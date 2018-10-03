03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The company says it is not responsible for what Israel does with its army dogs.
By JTA
The new YES channel provides dogs left alone at home the comfort of sights and sounds that they enjoy.
By HANNAH BROWN
While YES premieres the dog channel, it also airs the perennial favorite ‘The Good Wife'.
Israeli organization HAMA engages in animal assisted therapy (AAT) to help humans and animals heal each other.
By HANNA SZEKERES
Middle East seems a probable origin of the domesticated dog, descending from grey wolves.
By JUDY SIEGEL
Dressés pour être les yeux de leurs maîtres, les chiens-guides permettent aux non-voyants
de retrouver confiance en eux-mêmes et de s’intégrer dans la société
By MAXINE LIPTZEN DOROT
Living in individual caged cells, the dogs tend to either be relatively old or have some sort of physical disadvantage.
By SHARON UDASIN
Dogs are among the best animals when it comes to providing models for better medical treatments in humans.
By TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY
The 3 female members of the Border Police’s K-9 Unit talk candidly with the ‘Post’ about their high-pressure work protecting the public.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Pets found to give women a sense of support and pleasure.
By CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
German researchers find that dogs able to correctly detect lung tumors in 71% of patients, suggesting similar technique could be used for early detection.
By REUTERS
Sniffer dogs have never been used in Finland before to detect counterfeit medications.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Dogs, and not wild animals, are now the main reservoirs of this deadly infectious disease.
The Kelev Tov project is part of the Shekulo Tov nonprofit; it is the only program in the country that integrates people with mental health problems to employment working with animals.
By KEREN PREISKEL
A local organization is putting a unique twist on the adage “dogs are a man’s best friend.”
By ORRI J. AVRAHAM
Nazi expert: "Months before Nazis launched their attack on the Soviet Union, they had nothing better to do than to obsess about this dog."
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israel's SPCA's Rosh Hashana drive includes kittens from Tel Aviv and a mongrel with a broken leg.
Erdan had frozen the permit due to pressure by animal rights groups, but according to a Haaretz, decided to affirm it earlier this week.
By RON FRIEDMAN
Bitter reactions among MKs to planned expulsion of Israeli diplomat from UK.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Kaiya, a rescue dog, was given a second chance at life by the Netanyahu family.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
ASPCA: As mayor of ‘vegan capital of world,’ Huldai should have been more compassionate
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
At the Rehabilitation Kennel at Hadassah Ne’urim Youth Village, both children and the animals they treat are able to heal.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Ben, a highly trained German Shepherd, points to hidden weapons in a cement factory.
The suspected diagnosis was bolstered when the patient told the doctors that he had taken care of a friend’s dog.
Bat El, 28, and Sagi, 27, who live in Ashdod, did not believe when they came for a routine examination during her pregnancy two months ago that she would have to stay there.
Bones Vibe is looking to bring five dogs – and owners – on a free trip to Israel
By AMY SPIRO
The IDF employs dogs to fill several tasks including bomb sniffing, attack and guarding duties and search and rescue missions.
This is not the first time that the Netanyahu family's dog has made the news.
Under pressure, the Agriculture Ministry has postponed plans to shoot feral dogs that have been roaming the streets of Israeli town.
What happens to these dogs once they are too old, sick, or injured to perform?
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
With the historic Canaan dog breeding site recently demolished, what does the future have in store for the national Israeli friend walking on all fours?
Our canine friends have much to offer us.
By RABBI JONATHAN WITTENBERG
US soldiers in Iraq who want to take their pets home can be tough, getting pets out of Kabul is a pain - it’s all in a day’s work.
By YOCHEVED MIRIAM RUSSO
It takes a month or two to cure a dog of whatever bad habit he has acquired.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
David Sidman encourages all dog owners to make aliya. “Israel is a great country for dogs," he says.
By AVIGAL ORRELLE
BarkSpeak: the style in which, so often, members of the Israeli government and religious establishment address American Jews.
By PHILIP GOLD
About a week ago, a woman had a dog unleashed in public and it came too close for comfort. I asked her to leash the dog and she blatantly ignored me.
By ERICA SCHACHNE
Is the new ban another step in Islamic extremism or is it a public safety issue?
By ASHER WEBER
“The situation in the South has been very difficult not only for us humans but also for our pets,” dog owner tells 'Post'.
The dogs become alarmed at the sudden upsurge in loud noises, run away, and lose their way back home, the society said.
“I’m afraid they will kill all the animals because we have nowhere else to go,” evicted owner of Ramle shelter says.
By RUTH EGLASH
Special needs volunteers to operate kennels on bases around the country.
The streets of Mumbai are full of dogs lazily lying around. Not paying attention, eyes on my phone instead of the road, I stepped on one of them. The dog then did what dogs do.
By HERB KEINON
I’m dreading the day I come home to find my hound is begging to be my best friend on Facebook. Or worse still, that my pooch prefers watching TV to going for a walk with me.
By LIAT COLLINS
Thanks to an organization called Defenders of the Land there are currently 70 anti-terror security guard dogs stationed in communities throughout Judea and Samaria.
By JOSH HASTEN
Jerusalem needs to clean up its act. Literally.
By MICHAEL WEINBERG
Ahuzat Barash lets you bring dogs.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
Video: New municipal law will identify DNA in feces and send ticket to matching dog's owner.
By BENJAMIN SPIER
Michal Golan says she spent NIS 150,000 of her own money to build the refuge near Ramle for 80 stray cats and dogs now facing eviction.