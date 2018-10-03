03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Police searched suspects' homes and collected evidence which indicated they took part in criminal activities, threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at security forces.
By UDI SHAHAM
Warning: The following photographs contain graphic imagery.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Police deny report of not intervening in Lehava assault that led to one victim hospitalized.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
By REUTERS
Samuel Woodward is an “avowed Nazi” and a member of Atomwaffen Division, an extremist neo-Nazi group, the ProPublica news website reported.
By JTA
On Monday morning ahead of the funeral, Bernstein’s parents posted a message on a website set up to memorialize their son, saying that they “won’t succumb to hate.”
Bernstein did not take his keys, wallet, credit cards, medication or eyeglasses when he left his home and never returned.
Blurry security camera footage shows a man wearing jeans, a jacket and a hat walking out confidently of the café.
The investigation into the deaths of Barry Sherman, 75, the founder and chairman of the generic drug maker Apotex, and his wife, 70, has been turned over to Toronto homicide detectives.
The suspect was in the middle of a divorce and custody battle.
Thomas Gross allegedly stabbed his mother to death in her Florida home over monetary dispute.
According to the study the main driver of antisemitic incidents was the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August.
Shimen Liebowitz has been held without bail since his arrest a year ago.
By CHRIS MCKENNA/THE TIMES HERALD-RECORD
Eric Komar is currently being held without bail.
Raphael Golb is the son of Dead Sea Scrolls expert Norman Golb, a professor at the University of Chicago.
The famous Jewish-American killer, "Son of Sam," now claims the Devil made him do it.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
The women, aged 66 and 33, were found with stab wounds at their home in Golders Green Friday night and declared dead at the scene.
By ERIC SUMNER
Molotov cocktails thrown at a synagogue set fire to a bedroom, injuring the rabbi.
“This was a special young man who had a heart of gold. It’s a tragedy.”
Woman accused of seeking a stage magician to poison Israeli taxi-driver.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Sarah Halimi was hurled to her death from the window of her apartment in Paris in what was a clear hate crime, Jewish leaders charge. So why are the authorities sweeping it under the table?
The hospital workers are planning to strike for a half-day on Tuesday to protest the violence.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Assi Ben-Mosh is accused of having been the ring leader of an illegal tourism network whose trips offered travelers drugs and underage prostitutes, among other criminal activities.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Manson had been serving a life sentence at Corcoran State Prison for ordering the murders of nine people, including actress Sharon Tate.
With at least 58 dead, 515 wounded, it is officially the deadliest mass shooting in US history.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The killer of church worshippers calls the Jewish and Indian lawyers his "political and biological enemies.”
The assailant, wearing a white, medical-style lab coat and armed with an assault rifle, apparently tried to set himself on fire at one point.
The Association for Civil Rights in Israel, which in 2014 filed the petition that led to the High Court order, slammed the state’s request for more time.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
“Today, we are on the threshold of the next big breakthrough: analyzing big data to discover hidden patterns to predict and prevent crime.”
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Suspect identified as Ilan Gadasi, 49, of Ra’anana.
Forensic team leads to cracking Jaffa criminal case
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Police discovered calling cards and large amounts of cash, and arrested two men who handled operations.
The band of avocado robbers allegedly stole tons of avocados.
The bill still has to undergo three votes in the Knesset before becoming law.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The victim was attacked during his weight-lifting set.
Theft of relics is punishable by up to four years in prison.
Adopted sister always believed she had been kidnapped.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Over 30 suspects involved in operation, no police wounded
Killer's sisters notified police after he sought their aid in disposing of the body.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
A man was shot multiple times by an assailant riding a motorcycle in an apparent ambush while walking down a street in South of Tel Aviv.
Police accuse Moshe Harel of seeking out people in need of kidney transplants and of luring donors to Kosovo from Turkey with the promise of up to €12,000 ($14,500) in payment.
The man allegedly told his daughter he hated her and “started loving her only after he started looking at her in a sexual way.”
Before she died, London was able to call her husband and scream “fire” multiple times. The rescue team arrived on the scene and found her unconscious in the shower.
The indictment stated that Avraham Shochet, 49 of Nir Galim, and Napolean Bineh, a 31-year-old Eritrean negligently caused the death of Miriam Faza.
State Attorney Shai Nitzan has ordered the police to carry out an initial probe of corruption charges against Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon.
The doctor presented himself as working for the United States military and serving in the Middle East. He told them that he was a well-to-do man with many properties looking for a partner.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
The announcement came less than two weeks after the 'Post' revealed that the police had failed to interview two key witnesses even after the case was first reopened in July.
Three suspects were apprehended with a folding club, knife and pepper spray in their possession after ambushing a shwarma-stand vendor.
The men were arrested for throwing improvised explosive devices at a tunnel on the road leading to Jerusalem.
“I want the police to provide security so that we can move around in peace and sleep soundly."
By BEN LYNFIELD
Leader in Kafr Akab neighborhood says plans to destroy five illegally built structures were made without cooperation.
Left-wing NGO: The mayor cannot tie services providing to punishments
Rabbi David Harrison has had all charges against him dropped by the State Attorney’s Office for his alleged involvement in sex offenses
By JEREMY SHARON
'Baaaaaaad' behavior and 'shear' audacity fueled the crime.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Kahane is accused of hoarding military equipment in a private storage container which he brought to every base he visited.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
During a short-term two week operation police officers apprehended weapons and egg smugglers, as well as arrested a man who threatened tourists with a toy gun.
Arabs allegedly stole hundreds of kilos of produce, nearly 200 livestock and farming equipment
A Ramallah man stole a truck with the intent of carrying out a terrorist attack, leading the police on a wild Hollywood-style chase.
Kadosh allegedly ordered her husband and family to beat up hospital guards and subsequently assaulted a cab driver, later paying him off to keep quiet.
By HAGAY HACOHEN,MAARIV ONLINE,JPOST.COM STAFF
Does the spur of clown-related crime have anything to do with the remake of "IT"?
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,HAGAY HACOHEN
Berland was originally going to be allowed to travel for Rosh Hashana.
Berland will be released at 8 a.m. Tuesday and must return by 6 p.m. Sunday.
"The number of police officers has increased significantly, enabling a quicker response to crimes," says Internal Security Ministry.
Russian members of the Tanski gang tried to set Eshel prison in south Israel ablaze on Monday, the fires was put out and no one was hurt.
If the allegations turn out to be true, it will not the first time that Chief Rabbinate qualifications have been fraudulently obtained for the purposes of career advancement.
Alleged crime boss Michael Mor is among the detainees.
‘The police will be wherever teens are: Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat,’ says Alsheikh.
The suspects are based in Romania and Poland.
The groom, reported to be in his 20s, and the girl’s father were arrested on Monday night prior to the ceremony.
Suspects accused of possessing and distributing child pornography via Internet.
Asi Abutbol is accused in deaths of his lawyer and prospective hit man.
To avoid obstruction of justice, prostitution ringleader is to stay behind bars.
Undercover agent infiltrates dealers' network for over 5 months.
The attacks targeted thousands of computers and caused millions of dollars in damages.
Muhammad Harouf of Nablus accused of beating Michal Halimi to death in Holon during third trimester.
Rare antiquities, NIS 800,000 in cash, and luxury cars were seized from east Jerusalem suspects’ homes and businesses.
According to the indictment, teenage girl from Ramle was in a relationship with a Muslim man for over a year arousing “vehement opposition” from her parents.
According to police suspicions, the break in at the Sde Teiman base on May 26, was carried out by building contractors and painters who were renovating parts of the base.
The incident comes as a number of suspected gangland hits have taken place throughout Israel.
Police opened an investigation into the incident and a gag order was placed on all details of the investigation Sunday morning.
A 16-year-old girl from Ashkelon was arrested on suspicion of extorting, abusing, and forcing a 13-year-old girl into prostitution.
Underage suspect faces allegations of nationalistic, price-tag offenses
The family allegedly were angered by the 19-year-old's plan to work outside the home and supposed contact with men.
A psychiatric evaluation found that Aloni was fit to stand trial and serve her sentence.
The 17-year-old victim was found dead in an apartment in an incident police are set to investigate.
An elderly woman was found dead in a Tel Aviv hotel with her husband in serious condition alongside her in what police suspect might be a troubling murder-suicide case.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,JPOST.COM STAFF
Bandits attempted to loot underground 2,000-year-old excavation site from Roman period.
An Israeli couple reportedly masterminded a diamonds scheme of an immense scale, allegedly stealing gems worth millions of shekels.
Facility part of NIS 1 billion security overhaul of capital’s flashpoint neighborhoods.
Over the past several years, violent clashes have frequently broken out in Balata between PA security forces and Palestinians suspected of various crimes.
By ADAM RASGON
"The whole embassy is deeply shocked, saddened by this news."
The Israeli police confiscated, $200,000 cash, 2 luxury Audi vehicles and artifacts from Ancient Egypt and Pompeii.
I look back across the ocean at this race-obsessed landscape and think how the discussion of race poisons the mind.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN