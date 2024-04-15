Jerusalem Post
Three teenage boys detained for allegedly stabbing man at Jerusalem bus stop

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 15, 2024 10:23

Three teenage boys in Jerusalem were detained by Israel Police Sunday night over their alleged involvement in a stabbing in the south of the city.

Magen David Adom (MDA) responders received reports of a 50-year-old man stabbed in his upper body at a bus stop in southern Jerusalem. Police who arrived at the scene carried out searches for suspects in the area. Ultimately, three boys between the ages of 14 and 15 were taken in for questioning.  In addition, the police also found a knife that was allegedly thrown away by the suspects following the stabbing.

Police suspect the three boys traveled on the same bus as the victim and proceeded to cause a disruption on the bus. The victim had asked to get off and one of the suspects hit him, starting a fight. The three boys allegedly chased the victim after getting off the bus, surrounding him at the bus stop and stabbing him. The bus driver contacted the police and MDA before leaving. 

