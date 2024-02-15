Health, Agriculture Ministries' warn public against stray dogs from Gaza

The Health Ministry and Agriculture Ministry warned the general public on Wednesday not to bring into Israeli territory stray cats and dogs from the Palestinian Authority, Gaza, and from over the the northern border.

The joint statement explained the reason for the prohibition: These animals may carry with them diseases such as rabies, scabies, echinococcus, and leishmania which may spread within Israeli territory.

Those who come into contact with an animal suspected of carrying such diseases or are bitten or scratched should rinse the wound with soap and water and contact the health bureau in their closest vicinity in order to assess which treatment should be provided.

Instead of bringing in stray cats and dogs from Gaza or the Palestinian territories, the statement recommended the more traditional mode of adopting a pet - reaching out to urban kennels or regulated associations, where the animals have been vaccinated against diseases and checked medically. A dog stands in rubble in the Gaza Strip, February 8, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ)

Gaza's stray dogs seek refuge in border communities

According to the statement, some 5,000 dogs have crossed into Israel from Gaza, in the absence of a fence, and are roaming the region of the western Negev.

Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority estimates the number of stray dogs within the Gaza Strip to be in the hundreds or even thousands. Following the Israel-Hamas war, these dogs have fled the enclave and have sought refuge in the ruins of the Gaza border communities.

Earlier this week, KAN news reported that packs of stray dogs had attempted to attack IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip.

Approaching the soldiers by the hundreds, they exhibited violent behavior, growling at the troops and trying to bite them.

According to the report, the troops had managed to fend off the packs. No soldier was injured by such encounters