hamas fatah

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The two Palestinian factions reconciled last month, but the process of building a unity government is slow and daunting.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Under an agreement signed by Hamas and Fatah in Cairo in mid-October, the PA is supposed to take full responsibility for Gaza by Friday.
By ADAM RASGON
On Tuesday afternoon, for the first time in more than 10 years, the Ramallah-based PA ordered all of its Gaza-based employees to return to work in ministries and government bodies.
The PA wants to prevent a scenario in which it takes responsibility for Gaza but militant groups can still carry out attacks on Israel.
A number of Hamas, Fatah and other Palestinian officials on Friday visited Abu Naim’s hospital bedside.
Most analysts contend that Hamas will not lay down its arms, as called for by PA President Mahmoud Abbas as a precondition for assuming control over the enclave.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
While Hamas and Fatah have said they want to reunite the Palestinian territories, they have to overcome a number of obstacles to do that.
Abbas has pledged there would be "one authority, one law, one administration, one weapon," but Hamas says it won't surrender arms.
By REUTERS
Saudi news site Elaph reported that Director of Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate Major General Khaled Fawzy met with Israeli officials to discuss the Hamas-Fatah talks.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Palestinian leader says he will not accept a recreation of "the Hezbollah model" in the Gaza Strip.
“Hamas is trying to gain international legitimacy, without accepting Israel’s right to exist, without disarming and without accepting the Quartet principles.”
By HERB KEINON
It is hard to see any way the PA can govern the Strip in a sustained way while Hamas retains the military power it refuses to relinquish.
By BEN LYNFIELD
The visit is part of a historic bid to work on ending the territorial division between the West Bank and Gaza.
Hamas opted for reconciliation with Western-backed Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah because it is short of funds and friends.
The statement omitted any reference to Israeli settlement activity – a rarity for the Quartet.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The statement was released following a meeting led by Haniyeh and the Egyptian Intelligence chief.
Abbas told Meretz party leader Gal-On that if the situation with Hamas does not change soon, “we’ll gradually reduce our [financial] support to Gaza by 100%.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Hamas says that Abbas restricted transfers of medicine to Gaza in March, accusing Hamas of failing to reimburse the PA for its purchases, and cut the salaries of its officials in May.
Since the first Hamas delegation’s visit to Cairo, Egypt has sent a number of diesel fuel shipments to Gaza to alleviate the electricity crisis there.
Gaza is caught in an endless tug of war.
Group says it is confident Israel is behind the assassination.
The Hamas-affiliated Islamic Bloc won 25 seats on the council of Bir Zeit University, compared to 22 seats won by the Fatah-backed Shabibah.
It remains unclear whether the document replaces or changes in any way Hamas's 1988 charter, which calls for Israel’s destruction and is the Islamist group's covenant.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Crack down comes against “people who circulate rumors and fake news on social media.”
Gaza’s sole functioning power plant shut down last week after fuel supplied by Qatar and Turkey ran out.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Diesel fuel tax cripples electricity supply.
Jaber added the execution sentences are final and unappealable.
Facebook has not commented on the closure of the account.
On Thursday Liberman turned to the Palestinian leadership to urge Hamas to lay down its arms in order to set the stage to facilitate direct negotiations and compromises between the two sides.
MK Avi Dichter: This appearance that Hamas has a political branch and a military branch was always wrong and today it's officially gone.
By UDI SHAHAM
On the ground in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Abbas is likely to intensify his crack down on Dahlan loyalists, Abu Sada predicts.
Dahlan, born in 1961 in the Khan Younis refugee camp, first rose to the top of the Palestinian leadership when Yasser Arafat appointed him as chief of security in 1995.
Future conflict is inevitable, but Israel will not initiate it, source adds; says: Hamas spends all of its money on arming itself, not to help Gazans.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Ziad al-Thatha, a senior Hamas official, said that the talks with Fatah would continue in the future to discuss a number of “thorny” issues.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Since the beginning of this year, the terminal was opened for only 21 days.
By ABU KHALED TOAMEH
“The resistance will startle the enemy [with] more than the surprises it had during the last war,” said Hamas’s senior representative, Salah Bardaweel.
Hamas deputy leader says group is not willing to negotiate any new prisoner exchange deals until Israel fulfills terms of Shalit deal.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Palestinian media reports attribute incitement to supporters of former senior Fatah official Muhammad Dahlan, who Abbas ousted from the movement in 2011.
Hamas rejects Abbas' claim that it colluded with Israel and calls on Abbas to stop spreading lies.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
PA president speaks at memorial marking ten years since Arafat's death; slams Hamas for hurting reconciliation and efforts to rebuild Gaza.
State Department embraces unity gov’t with eye toward long-overdue PA polling.
US president says both Israeli and Palestinian leaders unwilling to "make hard choices"; Israeli finance minister vows gov't "will not negotiate with Hamas."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Channel 10: Premier gave his negotiators permission to sketch the boundaries of a future Palestinian state just before the Palestinian reconciliation deal was announced.
The burgeoning truce with the PA is Hamas's admission that when it came to governing it had no idea what to do.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Although this is an internal Palestinian battle, there is concern in Jerusalem that – as was the case in 2014 – Hamas might respond by restoring to its default mode: attacking Israel.
Palestinian media names suspected assailant.
Fatah and Hamas are currently struggling to implement a reconciliation deal that was reached earlier this month.
According to the statement, the factions deferred the choice of a final date for the elections to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Fatah and Hamas officials are slated to meet in Cairo in the next week to discuss reconciliation.
Out of 20,237 students eligible to vote, 11,765 participated in the elections at an-Najah, the largest university in the West Bank.
The upcoming municipal elections, which were delayed several months amid disputes between Hamas and Fatah, are slated to take place in the West Bank only on May 13.
The Constitutional Court is widely seen as a mechanism that enables Abbas to purge his opponents including Dahlan and his supporters.
Dahlan and many of his allies attended and were elected to leadership positions at the last congress in 2009.
The last Fatah General Congress took place in 2009 in Bethlehem, with more than 1,000 Fatah members participating.
The elections were supposed to take place in 416 locales on October 8, but have been suspended until an undetermined date.
Palestinian researcher says Fatah cannot declare itself the dominant force in Palestinian society.
The Palestinian Central Elections Commission said that it received 163 objections to various candidates in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, but only disqualified seven candidates.
A Hamas spokesman in the Gaza Strip said the moment still has not published an official statement regarding the election in Jenin.
The Palestinian Authority (PA) Education Ministry announced on Tuesday that it revoked its recognition of al-Aksa University, a PA-funded public university in Gaza City.
Hamas is not only accused of aiding Daesh, but also the banned Muslim Brotherhood.
By ZVI MAZEL
In response to the decision to suspend him, Professor Jadallah accused The Islamic University of “fostering the culture of silencing its sons from an early age."
The Fatah and Hamas negotiators, who have been holding discussions in Doha since Sunday, announced that they have reached agreement on a “limited practical perception.”
Mahmoud Eshtaiwi, a top Ezaddin Al-Qassam commander, was arrested more than year ago. He was in charge of a number of Hamas tunnels in the eastern part of the Gaza Strip.
After Hamas men killed rebuilding attack tunnel, Fatah calls the group "war merchants who know nothing but burying their young people in ashes."
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
The cartoonist responsible for the drawing replaced the initial illustration with one that appears to be a sequel rather than an entirely different scenario.
Khaled Mashaal:"Everyone is a winner in Birzeit University and we all win when we rely on democracy."
Gaza has been struck with bombings and shootings that have targeted both Hamas and Fatah members in the strip.
The campaign, which began on Friday, was launched under the hashtag #AskHamas.
The explosion came hours after Hamas security forces arrested seven supporters of the Islamic State terror group during a protest in Gaza City against the Charlie Hebdo cartoons.
Protocol of meeting between Abbas and Qatar emir leaked to Lebanese paper; Abbas allegedly told the emir that Hamas has been working to foil and bring down the PA ever since its establishment.
They are not friends of Israel; they are bitter enemies.
By GERSHON BASKIN
The jihad to liberate Palestine will remain a legitimate right, duty, and honor for all members of our people and our Muslim nation.’
By RACHEL AVRAHAM
It hurts when radical Palestinians abuse Israeli goodwill for nefarious purposes.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
The Hamas-Fatah conflict does not concern itself with religious doctrine, nor even with basic political objectives.
By NEVILLE TELLER
A Hamas victory over Fatah in the elections should not be cause for Israeli concern. On the contrary, unlike Abbas, Hamas is clear – in all languages – about its aim for Israel’s annihilation.
By RUTHIE BLUM
It is unlikely that elections held in either Gaza or the West Bank will be particularly free or fair...
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hamas’s entry to Palestinian politics could have been a watershed moment.
By JOSH LIPOWSKY
It is the opponents of the establishment of an additional Muslim-majority tyranny who hold the moral high ground
By MARTIN SHERMAN