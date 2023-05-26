A terrorist infiltration was reported at the Kochav Ya’acov religious Israeli settlement on Friday evening in the West Bank, according to the IDF Home Front Command.

The alert was given after a 9-year-old girl was moderately injured from a stray shot in her shoulder.

The Home Front Command have since notified residents living nearby that they are allowed to leave their homes and go outdoors without restriction.

The MDA paramedics that arrived at the scene evacuated the 9-year-old girl to the Shaare Zedek Hospital, an MDA spokesman said.

IDF security forces began scanning the area, a spokesperson said.

This is a developing story.