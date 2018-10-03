home front command

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Current level of readiness in home front is ‘a little better than average,’ emergency organization head says.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The asymmetric warfare challenge to the IDF’s 2009 conflict in Gaza was ‘peanuts’ compared to the 2014 fighting – and the subsequent perception of a ‘low’ body count of 67 dead soldiers.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The world-famous magician and his family are moving back to Israel after 43 years "to save lives and help emergency preparations in Israel."
By REUTERS
Decision to close Home Front Defense Ministry was not personal, Netanyahu tells Knesset.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Col. Arik Elazar: "This is the front that has been chosen by our enemies as the next big target. They know they can’t defeat us militarily. They therefore seek to target the home front, and hit our civilian sector."
Application to deliver alerts on missile strikes based on geographical location of user.
Ya'alon and Erdan's ministries take their turf war to the Knesset.
In the future, IDF will have more precise control over air raid sirens via the Internet
Military, civilian firefighters from work together to bolster cooperation between IDF, Home Front Command and civilian crews.
Home Front Command extends opening hours of gas mask distribution centers as Home Front tells citizens to be prepared.
Home Front Defense Minister Gilad Erdan is disturbed - and for good reason - by the fact that 52 percent of Tel Aviv residents do not have a bomb shelter or bomb-proof room.
By BEN CASPIT
After cuts to defense budget, army reduces training; Ya'alon: We must take calculated risks, fill gaps caused by cuts.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND LAHAV HARKOV
Prime Minister Netanyahu at chemical warfare drill in J'lem says defense would "preempt" any attack targeting Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Home Front Command is testing simulator which enables local authorities to drill their responses to rocket, missile attacks.
Home Front Command, Education Ministry to hold a drill for all schools and kindergartens in Israel, simulating a missile and rocket attack.
Military official says Home Front Command preparing hospitals for range of security threats including large-scale missile attacks.
A new IDF battalion, Magen David Adom, firefighters simulate rocket hit on the greater Tel Aviv area.
A Palestinian Grad rocket crashed into the roof of an eight-story building in Ashdod.
IDF will take over TV, radio broadcasts, send text message alerts issuing instructions on what to do during a quake.
"Personal Message" system can deliver area-specific warnings based on the projection of incoming trajectory of rocket, missile.
Home Front Command to introduce 2 systems that will improve coordination among emergency services operating in wartime.
By YAAKOV KATZ
IDF approves NIS 1.5 billion plan which includes reinforcement of military sites susceptible to missile attacks.
Central District chief tells 'Post' police working with IDF Home Front Command rocket fire with increased range.
Israel to finalize establishment of new search-and-rescue units by end of 2013 for rapid response in event of future war.
By the end of the month, just over 4 million Israelis will have received their masks, leaving 40 percent without.
In show of no-confidence, some communities close schools.
5 years after Second Lebanon War, harsh report describes ‘a bleak picture of continued failure,’ urges authorities to act.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
"IDF won’t urge residents of cities under rocket fire to evacuate their homes," senior officer from the Home Front Command says.
Sirens are heard throughout Gush Dan as part of an extensive drill simulating a missile attack; hospital, school to hold evacuation drills.
By BEN HARTMAN AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
Defense official denies a connection as the military, Home Front exercises, test launch are put into the context talks on Iran strike.
Maj.-Gen. Eisenberg reveals that Hamas used new advanced rocket in most recent attacks against Israel.
Home Front Command, Israel Atomic Energy Commission to hold large exercise called “Fernando”; drill will simulate Hezbollah, Hamas attack.
Home Front Command to hold large exercise called “Fernando”; Israel closely studying recent crisis at Japan's Fukushima plant.
IDF chief discusses civil defense exercise "Turning Point 5" on Wednesday, says "this is neither the first one nor the last one."
By YAAKOV KATZ, HERB KEINON AND JPOST.COM STAFF
During ongoing “Turning Point 5” civil defense exercise, evening siren will allow families to practice response at home; security meets in underground bunker at undisclosed location in Judean Hills.
By YAAKOV KATZ AND HERB KEINON
During ongoing “Turning Point 5” civil defense exercise, siren will allow families to practice response at home; security cabinet to meet in underground bunker at undisclosed location in Judean Hills.
Effort to increase civil defense cooperation comes after IDF sends liaison to US National Guard in the United States.
During "Turning Point 5" exercise, Defense Ministry to test responses to bombardment of missiles from Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, Iran.
During "Turning Point 5," Defense Ministry, Israel Police to test responses to bombardment of missiles from Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, Iran.
Simulation to involve all three missile defense systems - Arrow, Iron Dome and David's Sling - in scenario involving hundreds of "missiles."
Russian paper: Warnings were issued over suspected conduct of IDF military attaché as far back as November 2009.
State Comptroller's Report says shortcomings harm the ability to receive regular reports from a number of operations at once.
Medical delegation will complete construction of a field hospital near Minamisanriku, a village devastated by the tsunami.
On 20th anniversary of 1991 Gulf War, head of Dan region Home Front Command says missiles could kill hundreds in attacks on central Israel.
“This could turn into a major weak spot for the country,” official says. “We have limited resources and will not be able to be everywhere at once.”
IDF denies restraining orders within Green Line are always issued by police.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
MKs in FADC sub-committee say dismissal of National Emergency Authority head Brig.-Gen. (res.) Ze’ev Tzuk-Ram wasn't done according to procedure.
By REBECCA ANNA STOIL
Gov't approves plan to compensate farmers in Gaza vicinity whose crops were damaged due to Operation Pillar of Defense.
By SHARON UDASIN
Col. Eitan Yitzhak reveals model used to ready Haifa for attack.
In Ma’aleh Adumim, the siren shattered the Shabbat eve calm, but by Saturday night, life had resumed as if there hadn’t been a rocket.
By DAVID BRINN
IDF Home Front Command prepares for scenarios the rest of us would prefer not to think about.
Jerusalem is signaling to the world that it is time to get serious about putting a stop to Iran’s nuclear program.
After treating 220 patients in 2 weeks, team leaves majority of medical equipment to be used by local doctors providing care in Minamisanriku.
Delegation will bring approximately 45 metric tons of equipment to Colombia to help flood victims; over 60 remain missing.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tamir Levy, chief engineer for the Association for Better Housing, warns that most homes would not withstand a powerful earthquake.
By SARAH LEVI
Figures show new recruits less motivated to serve in combat positions.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The delegation's mission is to assist in the mapping and scanning of buildings that were damaged in the quake.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,TAMARA ZIEVE
In use since June, the fastest time for completion is 43 minutes.
Israel's ammonia facility began to attract international attention last year when Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah threatened to attack it.
Earthquake drills will use similar tactics to war drills, says IDF senior officer.
Two years after a massive earthquake rocked Nepal, Israeli officer recalls the rapid deployment and the tireless efforts to save lives
Commander of training base: We prepare our people for all scenarios.
Col. Sigal Tidhar: Our goal this year is to get civilians to act.
Home Front Command is working with all Israeli defense industries in the research and development and production of reinforcement materials for sites crucial to keeping the country running in war.
Sirens to be sounded at 11:05 a.m. and 7:05 p.m. across the country.
Israel's field hospital treated over 1,000 patients during its 10 days of operation
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,REUTERS
Israel is operating the largest humanitarian presence in Nepal, with over 250 doctors and rescue personnel working around the clock to locate and treat an almost equal number of Israelis.
Field hospital can treat 200 patients a day; Search and rescue teams to search for trapped earthquake victims in rubble; 260 Israeli personnel to arrive in Nepal on Monday
In future war with Hezbollah, country could sustain hundreds of fatalities and billions of shekels in damages, Home Front Command says.
Home Front Command working with rabbis to circumvent blocks on web services deemed unsuitable by haredim.
By JEREMY SHARON
Gluten-free recipes that the whole family will love.
By NERIA BARR
Since Saddam Hussein attacked Israel 20 years ago, we have seen a significant strategic change in how wars are waged and perceived.
By DR. NACHMAN SHAI
While Beersheba better prepared to deal with emergencies than during period before Cast Lead, last week’s two Grads were a harsh awakening.
By YOCHEVED MIRIAM RUSSO
According to the indictment, Mohammed Jarhi and Omer Haluani, caused the explosion in order to eliminate an antenna on the building's rooftop.
Ahead of predicted US-led attack on Syria, Home Front Command says only citizens are eligible to receive protective kits.
By BEN HARTMAN
State Comptroller publishes report on IDF, Defense Ministry, settlements and military-industrial sector.
By BEN HARTMAN, SHARON UDASIN, YONAH JEREMY BOB
80-year old woman survives direct rocket hit on her bedroom; "God saved her life," says Rosa Gabbai’s granddaughter.
Reporter's Notebook: Drill may be less for earthquakes, more for “practical scenarios, such as missiles falling.”
Ministers participate in drill as IDF takes over TV, broadcasts, issuing instructions on what to do during an earthquake.
IDF takes over TV, radio broadcasts, sends text message alerts issuing instructions on what to do during a quake.
IDF to simulate natural disaster scenarios of earthquake and tsunami in an exercise on Oct 21.
50 or so parking lots will serve as a solution for those who don’t have a bomb shelter in their house or nearby.
Home Front Command, local authorities avoid responsibility in newly approved legislation; MK Eldad plans to stop "total anarchy."
Ashdod resident tells 'Post' about narrow escape from rocket that slammed into sidewalk near his salon.
Across the country students practice emergency procedures in the event of an earthquake; Colonel Efi Mashov stresses importance of drills.
Against the background of Iran war talk, Home Front Command launch simulation exercise of chemical weapons attack.
Airborne hospitals created under concerns home front will be bombarded by missiles during future conflicts, to provide wounded soldiers better treatment.
Perhaps befitting a fake bomb drill, the mood was dismissive and nonchalant when air raid siren went off in Tel Aviv.
Drills focus on dealing with a rocket or missile strike, in particular how to make it to the safe room or escape through the windows.
An eyewitness account of events on the ground during the raging Carmel forest fire in the North.
ACRI says is first time it's aware of where Home Front Command uses State of Emergency order against Israeli resident.
Home Front Command instructs country's largest city to inspect and prepare public bomb shelters in event situation in the South escalates.
Residents in capital instructed to take cover for 10 minutes if sirens sound; municipality events to continue as planned.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
A recent State Comptroller report attests that the Israeli population might not be prepared for a large-scale attack.
By EHUD EILAM
Erdan has the hardest job in the entire Middle East. He will be the one held responsible for everything that will happen the day the missiles start raining down on us.
Had I ignored my wife’s nagging I probably would have remained squarely on my butt, and my family would be among the 46% of the souls in this country having to deal with yet another headache, a serious one at that.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Our children have no place where they can really feel safe.
By MAURICIO BALTER
Minitry of Defense's "Orange Flame 6" exercise unconnected to recent Iran threats, says Colonel Aberjil.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND BENJAMIN SPIER