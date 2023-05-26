The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Nine-year-old injured in Kochav Ya’acov, IDF suspects terrorist infltration

Residents have been instructed to stay indoors, lock the doors and close their windows, and not to go outdoors until notified otherwise.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 26, 2023 19:36

Updated: MAY 26, 2023 20:10
IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank. May 22, 2023 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank. May 22, 2023
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A terrorist infiltration was reported at the Kochav Ya’acov religious Israeli settlement on Friday evening in the West Bank, according to the IDF Home Front Command.

The alert was given after a 9-year-old girl was moderately injured from a stray shot in her shoulder.

The Home Front Command have since notified residents living nearby that they are allowed to leave their homes and go outdoors without restriction.

The MDA paramedics that arrived at the scene evacuated the 9-year-old girl to the Shaare Zedek Hospital, an MDA spokesman said.

IDF security forces began scanning the area, a spokesperson said.

This is a developing story.



