Rockets launched from Iraq at US military base in Syria, Fatah calls out Hamas for stealing aid
Kataib Hezbollah fire rockets at US military base • Fatah admits Hamas kills aid workers to steal food • Pro-Palestinian groups takeover US campuses, praise terror groups
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 133 hostages remain in Gaza
- 37 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says