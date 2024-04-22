Live Updates
Rockets launched from Iraq at US military base in Syria, Fatah calls out Hamas for stealing aid

Kataib Hezbollah fire rockets at US military base • Fatah admits Hamas kills aid workers to steal food • Pro-Palestinian groups takeover US campuses, praise terror groups

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Aid is air-dropped over Gaza, amid the ongoing the conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, March 1, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/KOSAY AL NEMER)
Aid is air-dropped over Gaza, amid the ongoing the conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, March 1, 2024.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 133 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 37 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says