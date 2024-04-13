Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Huldai regarding the MDA shooting: 'should not have happened'

By MAARIV

Mayor of Tel Aviv Ron Huldai conveyed his condolences to the family of Yaakov Tukhi, a resident of Jaffa and a volunteer with Magen David Adom (MDA,) who was shot yesterday by an off-duty police officer.

"Last night, a serious incident occurred in Jaffa that should not have happened," Huldai said. The mayor continued to praise the memory of the deceased saying that he was "a respected and well-known resident of Jaffa."

Huldai further informed that the shooter, a police officer himself, argued with Tukhi, "for reasons currently under investigation by the police." Huldai added that the police officer was arrested and called on the residents of Jaffa to maintain order

Iran committing piracy, Israeli foreign minister says
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 03:34 PM
KLM will no longer fly over Israel and Iran - ANP, citing spokesperson
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 02:32 PM
Daniel Hagari warns Iran not to interfere in Israeli affairs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 02:22 PM
Investigation into missing teenage shepherd handed over to Shin Bet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 01:56 PM
Russia says it has taken village in Ukraine's Donetsk region
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 01:18 PM
Girl bit by wolf in the Negev, saved by father
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 12:34 PM
The Netherlands to close embassy in Tehran on Sunday as precaution
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 10:14 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang, says GFZ
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 09:26 AM
US Secretary Blinken, Egyptian FM Shoukry discuss Middle East stability
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 09:20 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah military complex in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 09:10 AM
Palestinian reports: IDF operating in West Bank
By WALLA!
04/13/2024 05:39 AM
Palestinian report: Settlers attack Palestinian civilians in West Bank
By WALLA!
04/13/2024 05:37 AM
Canadian FM advises to 'avoid all travel' to Israel amid Iran threat
By WALLA!
04/13/2024 04:47 AM
Shooting incident leaves two dead in Druze village near Haifa
By YOAV ETIEL
04/13/2024 01:47 AM
US's Blinken talks to Jordan’s Safadi attempting to deter Iranian strike
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/13/2024 01:17 AM