastern businessperson.
By MICHA EMMET
Cognitive dissonance is alive and well in the Israeli business press, particularly as it pertains to Jerusalem.
By BEN WIENER
'My challenge is whether a truly diverse group of game changing businessmen and women can join together to try to move Israel, the West Bank, even Gaza, the Middle East and the whole world forward.'
By LARRY SNIDER
Diversity Works is a joint initiative between ITWorks and the American Embassy’s Middle East Partnership Initiative (MEPI).
By IFAT BARON
"We managed to find a group of people who are willing to devote their lives to the goal and without them we wouldn’t achieve this."