Matana Bracha Horowitz: A passionate Jerusalem marketing whiz

Matana Bracha Horowitz is a hard-working professional.

Originally from California, she found her home in Israel, working as a makeup technician before taking up her true calling: marketing.

Now Horowitz has found herself in a career where she is truly in her element, constantly learning about the many different sectors and industries that make up the world of business.

In other words, your business is her business.

MATANA BRACHA HOROWITZ.

How did you come to Israel?

When I was 17, I decided I wanted to come to a gap year program in Israel. My siblings were already living here, and my parents moved shortly after my first year here.

After a lot of thought, I realized Israel was the only place I wanted to be. It was home. I had felt more at home being in Israel for a year than in my hometown of 18 years.

That gap year program was seven years ago, and I’ve been here since.

What work do you do?

I run a social media, marketing, and PR firm.

How did you get into this line of work?

Just a few years ago, I was a makeup artist and manager of a makeup store. But then I got hit by a bus. After that, I was no longer able to use my dominant hand the same way as a makeup artist.

I already knew I loved helping highlight small businesses, so I got into marketing. During the pandemic, I got my first few clients at local small businesses around Nahlaot.

I realized that so many places couldn’t afford seven to 10 people for graphic design, social media, photography, videography, and website design. I wanted to create a one-stop shop to make it easier for everyone.

How has working in marketing helped challenge you?

My work has made me become more outgoing. I have to be social, schmooze with people, and really step outside my box.

What I really love is that [as I work with businesses in different industries] I always get to learn something new. I’m super ADHD, and I need to constantly be pushing my mind in different directions.

This job allows me to learn about the chemistry of food one minute, and then learn about homeopathic therapy medications the next minute. I’m constantly learning.

What are some of the biggest challenges facing your business?

Not everyone can be a go-getter. I struggle with burnout. I stretch myself too thin because I want to please everyone.

How has your business been impacted by the war?

In all honesty, work hasn’t been easy. There are two sides to this. I work with people internationally who no longer want to work with Israelis, and the Israeli companies struggled, so they couldn’t afford my services any longer. A lot of people shifted their companies to be able to help out during the war, but, sadly, I wasn’t able to. Having negative client experiences can truly affect one’s mindset.

On top of that, while my husband was in the middle of the war, it was hard for me to be productive when my number one goal was to get him and his team supplies. My own team was cut down to just myself because everyone is either in the reserves or preoccupied with the war. It’s not an easy time for small businesses. ■