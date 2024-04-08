Escalating tensions between Fatah, Hamas will impact post-war Gaza

Amid reports on Monday of US backing for a Palestinian Authority’s (PA) control of post-war Gaza, tensions between Fatah and Hamas appear to be escalating, posing a threat to existing plans.

The US and other influential entities anticipated that the Palestinian Authority would implement crucial reforms to function as a "normalized" authority.

An Israeli official told the Wall Street Journal, "The understanding is that one way or another, we will work with entities connected to the Authority. However, it doesn't mean that the current format of the Authority will be the leading force in Gaza."

Hamas, on the other hand, is intensifying efforts to ensure its central role in governing the Gaza Strip, aiming for significant political influence.

The terror organization arrested six Palestinians suspected of collaborating with PA intelligence operatives who entered Gaza with Egyptian Red Cross aid at the end of March. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas holds up a photograph during his address to the 77th United Nations General Assembly, September 23, 2022. (credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

Hamas targets PA for alleged collaboration with Israel

Hamas sent a sharp message to the PA, alleging cooperation with Israel in "the destructive war against Gazans." A Fatah spokesperson, in turn, stated that Hamas is focusing on activities against the Palestinian Authority and that "Palestinian Authority intelligence operatives operate in Gaza solely to distribute aid to residents."

Two weeks ago, an Israeli security official reportedly collaborated with intermediary states to garner regional support for Palestinian businessmen unaffiliated with Hamas, as per a report in an American newspaper.

Among the Palestinian figures Israel reached out to were businessman Bashar Masri and the Palestinian General Intelligence chief, Majed Faraj.

However, another Israeli official, familiar with the details, explained that Hamas's strong opposition might render the plan unworkable, especially as chaos reigns in Gaza, thwarting the plans of the Israeli security establishment and the Biden administration.

According to the official, the current distribution of aid is impossible as Hamas could re-establish itself within the governmental vacuum.

He further explained that a force capable of effectively distributing aid in Gaza is necessary at present and should be connected to the PA.

Nevertheless, apprehensions persist among Hamas's upper echelons regarding the future civil order of the Strip. A senior member of the terrorist organization emphasized the need for any established security framework to be overseen by a unified Palestinian cabinet comprising all factions, free from external influences.

He asserted that security would fall under the jurisdiction of the unity government. At the same time, multiple Gulf states announced that they wouldn't fund the reconstruction of the Strip unless Israel consented to the establishment of a Palestinian state, a notion outright rejected by Netanyahu.