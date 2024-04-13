Huldai regarding the MDA shooting: 'should not have happened'

Mayor of Tel Aviv Ron Huldai conveyed his condolences to the family of Yaakov Tukhi, a resident of Jaffa and a volunteer with Magen David Adom (MDA,) who was shot yesterday by an off-duty police officer.

"Last night, a serious incident occurred in Jaffa that should not have happened," Huldai said. The mayor continued to praise the memory of the deceased saying that he was "a respected and well-known resident of Jaffa."

Huldai further informed that the shooter, a police officer himself, argued with Tukhi, "for reasons currently under investigation by the police." Huldai added that the police officer was arrested and called on the residents of Jaffa to maintain order