Police detain eight suspects for planning demonstration at release of crime family member

The Central Unit of the Northern District, in cooperation with the Prison Service, detained eight suspects this morning who arrived at the Tzalmon prison with the release of a criminal with the intention of carrying out a demonstration to celebrate his release, the police reported on Monday.

With the release of a senior member of a criminal organization from the north from Tzalmon Prison, several suspects arrived in vehicles and motorcycles to the prison area to hold a celebration for his release.

Northern District Police crackdown

Arrested suspect for celebrating the release of a crime family members outside Tsalmon prison. 22.4.2024 (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Central Unit of the Northern District, in collaboration with the Prison Service and alongside the tactical fighters of the Border Police and the Northern District police, were deployed at the site in the early hours of the morning and detained eight suspects who were waiting outside Tzalmon Prison for interrogation.

The northern district police forces combat criminal organizations throughout the year and in an uncompromising manner.

In their statement, the Police said, "The Israel Police, in collaboration with the Border Police units and the Prison Service, will take harsh measures against criminal organizations and will thwart any event in order to ensure the security of the residents."