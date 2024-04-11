Guns, ammo and stolen IDF uniforms confiscated in Police West Bank op, two arrested

Various weapons and combat equipment were discovered and confiscated, and two suspects were arrested in Eizariya near Jerusalem during a Wednesday night Israel police operation, the Police Spokesperson Unit reported on Thursday.

The operation was conducted by the Central Unit in the Jerusalem District, together with Jerusalem Border Police, the police dog "Thomas," and additional security forces.

During the operation, the forces searched a house in Eizariya, located east of Jerusalem. Combat equipment was also found in several houses in the area, including rifles, pistols, ammunition, IDF uniforms, and more.

The Old City in Jerusalem with Mount Scopus and the Mount of Olives. (31/01/2004) (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/SHMUEL SPIEGELMAN)

Arms seized, suspects arrested

Following the discovery of the seized arms, the police arrested two suspects (ages 44 and 32, residents of Eizariya) and transferred them for interrogation by the Central Unit of the Jerusalem District, the Police Spokesperson reported.

The police spokesperson added that the Israel Police will continue to act vigorously against illegal weapons and combat equipment used for criminal or security activities for the security of the State of Israel and its residents.