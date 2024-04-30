Teenagers released on bail after alleged attempted kidnapping of Orthodox Jewish man in London

Police from the London Borough of Hackney confirmed over X on Tuesday that five teenagers were arrested in relation to an alleged attempted kidnapping of a haredi Jew on Friday.

The teenagers, aged from 15-18 years old, have all since been released on bail.

“Five teenagers, three aged 17, one 15 and one 18-years-old have been arrested and taken into custody in connection with a reported attempted kidnap in Stamford Hill. Officers in Hackney are investigating the incident which happened on Friday in Moundfield Road, N16,” Hackney Police shared.

The social media post was later updated with the information “The five arrested have now been released on bail. Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of this incident.”

The motives of the alleged kidnappers has not been made public knowledge.

The Jewish neighborhood policing group Shomrim shared footage of the incident.

The footage showed the car’s trunk being opened as a young man approached a haredi Jewish man on the phone, who quickly stepped back from the car.

Shromrim claimed that the men demanded the Jewish man get in the boot, and the incident ended once the Jewish man called the police while other vehicles approached.

#AttemptedKidnap#HateCrime #Antisemitism Jewish male threatened by 4 males who demanded he gets into the boot of their car!️‍♂️@Shomrim & @MetPoliceUK are appealing for info or sightings of a black VW T Cross EA24 VXF involved with the attempted Kidnap on Moundfield Road… pic.twitter.com/QguhkLPSRM — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) April 28, 2024

Jewish community impacted by increased antisemitism

Gary Mond, Chairman of the National Jewish Assembly, told the Jerusalem Post "The attempt to kidnap a Jew is just another step in the steady progress of antisemitic behaviour in the UK. Jews are now discriminated against in schools, hospitals and in public places and now we are witnessing an attempted kidnapping. Next will be violence and worse. Our authorities have to get a grip and deal forcefully with Jew haters to the maximum extent that the law permits."

"There is no question that an incident such as this has impacted adversely on the UK Jewish community's sense of safety. Moreover, the location (Stamford Hill, a predominantly Chasidic area) is not relevant, as many believe that this could happen anywhere. It is in particular a product of the hatred of Jews that has been fermented by the regular Saturday hate marches which need to be stopped."

Since October 7, when the Hamas terror group killed over 1200 people and kidnapped more that 250 others, the United Kingdom has experienced a reported 1350% increase in antisemitic incidents.

Kidnapping of Jews across the globe

Only a short plane ride away from the Hackney incident, a Jewish woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped in France. Her accused attackers reportedly carried out the attack to 'avenge Palestine.'

Similarly, in Melbourne, Australia, a man was reportedly kidnapped and tortured by pro-Palestinian activists because he worked for Jewish employers.